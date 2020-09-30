You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Mobile Technology saving lives, the way forward

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Nweke Ozioma Ruth, a young Nigerian medical student, who is passionate about writing and photography. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

In the past, health care systems consisted of siloed medical practices, information and patient records which made the job of meeting health care consumer’s demands tasking.

Over the past decade, trends have emerged that allow us to see the direction health care is headed and mobile technology seems to be the way forward.

Health care delivery is changing in more ways than one from the return of house calls to mHealth applications, wearable technology and Artificial intelligence that allows monitoring of patients miles away.

Mobile health care technology is the use of mobile devices such as mobile phones and patient monitoring devices. In medicine, it also involves the use of health care applications to electronic health care records to home health care.

Today, there are mHealth applications that can monitor a patient’s vital signs remotely, AI technology that can diagnose asthma just by listening to a patient’s breathe and inter operable software that can instantly send and receive real time information across multiple providers and platforms.

Tele-health which includes virtual health care uses technology to improve the efficiency of communication between health care providers, clinics and patients.

This use of digital technology modernizes health care experience by enabling access to health care services remotely.

mHealth applications which are easily downloaded onto mobile devices have been created to serve different purposes that range from; clinical or diagnostic function, remote monitoring, clinical referencing to maintenance of healthy living.

Mobile technology makes it easier to bring the care to the patient. For instance, using a mobile Electronic health record system, the health care provider has the patient’s medical history at their fingertips allowing them to see the medication the patient is currently taking and any allergies they may have, making it simple to prescribe the correct medicine for the specific condition.

Patients who utilize a home health care provider also experience shorter hospital stays since the care team work together to determine the level of support the patient would need once they return home.

Engagement between providers and patients is also a big plus. The use of patient portals which allow health care consumers to schedule appointments, check lab results, email providers or receive targeted information on their specific conditions makes it easier for patients to take control of their own health care.

Also, Chat bots, are now available to answer medical questions and eventually book appointments when necessary.

AI technology is even set to take over low level tasks, allowing health care providers to focus on the things that really matter.

For example, The Cleveland clinic’s MyEpilepsy application empowers patients to manage epilepsy by tracking seizure activity, managing appointments, getting medication reminders and requesting second opinions from specialists.

Some major ways in which simple technological solutions are changing health care is through; The use of electronic health records, personalized treatment, tele-health, surgical technology, artificial technology and augmented reality through the use of mobile devices equipped for each task.

In conclusion, Mobile technology would create a much better system for Health care delivery.

About the author

Nweke Ozioma Ruth is a young Nigerian medical student, who is passionate about writing and photography. She has had her works including short stories published by the Kalahari Review, Unbound and The European Sting and is currently working as a Content Editor. She volunteers during her spare time to help young women and children living in rural areas of South eastern Nigeria. She currently serves as a Local Assistant for Standing Committee On Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights and HIV/AIDS, and as a Content Editor for Live Mother and Child Initiative and Auscultate Magazine.

