You are here: Home / European Union News / Team Europe: The European Union disburses €25 million to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus crisis in The Gambia

Team Europe: The European Union disburses €25 million to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus crisis in The Gambia

October 19, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Union disbursed €25 million of budget support for The Gambia’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. As part of the Team Europe global package, these funds contribute to the recovery from the pandemic and also support the transition towards democracy and medium-term development objectives.

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said: “With this budget support, the EU is contributing to mitigate the most urgent budgetary needs of The Gambian Government in the context of the pandemic. As The Gambia’s key partner, the European Union encourages the Government to strengthen democracy, human rights and the rule of law, and to take the lead in building the necessary national consensus around the future direction of the democratic transition, with a new Constitution at its core.”

The pandemic constitutes an unprecedented global health and economic crisis with detrimental and long-lasting socio-economic impacts. This budget support serves to support The Gambia in tackling its economic and fiscal impact, including loss of government revenue, unforeseen additional expenses and the consequences of global disruptions to supply chains. This will contribute to The Gambia’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the democratic transition initiated in 2017.

Channelled to the National Treasury of The Gambia, the EU funds will be used in accordance with The Gambia’s own Public Financial Management systems and policy priorities. By providing fiscal space to address the pandemic and to continue financing basic public services such as healthcare and education, these funds will support The Gambia’s resilience to the crisis.

This funding also directly supports the long-term efforts to achieve debt sustainability. In addition, the EU will provide technical assistance and capacity building in areas such as public financial management and statistical development.

Background

Since the democratic transition, the EU has provided to The Gambia €365 million in development funds during the period 2016-2020 and €38.95 million from the EU Emergency Trust Fund from 2015 to 2019.

The EU is committed to assist in strengthening the democratic and economic governance in The Gambia as well as its resilience capacity. The EU supports the priorities of The Gambian Government in view of encouraging inclusive and sustainable growth, achieving the necessary reforms related to human rights, to democracy, and on the rule of law.

The EU Delegation implements a broad project portfolio focusing on governance, energy and economic growth, providing budget support under a series of sequential state and resilience building contracts and accompanying the democratic reform and transitional justice trajectories.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Health spending set to outpace GDP growth to 2030

Can climate change wait for the US to rejoin the Paris agreement?

Mobile technology saving lives: Changing healthcare systems with simple technological solutions

Not a single child spared the ‘mind-boggling violence’ of Yemen’s war

3 reasons why most Africans aren’t on the internet – and how to connect them

Will Europe be a different place this Monday?

Nitrate pollution of water sources: new impulses for EU Water Policy?

Iran: women hunger strikers entitled to medical care, UN rights experts urge

Eurozone officials play with people’s deposits and minds

Eurobarometer: protecting human rights tops citizens’ list of EU values

The role of employers in the post #MeToo era

4 ways Africa can prepare its youth for the digital economy

More solidarity and interaction between generations needed to challenge age stereotypes and ingrained ageism

Energy of African youth ‘propelling’ new development era as UN ties bear fruit

Better housing means better health and well-being, stress new WHO guidelines

The Fourth Industrial Revolution must not leave farming behind

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wins Nobel Peace Prize

ECB’s trillion has to be printed and distributed fast before Armageddon comes

6 charts that show how Japan’s economy stacks up as it enters a new era

Residents and visitors to this Dutch neighborhood could share a pool of cars and bikes

EU to Telcos: Stop Mergers and Acquisitions but please help me urgently with 5G development

“The Belt and Road Initiative should be mutually beneficial for EU and China and every participating country”, Vice-President Papadimoulis of the European Parliament underscores from European Business Summit 2018

To achieve net-zero carbon cities and buildings we need systemic efficiency

European financial values on the rise

Multiculturalism, social diversity and tolerance

World response to AIDS epidemic at a ‘critical juncture’

G20 LIVE: G20 leaders reaffirm OECD’s role in ensuring strong, sustainable and inclusive growth

Revealed: danger and squalor for cleaners who remove human waste by hand

Climate change will never be combatted by EU alone while some G20 countries keep procrastinating

Brexit negotiations: Can May’s Britain bounce back?

Family incomes stagnate in the EU; people excluded from ‘moderate recovery’

A free press is ‘cornerstone’ for accountability and ‘speaking truth to power’: Guterres

Migration policy affects attractiveness of OECD countries to international talent

Latin America’s cities are ready to take off. But their infrastructure is failing them

Aid funding for Occupied Palestinian Territories at ‘all-time low’

European Commission and European Investment Fund launch €75 million BlueInvest Fund

Brexit: Citizens’ rights remain a key priority for MEPs

“Two Pack” approved: Is democracy chased away from Brussels?

The EU Commission openly repudiates the austere economic policies

Antitrust: Commission fines car parts suppliers of € 18 million in cartel settlement

How Germany strives to mold ECB’s monetary policy to her interests

Ground-breaking clean air protocol to guard human health and the planet, enters into force

Agreement reached on new EU measures to prevent electricity blackouts

The EU Commission by serving the banks offers poor support to European mainstream political parties

Western Balkans’ leaders meeting: EU reinforces support to address COVID-19 crisis and outlines proposal for post-pandemic recovery

This Danish scheme is offering free kayak rides… for picking up trash

Chart of the day: This is why we need to protect nature’s pollinators

The Commission calls for a climate neutral Europe by 2050*

World is closer than ever to seeing polio disappear for good

UN chief welcomes G20 commitment to fight climate change

How can impact investors balance the green energy equation?

Good Governance in developing modern quality infrastructure systems

Medschool 4.0: how to succeed in the smart revolution of healthcare

The Chinese solar panels suddenly became too cheap for Europe

Why we need a blockchain bill of rights

More women in Latin America are working, but gender gap persists, new UN figures show

‘By no means is this over’: WHO briefing

Mental health and suicide prevention

GSMA Mobile 360 in Kuala Lumpur– Digital Societies, in association with The European Sting

The Indian case: health policies need to keep pace with public health literacy

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s