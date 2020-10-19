You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: EU interoperability gateway goes live, first contact tracing and warning apps linked to the system

Coronavirus: EU interoperability gateway goes live, first contact tracing and warning apps linked to the system

October 19, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

To exploit the full potential of contact tracing and warning apps to break the chain of coronavirus infections across borders and save lives, the Commission, at the invitation by EU Member States, has set up an EU-wide system to ensure interoperability – a so-called ‘gateway’. After a successful pilot phase, the system goes live today with the first wave of national apps now linked through this service: Germany’s Corona-Warn-App, Ireland’s COVID tracker, and Italy’s immuni. Together, these apps have been downloaded by around 30 million people, which corresponds to two-thirds of all app downloads in the EU.

Thierry Breton, Commissioner for Single Market, said: “Many Member States have launched voluntary contact tracing and warning apps, and the Commission has supported them in make these apps safely interact with each other. Free movement is an integral part of the Single Market – the gateway is facilitating this while helping save lives.”

Stella Kyriakides, Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, added: “Coronavirus tracing and warning apps can effectively complement other measures like increased testing and manual contact tracing. With cases on the rise again, they can play an important role to help us break the transmission chains. When working across borders these apps are even more powerful tools. Our gateway system going live today is an important step in our work, and I would call on citizens to make use of such apps, to help protecting each other.”

Jens Spahn, Germany’s Federal Minister of Health, said: “Everywhere in Europe, infections are on the rise again. Right now, national warning apps are making a real difference. Because every infection chain that, thanks to an app, is broken more quickly helps to contain the pandemic. With the new gateway service, we are connecting apps across Europe. Like this, contacts can also be warned during or following a trip abroad.”

In the fight against coronavirus, most Member States have decided to launch a contact tracing and warning app. In total, 20 apps which are based on decentralised systems can be interoperable through the gateway service. They can be linked to the gateway after following a protocol that foresees several tests and checks, and an update has to be issued for each app. The second group of apps will be linked next week. Then, Czechia’s eRouška, Denmark’s smitte stop, Latvia’s Apturi COVID and Spain’s Radar Covid are expected to join, while further apps will be linked to the system in November. The overview of participating Member States is available on a dedicated webpage.

The gateway ensures that apps work seamlessly cross-borders. Thus, users will only need to install one app and when they travel to another participating European country they will still benefit from contact tracing and receiving alerts, be it in their home country or abroad. The gateway server keeps the amount of data exchanged to a minimum. It will efficiently receive and pass on arbitrary identifiers between national apps. No other information than arbitrary keys, generated by the apps, will be handled by the gateway: the information is pseudonymised, encrypted, kept to the minimium, and only stored as long as necessary to trace back infections. It does not allow the identification of individual persons, nor to track location or movement of devices.

The setup of the gateway follows the agreement by Member States on technical specifications to ensure a safe exchange of information between the backend servers of national contact tracing and warning apps based on a decentralised architecture. The system was developed and set up in less than two months by T-Systems and SAP, and will be operated from the Commission’s data centre in Luxembourg. 

Background

Contact tracing apps, if fully compliant with EU rules and well-coordinated, can play a key role in all phases of crisis management. They can complement existing manual contact tracing and help interrupt the transmission chain of the virus. Thereby, they can contribute to saving lives.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Member States, backed by the Commission, have been assessing the effectiveness, security, privacy, and data protection aspects of digital solutions to address the crisis. They have developed an EU toolbox for contact tracing and warning apps, which was accompanied by guidance on data protection. This was part of a common coordinated approach to support the gradual lifting of confinement measures, as set out in a Commission Recommendation. To ensure tracing and warning apps work cross-border, Member States, with the support of the Commission agreed on interoperability guidelines in May, on a set of technical specifications in June, and the Commission adopted an Implementing Decision to provide a legal basis for the gateway service. In September, the system was tested in a pilot phase.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Health spending set to outpace GDP growth to 2030

Can climate change wait for the US to rejoin the Paris agreement?

