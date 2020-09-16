Mobile Technology in Nowadays Medical Practice: Is It a Safe Path?

by

In 1993, the very first Smartphone “The Simon” from IBM was launched. By this time, no doctor could ever imagine how this invention would impact medical profession forever. Nowadays, there’s an exponential growth of mobile health (or just mHealth) – defined as “medical and public health practice supported by mobile devices” – that has changed health care systems in infinite ways.

It is well known in the medical environment that the effectiveness of a treatment depends as much on the professional’s commitment as on the patient’s. And it is in this matter that mHealth can be seen as an innovation in the doctor-patient relationship, as well as in the monitoring of chronic diseases. Patients can get in touch with applications that help them to communicate with healthcare providers, to access disease information or to purchase health habits and abandon the bad ones. There are also technologies that allow their mobiles to control medical devices (e. g. controlling the delivery of insulin on an insulin pump), or even transform it into one (e. g. a glucose meter). Finally, some apps can provide patients diagnosis or treatment recommendations, almost playing a doctor´s role.

When it comes to doctors, they can have quick access to information such as medical literature, disease or drug references and medical calculators. They can access and maintain recordings through electronic health records (EHRs), image accessing and electronic prescribing. Additionally, mHealth can help them to promote a better clinical decision-making, with clinical decision support systems, diagnosis and differential diagnosis aids, and treatment guidelines. Mobile devices have also flexibilized their communication: doctors can assist each other by texting and calling. Other areas improved by this technology are medical education and training, as seen during COVID-19 pandemic.

However, research has shown that many medical applications have flaws that could be harmful to healthcare systems. Some of them don’t cite the references used, while others use references that haven´t been updated over time. In addition, there are devices with no physicians involved in the process of creation, with low diagnostic accuracy, fail mechanisms or even false promises. Another point to be considered is that many patients may struggle accessing health services on cellphones, especially elderly patients and many of the low socioeconomic status population, which is particularly common in third world countries. At last, it’s good to remember that the use of technology may deteriorate doctor-patient relashionship if done in an unbalanced way.

In the light of the above mentioned, it can be concluded that mHealth is essential to medicine evolution. Before using it, doctors must certificate its efficacy and search for reliable information about such applications, or even a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. Being aware of what patients are using and guide them through it can also be useful. Finally, doctors should never forget that behind their hands using the mobile device, there is a hand of a person expecting an authentic and secure relationship with them – the patient’s one.

