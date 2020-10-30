You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Can we ensure patients’ safety without taking care of healthcare workers?

Can we ensure patients’ safety without taking care of healthcare workers?

October 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Zach Vessels, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Gabriele Montipó, a second-year medical student at the Universidade
Estadual do Oeste do Paraná, in Francisco Beltrão, Brazil. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The relationship between workplace quality and health conditions is an increasingly discussed topic nowadays. Recent research shows that the work environment can be decisive as to the development and/or worsening of health problems, which in turn can impair the individual’s work performance, creating a vicious cycle. This seems to be a very common scenario, especially when it comes to the healthcare area.

In their daily work, health workers are exposed to physical, chemical, biological and psychosocial risk factors. These professions have very exhausting aspects, such as the requirement of great dedication of time, long working hours, lots of personal responsibilities and constant contact with the suffering of patients and family members. Excluding physical fatigue due to the long night shifts, these professionals have to overcome precarious working conditions, such as the lack of adequate instruments and safety issues. Other specific stressors are role conflict, lack of supervision, low remuneration, lack of recognition and constant pressure. Therefore, it is a complex and demanding work environment. Besides, some individuals even work in more than just one job. 

Consequently, these difficult situations translate into multiple and varied health problems, such as sleep disorders, muscle tension, tachycardia, headaches, among others. They can also provoke mental health conditions, such as depression and panic syndrome. The physical, cognitive and emotional overload can be unbearable for some professionals, generating stress and negatively affecting their quality of life, which can lead to abuse and dependence on psychoactive substances. In this scenario, the issue of Burnout stands out, a psychological syndrome caused by poor adaptation to a stressful, prolonged work with a high-tension load, that manifests itself through emotional exhaustion, an attitude of coldness and distance towards colleagues and patients, and feelings of incompetence. It also seems to affect significantly the younger professionals.

In addition, all these health symptoms can negatively interfere with the worker’s disposition and the quality of care that he provides to users, being an important factor leading to decreased efficiency and increased wear and error. Therefore, healthcare professionals must take proper care of their own physical and mental health, in order to better perform the important task of taking care of other people. Thus, the development of researches regarding the work processes and the quality of life of these professionals is essential to help the implementation of specific assistance programs, as health promotion and disease prevention actions. The support and protection of healthcare workers is fundamental in order to protect all the population they serve.

References

PAPARELLI, Renata; SATO, Leny; OLIVEIRA, Fábio de. A saúde mental relacionada ao trabalho e os desafios aos profissionais da saúde. Rev. bras. saúde ocup., São Paulo, v. 36, n. 123, p. 118-127,  June  2011.  https://doi.org/10.1590/S0303-76572011000100011.

TORRES, Albina Rodrigues et al. Qualidade de vida e saúde física e mental de médicos: uma autoavaliação por egressos da Faculdade de Medicina de Botucatu-UNESP. Revista Brasileira de Epidemiologia, v. 14, p. 264-275, 2011.

Rössler, W. Stress, burnout, and job dissatisfaction in mental health workers. Eur Arch Psychiatry Clin Neurosci 262, 65–69 (2012). https://doi.org/10.1007/s00406-012-0353-4

SANTOS, Ana Flávia de Oliveira; CARDOSO, Carmen Lúcia. Profissionais de saúde mental: manifestação de stress e burnout. Estud. psicol. (Campinas), Campinas, v. 27, n. 1, p. 67-74, Mar.  2010.  http://doi.org/10.1590/S0103-166X2010000100008.

About the author

Gabriele Montipó is a second-year medical student at the Universidade
Estadual do Oeste do Paraná, in Francisco Beltrão, Brazil. She is a member of the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA) and Local Director of the Standing Committee On Medical Education (SCOME). She has big hopes for the future, as to become a surgeon and one day be part of the Doctors Without Borders movement, helping to give medical care to those that most need it.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

It’s time to get serious about the causes of pandemics: UN report

When will Eurozone’s unemployment rate stop being Europe’s worst nightmare?

