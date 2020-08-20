You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / These 5 charts reveal the gender and diversity gaps start-ups must bridge

These 5 charts reveal the gender and diversity gaps start-ups must bridge

August 20, 2020 by Leave a Comment
startups

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kate Whiting, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Diverse workplaces are well-poised for innovative problem solving.
  • Many diversity gaps exist in tech start-ups, stifling opportunity.
  • Fewer than 1% of Europe’s tech founders identified as Black/African/Caribbean last year.
  • Only 43% of companies have at least one female C-suite executive.

Diverse companies enjoy a range of advantages thanks to a wide-ranging pool of talent and ideas. For instance, such companies are often more innovative and successful. According to the Boston Consulting Group, diverse firms report almost 20% higher innovation revenues, or proceeds from recently-launched products and services.

 

Diverse firms also more likely to retain staff, to spot risks, and to be more profitable, according to the World Economic Forum’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 4.0 toolkit.

Despite these advantages, diversity gaps still exist, especially in the tech startup ecosystem. These gaps manifest in a variety of ways, from venture capital funding, to board composition, and even to the implementation of programmes to boost company diversity.

These five charts provide a snapshot of the challenges tech startups face in 2020 – and the many opportunities for change and growth.

1. There’s a lack of diversity among founders – and it leads to stubborn patterns

Diversity among founders is a challenge in many parts of the world. Around 77% of US founders are white or caucasian, according to a 2019 Crunchbase survey. Across Europe, the share is as high as 84% according to Atomico’s State of European Tech 2019 report. In that report, fewer than 1% of Europe’s tech founders self-identified as Black/African/Caribbean.

Since diversity plagues funders as well, stubborn patterns can emerge and even cross borders. Most funders hail from North America and very little capital is invested in emerging markets. In many parts of Africa, foreigners – not locals – snag the biggest funding deals. In fact, according to one 2017 study, only 10% of all funding in the east African region went to local founders.

tech diversity start ups white black brown coloured ethnicity gender man woman board c suite business enterprise founder ceo
More founders identified as white than any other ethnicity.
Image: atomico

2. Male-founded start-ups draw the greatest share of deals and dollars

2019 closed with only 3% of seed, venture and corporate dollar investments going to female-only founded start-ups – down 5% from the previous year, according to the annual Crunchbase Diversity Report.

That said, there are some signs of change. At the end of 2019, that same Crunchbase report found that 20% of start-ups raising their first round of funding had a female leader – double the number a decade earlier.

tech diversity start ups white black brown coloured ethnicity gender man woman board c suite business enterprise founder ceo
More VC goes toward male founded start ups.
Image: Crunchbase

3. Few start-ups are actively trying to boost diversity

Only a quarter of start-ups (26%) are actively trying to increase diversity within their leadership teams, according to Silicon Valley Bank.

For its 2020 Global Startup Outlook report, it asked start-ups in Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom about the programmes in place to increase diversity.

Less than half (43%) said they had company-wide promotion and hiring goals, while fewer than one-in-five had these goals for executive positions (the C-suite).

tech diversity start ups white black brown coloured ethnicity gender man woman board c suite business enterprise founder ceo
The majority of recipients said their company didn’t have any programs in place to increase diversity.
Image: SVB

4. Lack of diverse representation in C-suite

For the first time this year, Silicon Valley Bank asked start-ups in the US, UK and Canada about the ethnic and racial minorities in their C-suites and on their board.

In both cases, less than half of the companies had at least one member of their leadership teams who was ethnically or racially diverse.

tech diversity start ups white black brown coloured ethnicity gender man woman board c suite business enterprise founder ceo
Racial diversity among c-suite and board members.
Image: SVB

5. The gender gap in leadership persists

There is slow, but positive progress towards gender parity in leadership positions, as the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2020 found. But only 55% of adult women are in the labour market, compared to 78% of men.

What’s the World Economic Forum doing about diversity, equity and inclusion?

The COVID-19 pandemic and recent social and political unrest have created a profound sense of urgency for companies to actively work to tackle racial injustice and inequality. In response, the Forum’s Platform for Shaping the Future of the New Economy and Society has established a high-level community of Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officers. The community will develop a vision, strategies and tools to proactively embed equity into the post-pandemic recovery and shape long-term inclusive change in our economies and societies.

As businesses emerge from the COVID-19 crisis, they have a unique opportunity to ensure that equity, inclusion and justice define the “new normal” and tackle exclusion, bias and discrimination related to race, gender, ability, sexual orientation and all other forms of human diversity. It is increasingly clear that new workplace technologies and practices can be leveraged to significantly improve diversity, equity and inclusion outcomes.

The World Economic Forum has developed a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Toolkit, to outline the practical opportunities that this new technology represents for diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, while describing the challenges that come with it.

