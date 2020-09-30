You are here: Home / European Union News / Antitrust: Commission fines car parts suppliers of € 18 million in cartel settlement

Antitrust: Commission fines car parts suppliers of € 18 million in cartel settlement

September 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has fined Brose and Kiekert a total of € 18 million for taking part in two cartels concerning supplies of closure systems for cars in the European Economic Area (EEA). Magna was not fined as it revealed both cartels to the Commission.

Magna, based in Canada and Brose, based in Germany took part in a bilateral cartel concerning supplies of door modules and window regulators for a certain car model of Daimler group. Magna and Kiekert,  based in Germany, took part in a separate bilateral cartel concerning supplies of latches and strikers to BMW group and Daimler group. All three companies acknowledged their involvement in the cartels and agreed to settle the case.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: “Components such as door modules, window regulators and latching systems are essential for the proper functioning of cars, they provide protection against injury and ensure safety and comfort. The three suppliers colluded to increase their profits from the sale of these components. These cartels ultimately hurt European consumers and adversely impacted the competitiveness of the European automotive sector.”

The three car equipment suppliers addressed in this decision coordinated their pricing behaviour and exchanged commercially sensitive information. The aim of the three companies involved in both cartels was to preserve each party’s existing business and to avoid a deterioration of the prevailing pricing levels of the supplies. The coordination took place through meetings, phone calls or e-mail exchanges.

The Commission’s investigation revealed the existence of two separate infringements. The following table details the participation and the duration of each company’s involvement in each of the two infringements:

UndertakingScopeStart dateEnd date
First infringementMAGNASales of door modules and window regulators for passenger C-class car models A205, C205, S205 and W205 to Daimler12 August 201021 February 2011
BROSE12 August 201021 February 2011
Second infringementMAGNASales of latches and strikers for passenger cars to BMW and Daimler (for Daimler only in relation to supplies of G/GN/GL2-latches and strikers through the joint purchasing initiative “Industriebaukasten” between Daimler and BMW)15 June 20097 May 2012
KIEKERT15 June 20097 May 2012

Fines

The fines were set on the basis of the Commission’s 2006 Guidelines on fines (see also MEMO).

In setting the level of fines, the Commission took into account, in particular, the sales value in the EEA achieved by the cartel participants for the products in question, the serious nature of the infringements, their geographic scope and their duration.

Under the Commission’s 2006 Leniency Notice:

  • Magna received full immunity for revealing both cartels, thereby avoiding an aggregate fine of ca. €6 million.
  • Brose and Kiekert benefited from reductions of their fines for their cooperation with the Commission investigation. The reductions reflect the timing of their cooperation and the extent to which the evidence they provided helped the Commission to prove the existence of the cartel in which they were involved.
  • Additionally, Kiekert was granted partial immunity for the second infringement for the period from 15 June 2009 to 4 October 2010, as it was the first company to submit compelling evidence that enabled the Commission to extend the duration of the second alleged infringement until 15 June 2009.

In addition, under the Commission’s 2008 Settlement Notice, the Commission applied a reduction of 10% to the fines imposed on the companies in view of their acknowledgment of the participation in the cartel and of the liability in this respect.

The breakdown of the fines imposed on each company is as follows:

SupplierReduction under Leniency NoticeReduction under Settlement NoticeFine (€)
Magna100%  10%  0  
Brose35%10%3 225 000
Kiekert40%  10%14 971 000

Background

Automotive closure systems cover products such as door modules, window regulators and latching systems (latches and strikers) that are supplied to car manufacturers. These systems provide protection against injury and ensure proper closing of all doors, windows and trunks to prevent the cars from being stolen. They also play a major role in increasing passenger comfort and safety while driving.

Today’s decision is part of a series of major investigations into cartels in the automotive parts sector starting back in 2013. The Commission has also fined suppliers of automotive bearings, wire harnesses in cars , flexible foam used (inter alia) in car seats, parking heaters in cars and trucks, alternators and starters, air conditioning and engine cooling systems, lighting systems, spark plugs braking systems, seat belts, airbags and steering wheels. Today’s decision brings the total amount of Commission fines for cartels in this sector to €2.17 billion.

infograph

Procedural Background

Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union (TFEU) and Article 53 of the Agreement on the European Economic Area prohibit cartels and other restrictive business practices, including collusion on selling prices.

The Commission’s investigation in this case started in May 2015 with an application under the Commission’s 2006 Leniency Notice submitted by Magna, followed by applications for reduction of fines by other parties.

Fines imposed on companies found in breach of EU/EEA antitrust rules are paid into the general EU budget. This money is not earmarked for particular expenses, but Member States’ contributions to the EU budget for the following year are reduced accordingly. The fines therefore help to finance the EU and reduce the burden for taxpayers.

More information on this case will be available under the case number AT.40299 in the public case register on the Commission’s competition website, once confidentiality issues have been dealt with. For more information on the Commission’s action against cartels, see its cartels website.

The settlement procedure

Today’s decision is the 34th settlement since the introduction of this procedure for cartels in June 2008 (see press release and MEMO). In a settlement, parties acknowledge their participation in a cartel and their liability for it. Settlements are based on the Antitrust Regulation 1/2003 and allow the Commission to apply a simplified and shortened procedure. This benefits consumers and taxpayers as it reduces costs. It also benefits antitrust enforcement as it frees up resources to tackle other suspected cartels. Finally, the parties themselves benefit in terms of quicker decisions and a 10% reduction in fines.

