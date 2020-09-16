You are here: Home / Business / Digital / Mobile Technology in Nowadays Medical Practice: Is It a Safe Path?

Mobile Technology in Nowadays Medical Practice: Is It a Safe Path?

September 16, 2020 by 1 Comment
Credit: Unsplash

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Isabela Lucchesi Rangel and Ms. Ana Beatriz Venturini Santos, two fourth year medical students at UniCesumar in Maringá, Brazil. They are affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

In 1993, the very first Smartphone “The Simon” from IBM was launched. By this time, no doctor could ever imagine how this invention would impact medical profession forever. Nowadays, there’s an exponential growth of mobile health (or just mHealth) – defined as “medical and public health practice supported by mobile devices” – that has changed health care systems in infinite ways.

It is well known in the medical environment that the effectiveness of a treatment depends as much on the professional’s commitment as on the patient’s. And it is in this matter that mHealth can be seen as an innovation in the doctor-patient relationship, as well as in the monitoring of chronic diseases. Patients can get in touch with applications that help them to communicate with healthcare providers, to access disease information or to purchase health habits and abandon the bad ones. There are also technologies that allow their mobiles to control medical devices (e. g. controlling the delivery of insulin on an insulin pump), or even transform it into one (e. g. a glucose meter). Finally, some apps can provide patients diagnosis or treatment recommendations, almost playing a doctor´s role.

When it comes to doctors, they can have quick access to information such as medical literature, disease or drug references and medical calculators. They can access and maintain recordings through electronic health records (EHRs), image accessing and electronic prescribing. Additionally, mHealth can help them to promote a better clinical decision-making, with clinical decision support systems, diagnosis and differential diagnosis aids, and treatment guidelines.  Mobile devices have also flexibilized their communication: doctors can assist each other by texting and calling. Other areas improved by this technology are medical education and training, as seen during COVID-19 pandemic.

However, research has shown that many medical applications have flaws that could be harmful to healthcare systems. Some of them don’t cite the references used, while others use references that haven´t been updated over time. In addition, there are devices with no physicians involved in the process of creation, with low diagnostic accuracy, fail mechanisms or even false promises. Another point to be considered is that many patients may struggle accessing health services on cellphones, especially elderly patients and many of the low socioeconomic status population, which is particularly common in third world countries. At last, it’s good to remember that the use of technology may deteriorate doctor-patient relashionship if done in an unbalanced way.

In the light of the above mentioned, it can be concluded that mHealth is essential to medicine evolution. Before using it, doctors must certificate its efficacy and search for reliable information about such applications, or even a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. Being aware of what patients are using and guide them through it can also be useful. Finally, doctors should never forget that behind their hands using the mobile device, there is a hand of a person expecting an authentic and secure relationship with them – the patient’s one.

REFERENCES:

AUNGST, T. D.  et al. How to identify, assess and utilise mobile medical applications in clinical practice. Int J Clin Pract, v. 68, n. 2, p. 155-62, Feb 2014.

BOULOS, M. N. K.  et al. Mobile medical and health apps: state of the art, concerns, regulatory control and certification. Online journal of public health informatics, v. 5, n. 3, p. 229-229,  2014.

GAN, S. K.-E.  et al. An overview of clinically and healthcare related apps in Google and Apple app stores: connecting patients, drugs, and clinicians. Scientific Phone Apps and Mobile Devices, v. 2, 12/01 2016.

MOSA, A. S. M.; YOO, I.; SHEETS, L. A systematic review of healthcare applications for smartphones. BMC medical informatics and decision making, v. 12, p. 67-67,  2012.

RYU, S. Book Review: mHealth: New Horizons for Health through Mobile Technologies: Based on the Findings of the Second Global Survey on eHealth (Global Observatory for eHealth Series, Volume 3). Healthcare Informatics Research, v. 18, n. 3, p. 231-233,  2012.

SARWAR, M.; SOOMRO, T. Impact of Smartphone’s on Society. European Journal of Scientific Research, v. 98, 02/01 2013.

VENTOLA, C. L. Mobile devices and apps for health care professionals: uses and benefits. P & T : a peer-reviewed journal for formulary management, v. 39, n. 5, p. 356-364,  2014.

About the author

Isabela Lucchesi Rangel is a fourth year medical student resident in Maringá. She is proud to be the local IFMSA Brazil coordinator LC UniCesumar!

