You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Trade barriers are slowing plastic-pollution action. Here’s how to fix it

Trade barriers are slowing plastic-pollution action. Here’s how to fix it

July 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment
trade 2020

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Kristin Hughes, Director, Global Plastic Action Partnership, Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum Geneva & Kimberley Botwright, Community Lead, Global Trade and Investment SI, World Economic Forum

  • Cross-border frictions prevent economies of scale in tackling plastic pollution.
  • Trade facilitation can help increase the “three Rs” – reduce, re-use and recycle.
  • Governments and firms must collaborate to scale the circular economy at a global level.

Action on plastic pollution has been slowed considerably during the COVID-19 pandemic – but there’s a new emerging angle that could help rebuild momentum for the transition to a greener and more circular society. Governments at the World Trade Organization (WTO) are also showing increased interest in tackling plastics pollution.

In a world of global value chains and integrated markets, there is an important cross-border component, both existing and potential, to ramping up efforts on plastic action. Until recently, limited plastics recycling efforts often involved exports, the overwhelming majority of which flowed to China. These flows have become a source of controversy due to waste dumping and inadequate infrastructure for proper disposal.

Have you read?

In 2018 China introduced a ban on certain plastic waste imports, a move followed by several other countries. Subsequently, in May 2019, the 187 parties to the Basel Convention – a treaty on the transboundary movement and disposal of hazardous and other wastes – added most types of plastic waste to the list of controlled wastes. From 2021, plastic waste that is sorted, clean, uncontaminated and effectively designed for recycling can be traded freely, while other types will require the consent of importing and transit countries.

These changes could improve plastic waste management and reduce leakage into the environment. Yet, without additional implementation efforts, there is a risk of increased trade frictions that could stymie global plastics recycling markets. Such frictions have not developed to date, but trade facilitation measures to aid reduction and re-use have also not been enough in focus.

The World Economic Forum recently gathered a group of experts from consumer goods brands, industries, governments and civil society to discuss the role that trade could play in advancing plastic pollution action. The result of that initial cross-sector discussion – and the many that followed – have led to a new community paper that outlines trade barriers to accelerating action on plastic pollution.

Have you read?

New supportive actions for the 3Rs – reduce, re-use and recycle

We hope that trade policy-makers and environment practioners alike will find this paper a helpful resource to aid their discussions and promote new supportive actions for the 3Rs – reduce, re-use and recycle.

Domestic bans and slow approvals curb recycled plastic use

Countries’ regulations determine which items can be brought into a market. In addition to bans on plastic waste imports, several countries have implemented more complex rules on high-quality recycling plastic imports, which limits the use of recycled plastic packaging. Further, in other cases manufacturers have had to switch to virgin plastic inputs for certain consumer goods, as the same quality of recycled plastic could not be sourced in the domestic market. Some markets have slow regulatory approval processes regarding the use of recycled plastic products.

Diverse standards and limited data are complicating circular supply chains

In a world of value chains, differences in standards create challenges – whether on recycled plastic production, use or labelling. Varying grades of plastic by producers require recyclers to create different recycled plastic grades that add to costs. Missing information on materials’ properties complicates recycling processes since certain additives can pose risks to human or ecological health during the mechanical recycling process.

The absence of traceability and data shortages, meanwhile, creates uncertainty on what materials are where in the market – especially for recycled content.

More efforts are needed to facilitate circular plastics investments worldwide

Part of the challenge in building a circular plastics economy lies in insufficient investment upstream and downstream in emerging and advanced economies alike. There is a need to incubate and scale innovations and new ventures – including new material design and new businesses models – and to close the operational financing gap for city-level waste collection and recycling systems while mobilizing capital investments for circular options and waste management more broadly.

Circular plastics investments can be slowed down or sped up based on several factors, not least the regulatory environment, local infrastructure and skills, incentives, government procurement policies and overall investment assistance. Facilitating and attracting investment in sustainable plastic solutions by matching solution providers with public and private funding opportunities will also help to close this gap.

