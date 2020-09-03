Healthcare guidance apps to professional’s continued education?

by

Health education has a multidisciplinary character, uniting several spheres of professionals with a common goal, thus, providing the necessary support to expand health knowledge. In addition to that, continuing health education builds up an education process based on the analysis of the daily life of doctors, creating concrete relationships with the purpose of building a mutual space for doctors and pacients.

In this context, Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) focused on the health area, especially mobile applications (known as apps – from the English application) that are described as a set of tools that are built to perform specific jobs supporting the structure and organization of information with real–time access in addition to knowledge sharing across a wide, global network development and improvement of health professionals. Mobile devices due to their feature space barrier breaks add strategic value for both health education and a new society in the information age¹.

In addition, in a country like Brazil, where advanced technologies for medical diagnosis are restricted to large health centers, the apps enable the physician to make clinical decisions, reliable diagnostic elaborations and qualified therapeutic approaches. Remote real–time access to patient information enables full–time care by reducing patient‘s commuting to health centers. In this sense, mobile applications meet the purpose of interconnecting information and knowledge generating a barrier drop making there be new forms of communication building a new modality.

According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics, about 126.9 million people have access to the worldwide internet network through mobile phones and smartphones. Which, in addition to mobile applications, in the health area, help to expand people‘s access to information and knowledge, without time and space restriction. This quick access by apps promotes user autonomy through alternative tools resulting in self–management of needs immediate access to information that assists in empowerment and self-care.

In this context, it is necessary that the fine line between proximity and distance by technology is handled lightly and objectively in order to generate both physician and patient with fast, safe and instant means of researching information that generates convenience and that saves lives through simple, easy-to-access systems.

