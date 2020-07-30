You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Importance of Mental Health and keeping it together in a Pandemic 

Importance of Mental Health and keeping it together in a Pandemic 

July 30, 2020 by 1 Comment
depressed

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Rao Ahsan, a medical student from Pakistan struggling to become a good doctor. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

As all this is new regarding Covid-19, the illness despite everything carries on like any of earlier epidemics. It is much like the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) episode, an epidemic which can be used as an example for our current pandemic. SARS was, from multiple points of view, the most ideal situation for reacting against a worldwide infectious epidemic. The spread of SARS was contained decently fast by public health endeavors, predominantly by the isolation (Quarantine). But Health consequences were seen in this success too. Even if, by isolation and social distancing, physical spread of the infection, It left many effects on mental health which lasted for much time.

The effects of Quarantine and Social Distancing in Covid-19 can affect mental health and thus health for many years in future. These effects include psychosocial risks, PTSD, Suicidal Behavior and other health related risks. So, it is important to keep it together in such conditions, taking care of your mental wellbeing. There are some suggestions to keep your mental integrity stable during pandemic.

Staying connected with each other despite social distancing. Video calls are the best source of staying connected and staying connected with friends and family helps. Believe me, it does.

Taking care of your health: Eat healthy and balanced diets, exercise regularly, drinking 3L water each day, stay away from smoking and drinking etc. A healthy body has a healthy mind.

Taking care of the sleep: A person should sleep minimum 6 hours and maximum 12 hours. Perfect sleeping can root out different mental problems.

Share your problems and worries with others. Sharing your problems lightens up your heart and makes you happy. Whereas, keeping those problems in heart threaten your mental integrity.

Helping others: Find new ways to help and support others. It will bring peace of mind for you and it will also help others stabilize themselves in quarantine.

Do things you love to do: Doing things that you like to do, doing things that make you happy and avoid things that make you sad or emotional is also a big source of mental stability.

Set ambitions: An empty mind is a devil’s workshop. Staying useless can give rise to many unwanted thoughts. So, set goals which keep you busy and whose completion also helps you in mental peace.

Don’t watch the news all the time and gather only facts. There are many rumors in the times of pandemic which are totally based on lies or myths. Avoiding them is the best we can do.

Keeping your mind agile: Do things which boost the mind power like reading books, playing games like crosswords, sudoku, draw or paint and stuff like this.

Relax and focus: Allot yourself a particular relaxing time and relaxation method. Some people do yoga, while others focus on their daily deeds before sleeping.

About the author

Rao Ahsan is a medical student from Pakistan struggling to become a good doctor. A proud member of IFMSA-Pakistan since this year who loves to write.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU economic governance: More exploitation for the weaker countries

Boris Johnson’s no-deal Brexit to differ when issued from 10 Downing St.

Still recovering from devastating cyclones, Mozambique, in UN address, warns of global warming’s ‘nefarious consequences’

Europe is designing satellites that ‘surf’ their way past space debris

Greece’s future solely in the hands of Tsipras; he can direct the poor country any way he likes

Drastic deterioration in security across Burkina Faso as 70,000 flee their homes in past two months, UN warns

Millions in Idlib ‘counting on your support to make the violence stop’, UN relief chief tells Security Council

Here’s what you need to know about the UK’s booming second-hand economy

‘No-deal’ Brexit preparedness: European Commission takes stock of preparations and provides practical guidance to ensure coordinated EU approach

Costa Rica has improved its foreign bribery legislation but must strengthen enforcement and close legal loopholes

‘A trusted voice’ for social justice: Guterres celebrates 100 years of the International Labour Organization

COP25: Developing nation’s strike hard

Will Europe be a different place this Monday?

Europe enters uncharted waters with Kiev-Moscow standoff

Learning from our past mistakes: the mental health burden of two pandemics

Don’t let the virus quarantine your mind –Ways to strengthen “Mental” immunity

More than nine in ten children exposed to deadly air pollution

The EU tells the bare truth to the UK that there is no such thing as easy divorces

A jingoistic Spanish ‘war’ from the past

Despite violence, ‘tremendous hunger’ for peace in Afghanistan: top UN official

Ebola in DR Congo: conflict zones could constitute ‘hiding places’ for the deadly virus – WHO chief

Banks suffocate the real economy by denying loans

EU Leaders’ meeting in Sofia: Completing a trusted Digital Single Market for the benefit of all

A Sting Exclusive: “eHealth can change many dimensions of how the healthcare area functions”, Polish MEP Michal Boni underscores from Brussels

Digital transformation and the rise of the ‘superjob’

Here are six bold ideas to accelerate sustainable energy innovation

AI has huge potential – but it won’t solve all our problems

Tax havens cost governments $200 billion a year. It’s time to change the way global tax works

Human rights experts call for ‘paradigm shift’ on arbitrary detention in Qatar

5 crises that could worsen under COVID-19

Rule of law in Poland: MEPs point to “overwhelming evidence” of breaches

5 lessons for social entrepreneurs on how to change the system

This new programme could hold the key to solving global health challenges

Our tourism system is broken – time to customize

How AI can inspire doctors to be more inventive

French Prime Minister passes Stability Program and takes his ‘café’ in Brussels this June

COVID-19: EU working on all fronts, €232 million for global efforts to tackle outbreak

Trees in ‘green’ Cameroon refugee camp, bring shade and relief from ‘helter-skelter’ of life

EU budget: Commission proposes most ambitious Research and Innovation programme yet

6 surprising side effects of this year’s global heatwave

Yemen: Committee brings warring parties to the table in Hudaydah, builds on ceasefire

How climate change exacerbates the refugee crisis – and what can be done about it

“I believe that startups are for grown-up men, those, who have already achieved something “

UN resolution paves way for mass use of driverless cars

This is where teachers are paid the most

UN chief welcomes formation of unity government in Madagascar

Where America’s refugees came from in 2018

Coronavirus: European standards for medical supplies made freely available to facilitate increase of production

Humans have caused this environmental crisis. It’s time to change how we think about risk

A new generation of women leaders is making waves in the Arab world

Mental health in the times of coronavirus

Humanitarian aid: EU mobilises over €18 million for the Central African Republic in 2019

Guatemala: UN anti-corruption body will continue working, as Constitutional Court blocks Government expulsion

More hiring freedom can reduce teacher shortages in disadvantaged areas

Half of all mental illness begins by the age of 14

Violence in North and West Africa increasingly targeting civilian and border areas – OECD/SWAC

Talent, not technology, is the key to success in a digital future

Germany hides its own banks’ problems

How LA plans to be 1.6°C cooler by 2050

What the G7 wants to do in eastern Ukraine

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s