Gender equality within junior enterprises: the effect of President’s gender

Planes can now fly for 21 hours non-stop. But are people ready?

COP21 Breaking News: China has promised to cut emissions from its coal power plants by 60% by 2020

Drought in Europe: Commission presents additional measures to support farmers

Flexible jobs can make work-life balance worse, a German study finds

Commission tries to solidify the EU statistical system

Youth not prioritised in new Commission

New rules to help consumers join forces to seek compensation

YouTube stars get creative at UN, to promote tolerance

Renewable energy can get India’s returned rural migrants back to work

The Chinese solar panels suddenly became too cheap for Europe

With human rights under attack, UN chief unveils blueprint for positive change

What can each individual do to lessen the burden of mental health in times of the pandemic?

Millennials (and Gen X) – Here are the steps you should take to secure your financial future

In New Zealand it takes less than a day to start a business

Merkel had it her way with the refugees & immigrants but can Greece and Turkey deliver?

A Sting Exclusive: “Our Great Awakening, Rebuilding in a Culture of Collective Trauma”, by Dr Hokemeyer

It’s time to switch to a four-day working week, say these two Davos experts

Inaction on obesity stands in the way of sustainable development

“China will strive to enhance the performance of economic growth”, President Xi highlights from the World Economic Forum 2017 in Davos

Global spotlight on world drug problem ‘is personal’ for many families, says UN chief

Deaf advocate voices importance of sign languages as UN marks first commemoration

First EU-wide protection for whistle-blowers agreed

Senior UN official strongly condemns Southern California synagogue attack

Eurozone retail sales fall shows recession

Using the quarantine to your advantage

UN’s Guterres condemns ongoing airstrikes on Syria’s hospitals, medical workers

Which countries’ workers spend the longest (and shortest) in retirement?

“Decent working conditions for the young health workforce: what are the challenges and can we find solutions?”

Big world banks to pay $ 4.95bn for cheating customers; Is it a punishment or a gentle caress?

This ‘hidden killer’ is responsible for one in five deaths, and you might never have heard of it

Brexit and migration dominates the debate on October’s EU summit

Mental health as a tool of survival at the Pandemic

Progress made in UN talks to end Yemen war, Envoy lauds ‘positive and serious spirit’

Why Microsoft is a regular to Almunia’s

The Eurogroup has set Cyprus on fire

The Parliament defies a politically biased Banking Union

End discrimination against women and children affected by leprosy

The dark side of Diwali, festival of lights

Libya: €2 million in humanitarian assistance to cover basic needs

Antitrust: Commission provides guidance on allowing limited cooperation among businesses, especially for critical hospital medicines during the coronavirus outbreak

Scale of displacement across Myanmar ‘very difficult to gauge’, says UN refugee agency

How to future-proof India’s economy

Our indispensable problem: the paradox of modern plastics

Quelling antimicrobial resistance: a clinico-pharmacological exigency

A Sting Exclusive: “Our ambition is by 2020 Indonesia to become an emerging power of World’s Maritime Access”, reveals the Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Indonesia in Brussels, treating WEF, ASEAN and EU-Indonesia relations on the eve of the World Economic Forum East Asia 2015 in Jakarta

This is what has led to the George Floyd protests in the United States

Why the 21st century’s biggest health challenge is our shared responsibility

Conditions deteriorating alarmingly in Yemen, warns senior UN official

ECB: Reaching the limits of its mandate to revive the Eurozone economy

Canada and EU officially sign the trade agreement that could open-up the road to TTIP

OECD leading multilateral efforts to address tax challenges from digitalisation of the economy

Franchise India 2016, returns in 14th year 

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: “Chinese economy has great potential, resilience and ample space for policy adjustment”, China’s Vice President Li Yuanchao reassures from Davos

Syrian civilians must be protected amid ISIL executions and airstrikes: Bachelet

The EU lets the bankers go on rigging the benchmarks

‘Chance for peace’ in South Sudan finally within reach, declares UN Peacekeeping chief

Khashoggi murder trials must public and meet international standards, UN expert urges

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s