The toolkit explores how technology can help reduce bias from recruitment processes, diversify talent pools and benchmark diversity and inclusion across organisations. The toolkit also cites research that suggests well-managed diverse teams significantly outperform homogenous ones over time, across profitability, innovation, decision-making and employee engagement.

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Toolkit is available here.

And the gender gap persists in the C-suite and on the board among tech start-ups, with 43% of companies having at least one female C-suite exec and 42% having at least one female board member.

tech diversity start ups white black brown coloured ethnicity gender man woman board c suite business enterprise founder ceo
Female representation at c-suite and board level.
Image: SVB

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Theresa May in search of a magic plan to invoke Article 50 and start Brexit negotiations now

This is how COVID-19 is affecting informal workers

Warmer months ahead for many parts of the planet: UN weather agency

Reintegrating former rebels into civilian life a ‘serious concern’ in Colombia: UN Mission chief

Coronavirus Global Response: EU sets up a Humanitarian Air Bridge

‘Every ventilator becomes like gold’ – a doctor’s stark warning from Italy’s Coronavirus outbreak

Brexit negotiations: Can May’s Britain bounce back?

Cyprus banks under scrutiny

Coronavirus is officially a pandemic – but we can change its course: Today’s WHO briefing

The Peoples are missing from EU’s monetary union

Energy: new ambitious targets on renewables and energy efficiency

The Japanese idea of ‘chowa’ – and how Asia can thrive in the future

The eyes of Brazil and the world turn to the largest rainforest and largest biodiversity reserve on Earth #PrayForAmazonia.

Health is nothing but the main consequence of climate change

COVID-19 prisoner releases are not a matter of mercy, but of justice

GSMA Mobile 360 – Latin America at Mexico City: Intelligently Connecting to a Better Future, in association with The European Sting

EU-Japan relations: Foreign Affairs MEPs back Strategic Partnership Agreement

Mental health in the pandemic: how to stay emotionally stable?

Delivering masks across borders: EU Single Market protecting citizens’ health

‘Ground Zero’: Report from the former Semipalatinsk Test Site in Kazakhstan

Take care of your borders and then expand them

‘Complacency’ a factor in stagnating global vaccination rates, warn UN health chiefs

Brexit: visa-free access to the EU for UK nationals and to the UK for Europeans

UN envoy ‘encouraged’ by latest talks on avoiding ‘worst-case scenario’ in Syria’s Idlib

Global economy faces gravest threat since the crisis as coronavirus spreads

Coronavirus: MEPs call for solidarity among EU member states

Nigeria: UN chief ‘appalled’ by killing of aid worker; calls for release of remaining hostages

EU to spend €135.5 billion in 2014 or 6.5% less than this year

Governments and non-state actors need to take urgent action to meet Paris Agreement goals

In dreams and in love there are no impossibilities

FROM THE FIELD: South Sudan’s green shoots, highlight environmental recovery from war

How to get young people in Europe to swipe right on voting

5 reasons why CEOs must care about safeguarding nature

Our tourism system is broken – time to customize

“They are trying to make improvements, but of course they are quite slow for my generation”, Vice President of JADE Victor Soto on another Sting Exclusive

Why sustainable products are a win-win for all of us

UN chief welcomes new push by El Salvador’s political parties to begin fresh dialogue

EU launches WTO challenge against Indonesian restrictions on raw materials

Libya on verge of civil war, threatening ‘permanent division’, top UN official warns Security Council

The three sins the EU committed in 2015

How to harness data to tackle rare diseases

Scientists have created biodegradable microneedles to fight eye disease

Protecting the Treaties in the interest of all Europeans: the College takes solemn oath to serve the EU

This is how we can make a global green recovery – that also boosts the economy

COP21 Breaking News_03 December: Unprecedented Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction to Combat Climate Change

The four top Americans who flew to Europe perplexed things about Trump’s intentions

Prevention is key to ‘breaking the cycle of HIV transmission’, UN chief tells General Assembly

UN atomic watchdog chief updates governing body on key North Korean reactor

The results of Finland’s basic income experiment are in. Is it working?

Why are the Balkans’ political leaders meeting in Geneva this week?

UN mourns death of former Secretary-General Kofi Annan, ‘a guiding force for good’

What we can learn from Europe’s response to the COVID-19 crisis

“Two Pack” approved: Is democracy chased away from Brussels?

The EU Parliament endorses tax on financial transactions

Barriers to trade: as protectionism rises, EU continues opening up export markets for European firms

The EU has to prove it can remain one piece

Budget MEPs approve €34m in EU aid to Greece, Poland, Lithuania and Bulgaria

Zuckerberg preaches that Artificial Intelligence will protect Data Privacy in Facebook whereas Verhofstadt demands the big European state to take charge

This Latin American country is keeping COVID-19 firmly under control. How?

European welfare states are failing young people

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s