Processes

From 2021, most plastic waste trade will be subject to the Basel Convention prior informed consent (PIC) procedure as a controlled waste. Interviews with companies highlighted that to date some countries lack the capacity to efficiently review and process PIC notifications. In many cases documents are still in paper format causing long delays in shipments.

What is the World Economic Forum doing on trade facilitation?

The Global Alliance for Trade Facilitation is a collaboration of international organisations, governments and businesses led by the Center for International Private Enterprise, the International Chamber of Commerce and the World Economic Forum, in cooperation with Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit.

It aims to help governments in developing and least developed countries implement the World Trade Organization’s Trade Facilitation Agreement by bringing together governments and businesses to identify opportunities to address delays and unnecessary red-tape at borders.

For example, in Colombia, the Alliance worked with the National Food and Drug Surveillance Institute and business to introduce a risk management system that can facilitate trade while protecting public health, cutting the average rate of physical inspections of food and beverages by 30% and delivering $8.8 million in savings for importers in the first 18 months of operation.

Further exploration

So, what role can trade policy and capacity building play in tackling these challenges? Our community put forward ideas for further exploration in three areas, complemented by regulatory cooperation:

1. Border measures

Efforts can be made to refine the Harmonized System (HS) classifications, an international classification for traded goods, which does not yet distinguish between hard- and easy-to-recycle plastic waste, nor between virgin and recycled plastics. Doing so could help ensure traded waste for circular economy objectives is more easily identified and policies adapted. The Basel Convention secretariat is drafting proposed amendments in this space.[KB1]

For example, trade in easy-to-recycle plastics could be encouraged by placing lower tariffs on these specific kinds of plastics. Countries could equally ban exports of plastic types that are restricted domestically to avoid the dumping of lower-quality materials in foreign markets.

Links could be made between capacity building around the World Trade Organization (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) and digitising the PIC procedure. Countries have shown some appetite to move to electronic and automated notification for PIC requirements, but it is important to avoid running electronic and paper systems simultaneously.

Work could also be undertaken between countries and companies to pinpoint the weak points in the system that are driving illegal trade for plastic waste dumping. The Global Plastic Action Partnership (GPAP) will be taking a close look at how we can facilitate this type of collaboration as a platform for key industry-leaders and decision-makers.

3 ideas for further exploration of regulatory cooperation

2. Internal measures

Some policies operate away from the border but nonetheless have an impact on trade flows and investment decisions. Trade commitments can be used to enable foreign services providers to offer recycling services within a market and grant them the same treatment as national players to create competition. Work could be done on facilitating investment, including financial or regulatory incentives for production and consumption of recycled plastics.

The agreement of international standards in related areas can be promoted through trade policy as a guide for domestic regulatory initiatives to avoid arbitrary discrimination and promote convergence.

3. Transparency

Transparency on domestic measures is critical for business to engage in trade and develop cross-border markets. Countries could agree, whether at a global level through the WTO or elsewhere, to share information on trade-related measures and sustainability standards relevant to plastic production, waste and recycling.

Data sharing on recycling rates as well as monitoring and analysis of trends in global recycled plastic production would also be helpful. Similarly, there is a need for improved trade and cross-border flows of plastics and plastic waste at a sufficiently disaggregated level (facilitated by a refined HS classification system).

Internal measures such as investment facilitation could stimulate advancements in the circular plastics economy. Creating a regulatory environment that increases transparency, consistency, and lowers risk will encourage investments in both developing and advanced economies and will support procurement of resources for more robust internal waste management facilities.

Increased transparency by means of data collection and monitoring is key – an area of focus for GPAP.

Creating publicly accessible digital systems on cross-border plastics flows will allow governments to better tackle illicit activity and provide more accurate statistics on plastics recovery and recycling rates.

