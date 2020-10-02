You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: Commission Statement on consulting Member States on proposal to prolong and adjust State aid Temporary Framework

Coronavirus: Commission Statement on consulting Member States on proposal to prolong and adjust State aid Temporary Framework

October 2, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission has sent to Member States for consultation a draft proposal to prolong until 30 June 2021 the State aid Temporary Framework, adopted on 19 March 2020 to support the economy in the context of the coronavirus outbreak, and adjust its scope.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said “Over the past seven months, our State Aid Temporary Framework has paved the way for almost €3 trillion of Member State potential support to businesses hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis. The effects of the crisis will stay with us for a while. That’s why we are proposing to prolong the Temporary Framework until mid-next year and adjust it to continued needs of businesses, while protecting the EU’s Single Market. We will decide on the way forward taking into account the views of all Member States.

In parallel, we are working on the way forward to enable Europe’s green and digital recovery – our State aid rules will play an important role guiding Member States to ensure that limited public funds are well targeted, do not crowd out private investments and seize the benefits of effective competition.“

As already announced at the time of its adoption in March 2020, the Commission is now assessing the need to prolong the Temporary Framework beyond its current validity until 31 December 2020, based on important competition policy or economic considerations.

The Commission has sent to Member States for consultation a draft proposal:

  • to prolong at current limits existing provisions of the Temporary Framework (including for liquidity support) for an additional six months until 30 June 2021. The objective is to enable Member States to support businesses in the context of the coronavirus crisis, especially where the need or ability to use the Temporary Framework has not fully materialised so far, while protecting the level playing field;
  • to extend the scope of the Temporary Framework, taking into account the continued economic uncertainty and the needs of businesses with significant turnover losses, by enabling Member States to contribute to the fixed costs of companies that are not covered by their revenues. Supporting these companies by contributing to part of their costs on a temporary basis aims at preventing the deterioration of their capital, maintaining their business activity and providing them with a strong platform to recover; and
  • to adapt the conditions for recapitalisation measures under the Temporary Framework, in particular for the State’s exit from enterprises where the State was an existing shareholder prior to the recapitalisation. The proposed changes would allow the State to exit from the equity of such enterprises through an independent valuation, whilst maintaining the safeguards to preserve effective competition in the Single Market.

Member States now have the possibility to comment on the Commission’s draft proposal.

Background

The Temporary Framework was first amended on 3 April 2020 to increase possibilities for public support to research, testing and production of products relevant to fight the coronavirus outbreak, to protect jobs and to further support the economy. On 8 May 2020, the Commission adopted a second amendment extending the scope of the Temporary Framework to recapitalisation and subordinated debt measures. On 29 June 2020, the Commission adopted a third amendment extending the scope of the Temporary Framework to further support micro, small and start-up companies and incentivise private investments. The Temporary Framework was initially set to expire on 31 December 2020, except for recapitalisation measures that may be granted until 30 June 2021.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

The remote doctor in the 21st century

‘Alarmingly high’ number of children malnourished worldwide: UNICEF report

What are we actually working for?

EU-Turkey deal on migrants kicked off but to who’s interest?

Primary Health Care: in a world of specializations

Change is happening – and young people are leading the way forward

UN rights chief ‘deeply concerned’ over Jehovah’s Witness sentencing in Russia

America writes-off Iran, blocks Europe’s Tehran talks

Several crises in one: what effects will COVID-19 have on the global risk landscape?

Coronavirus has shown us why we urgently need to make a basic income a reality

Ukraine pays the price for lying between Russia and the EU

Is a 3-day split week the way to get people back to work?

G20 LIVE: G20 leaders reaffirm OECD’s role in ensuring strong, sustainable and inclusive growth

Working from home? Here are 5 tips for a more human digital experience

Want to shop more sustainably and recycle better? This app could help

Pakistan: UN Security Council condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ terrorist attacks

Central Africa: Security Council concerned by ‘grave security situation’, calls for better agency cooperation

Governments adopt UN global migration pact to help ‘prevent suffering and chaos’

Corporate tax remains a key revenue source, despite falling rates worldwide

Digital Single Market: Europe announces eight sites to host world-class supercomputers

EU prepares itself to fight back against hostile propaganda

Drought in Europe: Commission presents additional measures to support farmers

Why Opportunity Zones could be key to transforming our cities

These rules could save humanity from the threat of rogue AI

OECD welcomes French plans to increase and better target foreign aid

Phone lines open between Ethiopia and Eritrea, and people are calling strangers

The blackened white coat of the doctors

Italian elections: a long political limbo is ahead

Oh, well, you are wrong, Google responds to the European Commission

The Great Reset needs great leaders to help the most vulnerable

Aung San Suu Kyi suspended from the Sakharov Prize Community

A Sting Exclusive: “Delivering on the Environmental Dimension of the new Sustainable Development Agenda”, Ulf Björnholm underscores from UNEP Brussels

These 3 countries are global offshore wind powerhouses

Understanding of LGBT realities ‘non-existent’ in most countries, says UN expert

Long-term EU budget: MEPs demand safety net for beneficiaries

A brief history of vaccines and how they changed the world

COVID-19: What to know about the coronavirus pandemic on 6 April

Does Greece really weigh what is asking for today in Russia?

EU steps up aid for Lebanon – European Commissioner for Crisis Management in Beirut

Coronavirus response: Team Europe support to Sudan through EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight

“BEUC cautions against TTIP that would seek to align EU and US chemicals management frameworks”

Changing for the change: Medicine in Industry 4.0

Meet Cipta: the comic book hero using her powers to tackle bullying in schools

How racism spread around the world alongside COVID-19

Young health workforce – a core of effective primary healthcare?

Consumer protection: Deal on EU-wide rules for those sold faulty products

Civilians ‘continue to pay highest price’ in Ukraine conflict, with peace prospects losing ‘momentum’

Trump to run America to the tune of his business affairs

European Court of Justice to Google: It is #righttobeforgotten but not #righttoberemembered

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning: “Am I a real Boy?”

Here’s how blockchain could stop corrupt officials from stealing school lunches

Newly-elected Nigerian UN General Assembly President pledges focus on ‘peace and prosperity’ for most vulnerable

Public climate finance to developing countries is rising

EU paves the way for a stronger, more ambitious partnership with Africa

Ukraine: Temperatures plunge amid rising humanitarian needs

How Japan became the world leader in floating solar power

Yemen conflict: ‘Fragile’ hopes rise, as violence decreases and life-saving humanitarian funding surges

These tech start-ups are changing what it means to farm

MWC 2016 LIVE: Orange targets VoLTE and Voice over Wi-Fi; strikes Google partnership

The hostilities in south and eastern Ukraine resume; where could they lead?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s