Action for damages

Any person or company affected by anti-competitive behaviour as described in this case may bring the matter before the courts of the Member States and seek damages. The case law of the Court and Council Regulation 1/2003 both confirm that in cases before national courts, a Commission decision constitutes binding proof that the behaviour took place and was illegal. Even though the Commission has fined the cartel participants concerned, damages may be awarded without being reduced on account of the Commission fine.

The Antitrust Damages Directive, which Member States had to transpose into their legal systems by 27 December 2016, makes it easier for victims of anti-competitive practices to obtain damages. More information on antitrust damages actions, including a practical guide on how to quantify antitrust harm, is available here.

Whistleblower tool

The Commission has set up a tool to make it easier for individuals to alert it about anti-competitive behaviour while maintaining their anonymity. The tool protects whistleblowers’ anonymity through a specifically-designed encrypted messaging system that allows two way communications. The tool is accessible via this link.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

General Elections in Spain: Twitter organises the first digital debate to empower young people.

Educational disadvantage starts from age 10

Italian voters put again the European Peoples in the Brussels picture

Christine Lagarde: the three priorities for the global economy

Measles claims more than twice as many lives than Ebola in DR Congo

DR Congo elections: ‘Excessive use of force’ in campaign must be avoided, says Bachelet

‘Stop and listen’ to victims of terrorism, UN chief urges in message marking international day

MWC 2016 LIVE: Getty chief says one in four new images from phones

UN rights experts call on Russia to release Ukrainian film-maker whose life is in ‘imminent danger’

Syria: ‘Deplorable’ violence in Idlib against civilians, humanitarian workers must ‘stop immediately’: UN Coordinator

Climate activist Greta Thunberg urges MEPs to put words into action

A day in the life of a refugee: We should be someone who helps

Nigeria: Top UN officials say more support needed to ease humanitarian crisis and rebuild lives in conflict-ravaged north-east

GSMA Announces New Keynote Speakers, Event Updates for 2019 “MWC Los Angeles, in Partnership with CTIA”

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: violence surges in Nigeria, anti-Semitism on the march, taxing pollution to tackle climate crisis, and more

Infringement – Commission takes Italy to Court for its incomplete regime of access to genetic resources

How technology will transform learning in the COVID-19 era

UK keeps its Brexit plan secret or there is no strategy at all whatsoever?

Member states jeopardising the rule of law will risk losing EU funds

Factory workers are facing a mental health crisis. Here’s how to respond

Mali: Presidential elections critical to consolidate democracy, says UN peacekeeping chief

A refugee from Syria cries out: “I’m not just a number!”

Why protesters disrupted London Fashion Week

European Commission and European Investment Fund launch €75 million BlueInvest Fund

The Next Web 2014, the biggest European conference on Internet so far and the Absence of Brussels from Amsterdam

Afghanistan can rely on international support along harrowing road to peace, and beyond

Transparency is key to inclusive employment and government integrity

MEP Cristiana Muscardini @ European Business Summit 2014: International Trade in Europe

Europeans show record support for the euro

Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon should be free to earn a living

EU leading in global agri-food trade

Paris agreed with Berlin over a loose and ineffective banking union

‘Spectre of poverty’ hangs over tribes and indigenous groups: UN labour agency

Parliament cuts own spending to facilitate agreement on EU budget

Artificial Intelligence has a gender problem. Here’s what to do about it

A new world that demands new doctors in the fourth industrial revolution

A Sting Exclusive: “Consumer expectations for the 2015 UN summit on climate change”, Director General of BEUC Monique Goyens outlines from Brussels

EU on track to end use of chemicals harming the ozone layer

Strengthening security through an EU-wide information system

Talent is worldwide. Opportunity is not. How can we redistribute it?

COP25: ‘Signals of hope’ multiplying in face of global climate crisis, insists UN chief Guterres

State aid: Commission approves €200 million Danish loan in support of the Travel Guarantee Fund for travel cancellations due to coronavirus outbreak

European Employment Forum 2013 and not European Unemployment Forum 2014

Is deflation a real danger for Eurozone?

The UN supports Europe’s military action in Libya and the Mediterranean; Russia and China agree

Financial markets appear to have rallied. Here’s one way to mitigate further shocks due to COVID-19

‘Score a goal’ for humanity, says Mohammed, celebrating winning link between sport and development

This UK footballer just won free school meals for kids in the summer holidays

Trade in fake Italian goods costs economy billions of euros

Reject passivity and embrace ‘responsibility for our future,’ Lithuania’s President tells UN Assembly

JADE May Meeting last call for participants – join us in Zagreb

Afghanistan: UN envoy urges further extension of ceasefire with Taliban, as Eid ul-Fitr gets underway

New malaria vaccine trial in Malawi marks ‘an innovation milestone’, declares UN health agency

GSMA announces new keynote speakers for 2018 Mobile World Congress

EU integration: MEPs want to end permanent opt-outs from EU law

To Brexit, or not to Brexit…rather not: 10 Downing Street, London

State aid: Commission opens in-depth investigation procedure into measures in favour of Béziers airport in France and Ryanair

UN health agency launches week of action to ban lead paint

At UN, Cuba slams US ‘criminal’ practices undermining country’s development

Taking care of our routes: the elderly in the time of COVID-19

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s