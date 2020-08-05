You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Cultivating mental well-being while tackling food insecurity

Cultivating mental well-being while tackling food insecurity

August 5, 2020 by Leave a Comment
green 2020

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Ruth Yan, a graduate-entry medical student at University College Cork (Ireland). She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

‘Quarantine’ has effectively led to a mental health crisis by locking millions of people in their own homes, effectively putting people in a state of anxiety, if not worse. Significant lifestyle changes, and loss of income has compounded the matter. Furthermore, food insecurity has been on the rise, with the average price of food increasing, while food stocks continue to plummet as the world struggles to focus on their own national responses. Individuals are seen hoarding food in their homes – which, while helping an individual short-term, does nothing to alleviate the issue, instead driving food prices higher, depleting stock, and fueling both the food insecurity and mental health crises.

Gardening can be an incredible way for each individual to alleviate the mental health burden – in addition to reliving some of the income and food burden. It’s easy to maintain after its initial stages, and reaps unlimited rewards. It can be shared with neighbors (contactless-ly, of course), encouraging a greener and more productive community. It has been used as a mental health intervention since the early 1800s, resulting in increased mindfulness, better behavioral outcomes in children with ADHD, and a healthier lifestyle [1, 2].

Gardens create a greenspace to enjoy, which researchers have shown to be important for mental wellbeing [3], as humans have an innate need to connect with the natural environment [4].

Adding a few spots of green engages our sensory system by providing tactile feedback and greenery to mimic the ‘natural’ environment [1]. Gardening can be done in backyards, balconies, or windowsills, with anything from vegetable scraps and water, to seeds, soil, and fertilizer. Those with yards can repurpose their lawns for vegetables, herbs, or fruits, while those with limited balcony space can maximize vertical space for green walls and container planting – serving not only to be a feast for the eyes, but our stomachs, too. Even just a window-sill could be useful – re-growing food using food scraps on a ledge with just water and toothpicks is a great start, and something pretty much anyone can do, as long as you occasionally buy fresh vegetables.

Of course, it’s important to start simple – growing greens like lettuce, spinach, or kale means that you can start reaping rewards sooner – leaves can be picked off at your leisure. You’ll see results sooner- before graduating to “harder” vegetables, which may require varied watering schedules, sunlight, or protection.

Gardening teaches us many things. It teaches us to employ our imagination, creative and problem-solving skills in new ways – planning an aesthetic vegetable garden oasis, maximizing produce, or repurposing household ‘trash’ for gardening. It also teaches us mindfulness, by developing care and responsibility for the plant, patience while watching it grow, and physical reward, after as little as 7 days!  As vegetables taste better fresh, it may even encourage us to eat more healthily.

This year, let’s paint our world green, and start simple by growing our food according to our means.

Works Cited

A. A. Adevi, “Supportive nature – and stress: Wellbeing in connection to our inner and outer landscape (Dissertation),” Acta Universitatis agriculturae suciae, 2012.
K. Reid and M. Shields, “Boys and behaviour: Alternative strategies that support boys with ADHD,” TEACH Journal of Christian Education 4.1, NSW, 2010.
J. Barton and M. Rogerson, “The importance of greenspace for mental health,” BJPsych International, vol. 14, no. 4, pp. 79-81, 2017.
J. Clatworthy, J. Hinds and P. M. Camic, “Gardening as a mental health intervention: a review,” Mental Health Review Journal, vol. 18, no. 4, pp. 214-225, 2013.

