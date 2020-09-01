You are here: Home / European Union News / EU and Germany join efforts to support the African Union’s response to coronavirus

EU and Germany join efforts to support the African Union’s response to coronavirus

September 1, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Credit: Unsplash

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The EU continues to work with Member States to tackle the coronavirus pandemic on all fronts. Today, 500.000 additional coronavirus testing kits have been provided to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. The test kits were delivered by an EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight and are part of a €10 million immediate support package to the African Union (AU) by the German Government in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In total, almost 1.4 million tests for the extraction and the detection of the virus will be made available to African Union countries.

“Through the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge, the European Commission continues to work hand in hand with Member States to support vulnerable countries amidst the coronavirus pandemic. It is in our common interest to tackle the pandemic worldwide. We are committed to ensuring effective delivery of essential medical equipment to the countries that need it the most. This specific consignment will be able to reach a large number of countries as it will support the African Union continental response,” said Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management.

Mr. Gerd Müller, Minister of Development Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Germany, said on the occasion: “We will either beat the coronavirus together worldwide – or not at all. This is why we support the African Union through the German Epidemic Preparedness Team in a cooperation with the EU. Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention coordinate the procurement of life-saving testing equipment for AU member states. They also play an important role in educating African health workers. With our support to the partnership to accelerate coronavirus testing, we make sure that testing is made widely available. We stand by our friends in Africa in the fight against the coronavirus.”

Partnership is key to winning the battle against COVID-19 locally and globally because no country can manage the pandemic alone. That is why as a continental body, Africa CDC is working with several partners and exploring all markets to unlock the supply chain system for diagnostics and medical supplies for African Union Member States, and we are delighted to see the Government of Germany and the European Union coming out strongly to support our initiatives,” said
Dr John Nkengasong, Director of Africa CDC.

The kits delivery is part of the larger Team Europe support to the African continental response to the coronavirus. In June, Team Europe provided €10 million to facilitate the implementation of the Africa Joint Continental Strategy for the coronavirus outbreak, supporting in-country health care workers, rapid responders for surveillance, laboratory and case management and the strengthening of the Africa Continental Taskforce for Coronavirus.

Background:

The test kits have been sourced by the German Epidemic Preparedness Team (SEEG). The SEEG was initiated in 2015 by BMZ in cooperation with the Federal Ministry of Health in response to the West African Ebola crisis. The SEEG brings together the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, the Charité, the Robert Koch Institute and the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine. In addition to providing testing materials, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the SEEG will team up for External Quality Assessments in the designated African reference laboratories, using the provided test kits for benchmarking and accreditation of quality and effectiveness of testing in Africa.

The total Team Europe global response package stands at €36.5 billion, combining resources from the EU, its Member States, the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. This support focuses on addressing the immediate health crisis and the resulting humanitarian needs; on strengthening partner countries’ health, nutrition, water and sanitation systems and their research, preparedness and response capacities; as well as on supporting them in alleviating the social and economic consequences of the crisis. At least €6.8 billion is supporting countries in Africa. Additionally, a considerable part of the overall Team Europe guarantees of €2.9 billion will also benefit Africa.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Our children’s career aspirations have nothing in common with the jobs of the future

These countries are making ‘travel bubbles’ for post-lockdown tourism

Teenage girl’s death sentence spotlights Sudan’s failure to tackle forced marriage, gender-based violence – UN rights office

Electric vehicles are half the market in Norway

These Dutch microgrid communities can supply 90% of their energy needs

Maduro ‘brings the truth’ about Venezuela to UN Assembly; says he is ready to meet US President Trump

Altruism can be good for business, as these companies show

Migration: First unaccompanied children relocated from Greece to Luxembourg

6th Edition of India m2m + iot Forum 2019 concluded, in association with The European Sting

Despite funding crisis, Palestine refugee classrooms set to stay open, says UNRWA

European Semester: The Winter Package explained

Road safety: Europe’s roads are getting safer but progress remains too slow

EU’s unsparing question to UK: now what kind of future relations do you want?

As inequality grows, the UN fights for a fairer world

Coronavirus response: How the Capital Markets Union can support Europe’s recovery

Got the blues? Head for some green spaces

Yemen: 11 more ‘terrible, senseless’ civilian deaths reported, following attack in Sana’a – top UN official

MEPs: Focus on crisis response when coordinating economic and budgetary policies

Transition between education and employment: how the internship culture is threatening the foundations of our education

GSMA Mobile 360 – MENA Dubai on 26-27 November 2019, in association with The European Sting

3 unexpected consequences of the US-China trade war

The European Parliament launches a website on European election results

How technology can help India breathe more easily

Laws must protect, ‘not reject’ says UNAIDS chief on Zero Discrimination Day

Oil prices could remain depressed for at least a year. Here’s why

WEF Davos 2016 LIVE: Banking moguls continue brandishing financial Armageddon to intimidate us all but in Davos they worry about the very distant future

Mental health: what can be done to diminish increasing suicide rates?

Libya: UN report urges accountability for deadly attack against migrant centre

Chicken soup for the digital soul: how to bring community back online

How to accelerate digital literacy in the enterprise world

Youth and children in Europe set the new perspectives for the decades to come

What we can learn from Asia’s courts of the future

EU seeks foreign support on 5G from Mobile World Congress 2015 as the “digital gold rush” begins

A year on from Yemen talks breakthrough, top UN Envoy hails ‘shift’ towards peace, despite setbacks

Royal Navy to unveil future surveillance and reconnaissance requirements next February in Rome

North Sea fisheries: MEPs back EU plan to sustain stocks of demersal species

A revolution, an ecosystem, an ocean: 5G is just the beginning

UN chief calls for ‘solidarity, compassion and action’ on World Refugee Day

The current devaluation of primary health care professionals

UN celebrates books as ‘bridges across cultures’

If we can build the International Space Station, ‘we can do anything’ – UN Champion for Space

New research reveals the true extent of corruption in fisheries

Consumer protection: Commission welcomes political agreement by Council on the Representative Actions Directive

Syria: UN-backed watchdog says chemical weapon ‘likely used’ in February attack

UN chief welcomes South Sudan’s Unity government, lauds parties for ‘significant achievement’

EU adopts new €100 million assistance package to benefit refugees and local communities in Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq

Ten years on, crisis in Nigeria ‘far from over’; UN and humanitarian partners urge support for millions still affected

Here’s how blockchain could fight illegal fishing and help tuna stocks recover

Women’s voices must be heard in the battle to save the ocean

The EU stops being soft with 10 Downing Street about Brexit

The European Union’s Balkan Double Standard

DiscoverEU: 15,000 travel passes up for grabs to explore the EU this summer

Africa must use tech to chase corruption out of the shadows

EU-U.S. trade talks – one year on, Commission presents progress report

The UN came of age with the nuclear bomb. Time for it to step up to the AI era

The G7 fails to agree on growth but protects the big banks

This country came up with 5 novel ideas to tackle the pandemic

‘Unique opportunity’ to resolve border dispute between Sudan, South Sudan

The ocean is teeming with microplastic – a million times more than we thought, suggests new research

Who are the winners and losers in Africa’s Continental Free Trade area?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s