Ana Beatriz Venturini Santos is 20 years old and courses the fourth year of medicine school at UniCesumar in Maringá, Brazil. She is a member of the academic leagues of Endocrinology and Metabology (LAEMMA), Pediatrics (LAPEM) and Medical Clinic (LACMMA) of Maringá.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

These Harvard scientists think we’ll have to socially distance until 2022

Antarctica: the final coronavirus-free frontier. But will it stay that way?

Want a fairer society? This economist says he has the answer

How digital can transform healthcare in Asia for millions of people

Family-friendly policies benefit all of us. Here are 4 ways to boost them

Brexit: new European Parliament reaffirms wholehearted support for EU position

Russia won’t let Ukraine drift westwards in one piece

It’s time for global businesses to accept local responsibility

Deep-sea minerals could meet the demands of battery supply chains – but should they?

European Young Innovators Forum @ European Business Summit 2014: Europe for StartUps, vision 2020

Arrest of three Libyans wanted for grave crimes ‘would send strong and necessary message’ to victims, urges top Prosecutor

Nearly 3 billion people around the globe under COVID-19 lockdowns – Today’s coronavirus updates

May led Britain to chaos, now looks for way out with unpredictable DUP

Sustainable Development Summit: ‘We must step up our efforts – now’, Guterres declares

How can coronavirus lockdowns end safely and effectively? – WHO briefing

MEPs urge UK to break current deadlock

Court of Auditors: MEPs back five members

Tax Inspectors Without Borders making significant progress toward strengthening developing countries’ ability to effectively tax multinational enterprises

Bank resolutions set to remain a national affair

Governments, businesses ‘walk the talk’ for investment in sustainable development: UN forum

Why lay people don’t expect anything good from G20

Denmark is experimenting with ‘culture vitamins’ to lift people out of depression

Russia and the West use the same tactics to dismember Ukraine

Innovation for a smarter world: ITU Telecom World 2018

The Working Methods of the von der Leyen Commission: Striving for more at home and in the world

25 years on from genocide against the Tutsi, UN Chief warns of ‘dangerous trends of rising xenophobia, racism and intolerance’

Telemedicine and the Brazilian reality

4 fixes for equipment supply chains before the next COVID-19 waves hit

Member States’ compliance with EU law in 2018: efforts are paying off, but improvements still needed

Can free trade deliver cheaper renewable energy? Ask Mexico

Eurozone needs more than some decimals of growth

Draghi tells the Parliament the ECB to use all its weaponry; euro slides to parity with the dollar

We all have a ‘hierarchy of needs’. But is technology meeting them?

COVID-19: Stopping the rise in domestic violence during lockdown

Informal meeting of heads of state or government, Sibiu, 09/05/2019

Shaping the Conference on the Future of Europe

Sustainable fisheries: Commission takes stock of the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy and launches consultation on the fishing opportunities for 2021

Bilbao’s city parks offer brain-training games for the elderly

Ireland’s planning to make its Emerald Isle even greener

Governments must act to help struggling middle class

4 big trends for the sharing economy in 2019

Five avoidable deaths per minute shows urgent need for action on patient safety

From ‘dead on the inside’ to ‘truly alive’: Survivor of genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda recounts her story as UN marks 25th anniversary

Britain and Germany change attitude towards the European Union

Halting spread of drug resistance from animals to humans: deal with Council

It’s not your imagination, summers are getting hotter

How quantum computing could beat climate change

Why the ECB had to clarify it caters for the entire Eurozone not just Germany?

Myanmar: Departing UN rights expert still hopeful for democratic transition

Drone regulation is necessary to democratize the sky for humanity

OECD tells Eurozone to prepare its banks for a tsunami coming from developing countries

Safer Internet Day: ‘Be kind online’, says UNICEF, urging action to prevent cyberbullying, harassment

We need to bin disposable items for good. Here are 5 ways to do it

These are the 5 most exciting cycling projects in the world

Income inequality threatens the socio-political structures in developed countries

Big world banks to pay $ 4.95bn for cheating customers; Is it a punishment or a gentle caress?

EU prepares a banking union amidst financial ruins

Q&A on extraordinary remote participation procedure

How the United States is falling in love with secondhand clothes

Planes can now fly for 21 hours non-stop. But are people ready?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Digital, Health, IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s