You are here: Home / European Union News / Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of Fitbit by Google

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into the proposed acquisition of Fitbit by Google

August 5, 2020 by 1 Comment
google

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess the proposed acquisition of Fitbit by Google under the EU Merger Regulation. The Commission is concerned that the proposed transaction would further entrench Google’s market position in the online advertising markets by increasing the already vast amount of data that Google could use for personalisation of the ads it serves and displays.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, responsible for competition policy, said: “The use of wearable devices by European consumers is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. This will go hand in hand with an exponential growth of data generated through these devices. This data provides key insights about the life and the health situation of the users of these devices. Our investigation aims to ensure that control by Google over data collected through wearable devices as a result of the transaction does not distort competition.

The Commission’s preliminary competition concerns

Following its first phase investigation, the Commission has concerns about the impact of the transaction on the supply of online search and display advertising services (the sale of advertising space on, respectively, the result page of an internet search engine or other internet pages), as well as on the supply of ”ad tech” services (analytics and digital tools used to facilitate the programmatic sale and purchase of digital advertising). By acquiring Fitbit, Google would acquire (i) the database maintained by Fitbit about its users’ health and fitness; and (ii) the technology to develop a database similar to Fitbit’s one.

The data collected via wrist-worn wearable devices appears, at this stage of the Commission’s review of the transaction, to be an important advantage in the online advertising markets. By increasing the data advantage of Google in the personalisation of the ads it serves via its search engine and displays on other internet pages, it would be more difficult for rivals to match Google’s online advertising services. Thus, the transaction would raise barriers to entry and expansion for Google’s competitors for these services, to the ultimate detriment of advertisers and publishers that would face higher prices and have less choice.

At this stage of the investigation, the Commission considers that Google:

  •   is dominant in the supply of online search advertising services in the EEA countries (with the exception of Portugal for which market shares are not available);
  • holds a strong market position in the supply of online display advertising services at least in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom, in particular in relation to off-social networks display ads ;
  • holds a strong market position in the supply of ad tech services in the EEA.

The Commission will now carry out an in-depth investigation into the effects of the transaction to determine whether its initial competition concerns regarding the online advertising markets are confirmed.

In addition, the Commission will also further examine:

  • the effects of the combination of Fitbit’s and Google’s databases and capabilities in the digital healthcare sector, which is still at a nascent stage in Europe; and
  • whether Google would have the ability and incentive to degrade the interoperability of rivals’ wearables with Google’s Android operating system for smartphones once it owns Fitbit.

During the initial investigation, the Commission has been closely cooperating with competition authorities around the world, as well as with the European Data Protection Board. The Commission will continue this cooperation also during the in-depth investigation.

The transaction was notified to the Commission on 15 June 2020. Google submitted commitments to address the Commission’s concerns on 13 July 2020. The commitment consisted in the creation of a data silo, which is a virtual storage of data, where certain data collected through wearable devices would have been kept separate from any other dataset within Google. The data in the silo would have been restricted from usage for Google’s advertising purposes. However, the Commission considers that the data silo commitment proposed by Google is insufficient to clearly dismiss the serious doubts identified at this stage as to the effects of the transaction. Among others, this is because the data silo remedy did not cover all the data that Google would access as a result of the transaction and would be valuable for advertising purposes.

The Commission now has 90 working days, until 9 December 2020, to take a decision. The opening of an in-depth inquiry does not prejudge the final result of the investigation.

Companies and products

Google is an American multinational technology company active in a wide range of product areas including online advertising technology, internet search, cloud computing, software, and hardware. Amongst other products and services, Google develops licensable operating systems for smartphones and smartwatches, as well as applications, such as a health and fitness application. The company also offers IT and information/research services for the healthcare industry. Google derives a significant majority of its revenues from online advertising via its internet search engine.

Fitbit is an American company active in the development, manufacturing and distribution of wearable devices (both smartwatches and fitness trackers) and connected scales in the health and wellness sector, as well as in the supply of related software and services.

Merger control and procedure

The Commission has the duty to assess mergers and acquisitions involving companies with a turnover above certain thresholds (see Article 1 of the Merger Regulation) and to prevent concentrations that would significantly impede effective competition in the EEA or any substantial part of it.

The vast majority of notified mergers do not pose competition problems and are cleared after a routine review. From the moment a transaction is notified, the Commission generally has 25 working days to decide whether to grant approval (Phase I) or to start an in-depth investigation (Phase II).

In addition to the current transaction, there are currently six on-going Phase II merger investigations: the proposed acquisition of Chantiers de l’Atlantique by Fincantieri, the proposed acquisition of GrandVision by EssilorLuxottica, the proposed acquisition of DSME by HHiH, the proposed acquisition of Transat by Air Canada, the proposed acquisition of Refinitiv by London Stock Exchange Group and the proposed merger of PSA and FCA.