About the author

Ruth Yan is a graduate-entry medical student at University College Cork (Ireland). She has a Bachelors of Science (Biology &amp; Pharmacology) from McMaster University (Canada), and previously studied at Northwestern University in the Masters of Global Health program. She is currently a Key Correspondence and vice-chair for UCC’s chapter of the Irish Global Health Network. She’s passionate about primary care (GP), access to healthcare and medicine in the resource-limited context, and enjoys travelling, cooking, baking, and playing instruments in her free time.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Endocrine disruptors: A strategy for the future that protects EU citizens and the environment

A record number of people will need help worldwide during 2020: Global Humanitarian Overview

Youth Forum calls on Parliament to ease entry into Europe for young people

‘Wanton destruction’ in Sudan’s Darfur region, ‘blatant violation’ of international law

Art has the power to change the world, says this renowned Iranian muralist

Achieving targets on energy helps meet other Global Goals, UN forum told

E-commerce is globalization’s shot at equality

The ‘abuse of food relief in Yemen’ must end now

EU confronts environmental threats as global leaders attempt to revive the global sentiment at NYC climate week

These countries are making ‘travel bubbles’ for post-lockdown tourism

Some Prevailing Arguments and Perceptions over the South China Sea Issue Are Simply Wrong

Can alternatives to rhino horn save these gentle giants?

Mergers: Commission opens in-depth investigation into joint ventures proposed by Boeing and Embraer

Hollande decisively rebuffs Merkel’s and Rehn’s austerity policies

European Parliament and Eurovision sign partnership for European Elections

MEPs call for sanctions against Turkey over military operation in Syria

Commission reports on 2019 European elections: fostering European debates and securing free and fair elections

World must avoid a new Cold War, UN chief tells economic forum in Russia

Energy Union: Commission calls on Member States to step up ambition in plans to implement Paris agreement

New UN report shows record number of children killed and maimed in conflict

New UN forestry project bids to help countries meet climate change commitments

Industry 4.0: Championing Europe’s fourth industrial revolution

Europe to turn the Hamburg G20 Summit into a battlefield

This is the critical number that shows when housing breaks down

Europe’s poor investment in digital is threatening prosperity. Here’s what its start-ups need

UN resolution paves way for mass use of driverless cars

How a new approach to meat can help end hunger

EU Copyright Directive: Google News threatens to leave Europe while media startups increasingly worry

South Eurozone urgently needs fairer distribution of taxation burden

‘Preserve, revitalize and promote’ indigenous languages, or lose a ‘wealth of traditional knowledge’, UN chief says

The ECB again takes care of the bankers not the people

Two women threaten to tear the world apart

AI is transforming cybercrime. Here’s how we can fight back

Launch of Pact for Youth: European Youth Forum calls for real business engagement

Young New Yorkers bring robots, and a glimpse of the future, to UN Headquarters

Soccer is back with strict COVID-19 rules. Here’s what you need to know

Guterres hails historic Convention banning violence and harassment at work

Restoring prospect of peace in Middle East is ‘our shared responsibility’ UN envoy tells Security Council

Virus Coronavirus: No time to die

COVID-19: lessons from Italy on public-private healthcare procurement

‘We will not give up on looking for peace for South Sudan’: UN deputy chief

Syria: Guterres concerned over reported attacks in Idlib, calls for ‘full investigation’

How technology can help us achieve universal healthcare

Mental health and suicide: from the 19th century to present

Suriname’s climate promise, for a sustainable future

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: prizewinning journalists freed in Myanmar, new tracking tool for suspected terrorists, and a global bid to stop snakebite deaths

Juncker’s Investment Plan in desperate need for trust and funds from public and private investors

UK voters sent strong message to May and Corbyn for soft Brexit

Trump’s America divides the world, bullies China and Europe

Mergers: Commission approves the acquisition of Flybe by Connect Airways, subject to conditions

UN General Assembly President defends ‘landmark’ migration compact

COVID-19: EU co-finances the delivery of more protective equipment to China

5 charts that show renewable energy’s latest milestone

Rule of law in Hungary: Parliament calls on the EU to act

Guterres condemns killing of Bangladeshi peacekeeper in South Sudan, during armed attack on UN convoy

This new way of understanding disease is changing medicine

How Africa’s entrepreneurs are changing the direction of globalization

This Netherlands football stadium creates its own energy and stores it in electric car batteries

Trade Barriers Report: EU continues to open up markets outside Europe in midst of rising protectionism

Light at the end of the Eurozone tunnel

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s