Mobile technology saving lives: Changing healthcare systems with simple technological solutions

Not a single child spared the ‘mind-boggling violence’ of Yemen’s war

3 reasons why most Africans aren’t on the internet – and how to connect them

Will Europe be a different place this Monday?

Nitrate pollution of water sources: new impulses for EU Water Policy?

Iran: women hunger strikers entitled to medical care, UN rights experts urge

Eurozone officials play with people’s deposits and minds

Eurobarometer: protecting human rights tops citizens’ list of EU values

The role of employers in the post #MeToo era

4 ways Africa can prepare its youth for the digital economy

More solidarity and interaction between generations needed to challenge age stereotypes and ingrained ageism

Energy of African youth ‘propelling’ new development era as UN ties bear fruit

Better housing means better health and well-being, stress new WHO guidelines

The Fourth Industrial Revolution must not leave farming behind

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wins Nobel Peace Prize

ECB’s trillion has to be printed and distributed fast before Armageddon comes

6 charts that show how Japan’s economy stacks up as it enters a new era

Residents and visitors to this Dutch neighborhood could share a pool of cars and bikes

EU to Telcos: Stop Mergers and Acquisitions but please help me urgently with 5G development

“The Belt and Road Initiative should be mutually beneficial for EU and China and every participating country”, Vice-President Papadimoulis of the European Parliament underscores from European Business Summit 2018

To achieve net-zero carbon cities and buildings we need systemic efficiency

European financial values on the rise

Multiculturalism, social diversity and tolerance

World response to AIDS epidemic at a ‘critical juncture’

G20 LIVE: G20 leaders reaffirm OECD’s role in ensuring strong, sustainable and inclusive growth

Revealed: danger and squalor for cleaners who remove human waste by hand

Climate change will never be combatted by EU alone while some G20 countries keep procrastinating

Brexit negotiations: Can May’s Britain bounce back?

Family incomes stagnate in the EU; people excluded from ‘moderate recovery’

A free press is ‘cornerstone’ for accountability and ‘speaking truth to power’: Guterres

Migration policy affects attractiveness of OECD countries to international talent

Latin America’s cities are ready to take off. But their infrastructure is failing them

Aid funding for Occupied Palestinian Territories at ‘all-time low’

European Commission and European Investment Fund launch €75 million BlueInvest Fund

Brexit: Citizens’ rights remain a key priority for MEPs

“Two Pack” approved: Is democracy chased away from Brussels?

The EU Commission openly repudiates the austere economic policies

Antitrust: Commission fines car parts suppliers of € 18 million in cartel settlement

How Germany strives to mold ECB’s monetary policy to her interests

Ground-breaking clean air protocol to guard human health and the planet, enters into force

Agreement reached on new EU measures to prevent electricity blackouts

The EU Commission by serving the banks offers poor support to European mainstream political parties

Western Balkans’ leaders meeting: EU reinforces support to address COVID-19 crisis and outlines proposal for post-pandemic recovery

This Danish scheme is offering free kayak rides… for picking up trash

Chart of the day: This is why we need to protect nature’s pollinators

The Commission calls for a climate neutral Europe by 2050*

World is closer than ever to seeing polio disappear for good

UN chief welcomes G20 commitment to fight climate change

How can impact investors balance the green energy equation?

Good Governance in developing modern quality infrastructure systems

Medschool 4.0: how to succeed in the smart revolution of healthcare

The Chinese solar panels suddenly became too cheap for Europe

Why we need a blockchain bill of rights

More women in Latin America are working, but gender gap persists, new UN figures show

‘By no means is this over’: WHO briefing

Mental health and suicide prevention

GSMA Mobile 360 in Kuala Lumpur– Digital Societies, in association with The European Sting

The Indian case: health policies need to keep pace with public health literacy

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s