You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavírus SUS – Brazil’s official app for clear communication

Coronavírus SUS – Brazil’s official app for clear communication

October 3, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Credit: Unsplash

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Rachel Mendes, a 20-year old Brazilian medical student in her second year of graduation. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

In order to handle the worrying spread of fake news throughout the country in such a delicate and complicated health situation that humanity has been dealing with ever since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Brazil created an application, meant to be downloaded to smartphones and available in both AppStore and Google Play Store, with the goal of communicating clear, scientifically-based information to the general population. Coronavírus SUS is an easy-to-understand app, with outstanding design that makes for a very instinctive utilization, meant to be used by everyone.

The Brazilian public health system (SUS, or Sistema Único de Saúde) is already known worldwide due to its accessibility and its principles of propagating universal, equal, and efficient health. The Coronavírus SUS app is one amidst the many successful efforts to improve technology in said public health system. It allows for the user to check their own state, looking for possible symptoms, and to have access to WHO and the Brazilian Health Ministry recommendations in regards to COVID-19. Besides, speaking in a more practical manner, it asks for access to their current location in order to direct them to the closest health center, in case they require medical assistance.

During a time where fake news can be lethal to a general population, Brazil’s official path for handling it is extremely effective; smartphones have been available to almost every individual in the country since the beginning of the 2010s, and they are the object which people use the most in their daily lives – and also through which wrong information is passed on the quickest. The idea of using that as a means to spread scientifically-based, clear data about something that has been affecting the lives of individuals all around the world was a brilliant move by the Brazilian Health Ministry, which had been suffering much criticism due to the constant change of ministers and president Jair Bolsonaro’s questionable position in regards to the pandemic.

The public health system in the country has always been a source of pride for the Brazilian people, given to its expansive reach from the simplest of public health measures to highly specialized research in institutions like Fundação Oswaldo Cruz. Their newest idea, the Coronavírus SUS app, is successful and made for the general public, seeking to create national knowledge about the COVID pandemic.

About the author

Rachel Mendes is a 20-year old Brazilian medical student in her second year of graduation. Her main areas of interest in Medicine, and the reasons why she decided to become a medical student in the first place, are namely Psychiatry and Global Health. She is also a published author of both poetry and fiction, in love with science, and currently the Local Publication and
Research Director of her local committee in the city of Teresina, Piauí. In the pub with her friends, she would be the person who keeps on asking the questions no one wants to hear or answer.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Saudi Arabia: UN experts push for prompt release of women human rights defenders

UN Mission in Afghanistan gravely concerned about ill-treatment of prisoners by Taliban, following first-hand testimony

UN blue helmets in South Sudan use Sustainable Development Goals to help build peace

Chart of the day: When do young Europeans leave home?

Brazil: A strategic partner for the EU

New identity cards deliver recognition and protection for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

YOUTH WILL BE A KEY FOCUS IN THE NEXT EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT

How do we build trust between humans and AI?

Google’s hot summer never ends: EC to launch ANOTHER antitrust inquiry against the American giant

Judges urge Security Council to serve interests of all UN Member States

State aid: Commission approves €1 billion Danish and Swedish measure to recapitalise SAS

After globalization what? Europe’s long, straining shake-up post Davos wreckage

Global spotlight on world drug problem ‘is personal’ for many families, says UN chief

These researchers want to use your computer in the search for a COVID-19 vaccine

With human rights under attack, UN chief unveils blueprint for positive change

Latest Coronavirus (Covid-19) briefing from the World Health Organisation – key takeaways

How electrification can supercharge the energy transition

Quicker freezing and confiscation of criminal assets in the EU

Killings and violence targeting ethnic group in DR Congo ‘may amount to crimes against humanity’

Medical Doctors in Industry 4.0: pure science fiction

Migration crisis: how big a security threat it is?

CDC advises against gatherings of 50 or more – Today’s COVID-19 updates and analysis

The end of the 404? Why we need to repair the internet’s crumbling infrastructure

CHINA UNLIMITED. PEOPLE UNLIMITED. RESTRICTIONS LIMITED

EU mobilises €10 million more to respond to severe Desert Locust outbreak in East Africa

Mosul’s ‘3D contamination’ adds to challenges of deadly mine clearance work

European Union: From financial consolidation to deeper political division

An entrepreneurial point-of view on tackling the migration crisis and the risks of abolishing Schengen

How’s Life? reveals improvements in well-being but persistent inequalities

How we overhauled healthcare amid Venezuela’s crisis

Catalan Pro-Independence vote: how many hits can Brussels sustain at the same time?

Bullheaded Madrid authorities confront Catalonia with force

Every bite of burger boosts harmful greenhouse gases: UN Environment Agency

EP President praises Nobel Peace Prize award to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad

Here’s how one business leader is tackling injustice: It starts with personal commitment

US announcement on breaking ties with the World Health Organisation: Statement by the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative/ Vice-President Josep Borrell

Reforms in the Western Balkans and Turkey: annual assessments and recommendations

China Unlimited – The chinese tourism in Lisbon

How businesses can create an ethical culture in the age of tech

UN chief calls for ‘a fair globalization’ with first-ever Global Goals Summit

Haiti: ‘Laden with challenges’ but also hope, Mission chief tells Security Council

4 big trends for the sharing economy in 2019

A new European banking space is born this year

Decisive international action needed to end Israeli occupation: UN rights expert

A new arrangement between Eurozone’s haves and have-nots

EU-US trade deal: Europe to Americanize its social model?

This is what Belgium’s traffic-choked capital is doing about emissions

Road safety: Europe’s roads are getting safer but progress remains too slow

State aid: Commission approves €1.2 billion French “Fonds de solidarité” scheme for small enterprises in temporary financial difficulties due to coronavirus outbreak

Climate change and its adverse impacts on health

A day that Berlin and Brussels would remember for a long time

World Health Organisation and young doctors: is there any place for improvement?

Countering illegal hate speech online – EU Code of Conduct ensures swift response

The world wide web is 30. Here are 8 things you should know about it

Is blockchain overhyped? 5 challenges to getting projects off the ground

Can Eurozone’s uncertain growth answer the challenges that lie ahead?

EU budget 2019 approved: focus on the young, innovation and migration

Innovation and Entrepreneurship Changing the Face of Europe

Forget 2009, this is the real credit crisis of our time

EU growth in 2015 to be again sluggish; Can the Juncker Commission fight this out?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News, Health, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s