Governments can use a range of different trade instruments to advance these ideas. At a global level, some WTO members have shown interest in launching a new initiative, while free trade agreements (FTAs) are another option. Regulatory cooperation whether on standards, rules on materials treatment or on chemical governance will also be critical. Trade policy can support a scale up of the circular economy for plastics both upstream and downstream – these opportunities should be seized to reset the global economy for sustainable development.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

New UN Global Climate report ‘another strong wake-up call’ over global warming: Guterres

Austrian Presidency priorities discussed in committees

EU Telecoms deal: Fees on calls across the EU capped and 5G network by 2020

Stable growth momentum in the OECD area

Pandemic declared as infections slow in China. Today’s 7 coronavirus updates

EU trade agreements deliver on growth and jobs, support sustainable development

UN updates guidelines to ensure successful return to civilian life for former combatants

How people without running water can wash their hands

Talking the talk: the voice-recognition disruptors looking to outsmart big tech

Climate change will force us to redefine economic growth

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register 2 new initiatives

Migration and the climate crisis: the UN’s search for solutions

Air pollution: How to end the deaths of 7 million people per year?

Juncker Investment Plan for Europe welcomed by European Youth Forum

Finance for SMEs: Alternative supply mechanisms do exist

To prevent coronavirus don’t touch your face – but how can you avoid it?

Falsified medicines: new rules to enhance patients’ safety

New General Assembly President brings ‘valuable insights’ into key UN challenges

EU prepares itself to fight back against hostile propaganda

MEPs cap prices of calls within EU and approve emergency alert system

Vegans in France are using extreme tactics to stop people eating meat

State aid: Commission approves €6 billion German measure to recapitalise Lufthansa

This team of Saudi women designed an award-winning app to make the Hajj safer

Scientists are using machine learning to unlock the mysteries of long-dead languages

Food safety: New rules to boost consumer trust approved by MEPs

Monday’s Daily Brief: WFP mulls ‘last resort’ Yemen aid suspension, top peacekeeping awardee announced, abuzz over Bee Day, Ebola threat ‘very high’

One for all? Are physicians prepared to deliver care to the LGBTQIA+ community?

Cohesion Policy: EU invests €880 million to improve Poland’s railway system

‘Being open about my mental health created a better work culture’

‘12 million’ stateless people globally, warns UNHCR chief in call to States for decisive action

Saving the whales is more important than planting trees to stop climate change. This is why

Sacrifice of fallen ‘blue helmet’ to be honoured with UN’s highest peacekeeping award

Brexit: The Conservative Party drives the UK and Europe to a perilous road

Euronest: delivering reforms is the best way forward for EU’s Eastern Partners

Marco Polo’s Dream

To reinvent the future, we must all work together

Respect people’s peaceful assembly and fair trail rights, UN human rights wing urges Nicaragua

Macron crowned king of Europe in Washington D.C.; just a working meeting with Trump for Merkel

European Union: From financial consolidation to deeper political division

Electronic cigarette – is it really a safer alternative to smoking?

South Sudan’s women caught up in ‘futile man’s war’ UN gender equality chief

Here’s how to make ‘value-based healthcare’ a reality

Brexit update: Tusk’s proposal is out and Cameron takes it all

Central Africans ‘need our help now’: UN’s deputy relief chief

Getting vaccinated should just be considered a human right?

Cultural Intelligence: the importance of changing perspectives

World cannot be transformed without ‘ingenuity of the countries of the South’: UN Chief

How two colossal Assyrian icons were recreated using digital tech

Stuck at sea: How to save the world’s seafarers and the supply systems they support

Why the world needs the youth revolution more than ever

Human trafficking, slavery reports and health of migrants in Libya

Want a more inclusive society? Start with mobility

Italian banks: It’s Rome’s turn to confront Berlin’s aggressiveness

Beyond self-regulation: dealing with Europe’s consumption problem

International community makes important progress on the tax challenges of digitalisation

Brexit: UK business fear of a no-deal scenario preparing for the worst

Google’s bare truth: Europe’s Chief denies EU accusations but admits they “don’t always get it right”

Impact investment favours expats over African entrepreneurs. Here’s how to fix that

Galileo funding: A ‘small’ difference of €700 million

Single Market Scoreboard 2020: Member States need to do more to ensure the good functioning of the EU Single Market*

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s