More information will be available on the Commission’s competition website, in the Commission’s public case register under the case number M.9660.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

We need new tools for the Big Data era

Empathy and human connection: how businesses can respond to COVID-19

The global response to the coronavirus pandemic must not be undermined by bribery

MEPs demand Bulgaria’s and Romania’s swift accession to Schengen area

State aid: Commission approves €6 billion German measure to recapitalise Lufthansa

These cities have the best quality of life

Copyright: MEPs update rules for the digital age

Help African farmers cope with climate change threats, UN food agency urges

Why our future relies on more inclusive and transparent innovation

This Japanese TV show about work-life balance is a big hit – here’s why

Refugee crisis update: Commission still in panic while Turkey is to be added in the equation

UN human rights report cites ‘multiple root causes’ of deadly Chile protests

‘Highly explosive’ escalation of conflict and displacement across Syria’s Idlib, says top UN official

10th ASEM in Milan and the importance of being one: EU’s big challenge on the way to China

Strengthening the rule of law through increased awareness, an annual monitoring cycle and more effective enforcement

Access to ‘affordable’ medicines in India: challenges & solutions

Towards a tobacco free India

Humanitarian Aid 2016: The needs, the highlights, the crisis and the relief

Inside the battle to counteract the COVID-19 ‘infodemic’

State aid: Commission approves €1.2 billion French “Fonds de solidarité” scheme for small enterprises in temporary financial difficulties due to coronavirus outbreak

War in Syria: ‘Carnage’, flouting of rights and international law, must stop: Guterres

Data and the future of financial services

UN experts urge Turkey to repatriate Irish woman associated with terror group

France and Germany can’t reach consensus regarding EU’s top jobs

JADE Team at the European Business Summit 2017

MI6 chief calls for espionage 4.0 in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution

Eurozone close to agreeing on a Banking Union

Sustainable Development Summit: ‘We must step up our efforts – now’, Guterres declares

It’s ‘time to #EndTB’, says UN on World Tuberculosis Day

After John Lewis: 21 civil rights leaders who are shaping America

At last Germany to negotiate the costs for a really cohesive Eurozone

Tusk fights back while charismatic Boris goes against everybody in Brussels pushing the UK to leave the EU now or never

This is why mountains matter more than you think

Newly displaced fleeing attacks in northeast Nigeria, top 2,000

Respect people’s peaceful assembly and fair trail rights, UN human rights wing urges Nicaragua

MWC 2016 Live: Industrial world prepares to reap digital benefits

‘Great Pacific Garbage Patch’ clean-up project launches trial run: UN Environment

China-EU Summit on 16-17 July 2018: “Work together to address common challenges”, by China’s Ambassador to the EU

The brain amidst COVID-19 pandemic

These are the countries that eat the most meat

COVID-19 and the pursuit of financial inclusion in Pakistan

What will higher education in Africa look like after COVID-19?

Ethiopia planted 350 million trees in a day. And its fight against deforestation does not stop there

Fighting Terrorism Online: EU Internet Forum committed to an EU-wide Crisis Protocol

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Cities & Regions Launch Major Five-Year Vision to Take Action on Climate Change

Trump’s Pandemic Failure: A Missed Opportunity

Scotland and First Minister Salmond enter the most challenging battlefield for independence: Europe

Myanmar: New UN envoy offers to serve ‘as a bridge’, recognizes ‘positive steps’ over Rakhine state

To build a resilient world, we must go circular. Here’s how to do it

As fighting in Libya escalates, so does number of children ‘at imminent risk of injury or death’

2019 ‘a critical year’ for Somali politics and development says Security Council

The role of junior entrepreneurs as a bridge between academia and business world

European Business Summit 2014 : The Sting Report, Day II – Business, Politics and EBS 2015

5 technologies that will forever change global trade

Tax crimes: special committee calls for a European financial police force

Merkel refuses to consider the North-South schism of Eurozone

Commission adopts €4 billion investment package for infrastructure projects across 10 Member States

Coronavirus: Commission proposes to activate fiscal framework’s general escape clause to respond to pandemic

Tax revenues have reached a plateau

Why COVID-19 is an opportunity to close the connectivity gap for refugees

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Comments

  1. Mobile covers says:
    August 5, 2020 at 10:22

    Shop stylish mobile covers online starting at Rs 175 Pick from our latest collection of trendy phone cases Get Up to 30 off on Mobile Back Covers Hurry!

    Reply

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s