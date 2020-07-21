You are here: Home / European Union News / Humanitarian Aid: €64 million for most vulnerable in Southern Africa

Humanitarian Aid: €64 million for most vulnerable in Southern Africa

July 21, 2020 by Leave a Comment
african union

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission is providing €64.7 million in humanitarian aid for countries in the southern Africa region to help support people in need dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, extreme weather conditions such as persistent drought in the region and other crises.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “The EU is helping to provide life-saving assistance to impoverished households suffering from crop and livestock losses due to drought. The aid package will also strengthen the preparation and response to the coronavirus pandemic for countries in the region. In parallel, the EU is helping communities better prepare for natural hazards and reduce their impact.

Funding from this aid package will go for humanitarian projects in Angola (€3 million), Botswana (€1.95 million), Comoros (€500,000), Eswatini (€2.4 million), Lesotho (€4.8 million), Madagascar (€7.3 million), Malawi (€7.1 million), Mauritius (€250,000), Mozambique (€14.6 million), Namibia (€2 million), Zambia (€5 million) and Zimbabwe (€14.2 million). A further €1.6 million is allocated to regional disaster preparedness actions.

Funding will target:

  • food assistance to vulnerable households and helping farmers in the affected areas restore their means of subsistence;
  • coronavirus prevention and preparedness actions to support local health systems and facilitate access to health care, protective equipment, sanitation and hygiene;
  • disaster preparedness projects that also cover new needs brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. They include strengthening early warning systems and evacuation plans for communities at risk of natural hazards to having emergency stocks of personal protective equipment;
  • support for children’s education and providing training to teaching staff.

Given the serious deterioration of the security situation in Cabo Delgado in northern Mozambique, €5 million will support vulnerable people in the area.

Background

The humanitarian aid assistance announced today comes on top of the more than €67 million allocated to the region in 2019 following the impact of the two cyclones, drought, and the economic and humanitarian crisis in Zimbabwe.

The southern Africa region has had just one normal rainy season in the last five years, with the last quarter of 2019 being one of the ten driest since 1981 for most areas, causing largescale livestock losses and damaging harvests. In many places, the current growing season is exceptionally hot and dry, while in several other parts of the region, erratic rains risk undermining harvests in 2020. In some countries, this burden comes on top of already-crippling economic woes.

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to compound already significant humanitarian needs in the region.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Eurozone: Despite anemic growth and shaky banks marks record trade surplus

Primary Healthcare should be strongly connected with initial education

TTIP fight round 6: last chance for the negotiators to finally open up as they touch the Brussels ring

COVID-19 pandemic: The war inside our heads

This is the environmental catastrophe you’ve probably never heard of

It’s Brexit again: Nigel Farage launches a personal campaign to lead the ‘No’ front

Commission and ECB prepare new financial mega-tool in support of SMEs

Facebook has built an AI-based tool that fixes the social network when it crashes

The world just took a step closer to eradicating polio

Cyprus tragedy reveals Eurozone’s arbitrary functioning

We need to protect 30% of the planet by 2030. This is how we can do it

Iran: women hunger strikers entitled to medical care, UN rights experts urge

EU-China trade: closer ties as US-China trade battle brews

Do we really understand the value of independent journalism?

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2014: European Youth, Change Now Patiently

Frontline workers vaccinated in Uganda over Ebola fears, as top UN officials visit outbreak epicentre in DR Congo

Economic growth ‘exceeds expectations’ but trade tensions are rising: UN report

Can green bonds help us manage climate risk?

‘InvestEU’ programme: big boost for jobs, growth and investment

Copyright: MEPs update rules for the digital age

Search Engine neutrality in Europe in danger: Are 160.000 Google filtering requests good enough?

GSMA Announces New Speakers for Mobile 360 Series – MENA, in association with The European Sting

Boris ‘single-handed’ threatens mainland Europe; can he afford a no-deal Brexit?

‘No safe level of air pollution’: Major study links cardiac arrests with fine particulate matter exposure

What the mighty mangrove tells us about our broken relationship with nature

EU: Divided they stand on immigration and Trump hurricanes

Banking Union: Non-performing loans in the EU continue to decline

How innovation from within is transforming International Organizations as well as lives

It’s Trump’s anti-globalization and inward-looking rhetoric that perturbs GOP and US

With Gaza violence ‘escalating as we speak,’ UN envoy calls for ‘immediate stop’

This is what the world’s CEOs really think of AI

Inclusion, equality a must for ‘long-lasting peace and sustainable development’, UN official tells high-level event in Baku

Europe divided: 30 years on from the fall of the Berlin Wall

The EU might as well go down the drain if foreign meddling corrupts May’s elections

The untold story of who caused and who pays for the economic crisis

Macron’s Presidency: what the young generation’s expectations are

The costs of corruption: values, economic development under assault, trillions lost, says Guterres

Europe’s forests are booming. Here’s why.

Iceland to take vacated US seat on Human Rights Council

As Yemen relief operations face funding gap, timing of surge in violence ‘couldn’t be worse’

Human rights breaches in Azerbaijan and Sudan

UN chief urges emergency fund support as one of the ‘most effective investments’ in humanitarian action

Capital Markets Union: Making it easier for smaller businesses to get financing through capital markets

New UN finance panel to push Global Goals forward

Brazilian officer a ‘stellar example’ of why more women are needed in UN peacekeeping

Make this the year of ‘transformative solutions’ to avert disastrous climate change: UN Deputy Chief

Why the next 4 months are crucial to the future of the ocean

How many websites are there?

This is what is still holding social entrepreneurs back

More women and girls needed in the sciences to solve world’s biggest challenges

Drinking water: new plans to improve tap water quality and cut plastic litter

EU Presidents lay out priorities for future of Europe

Blockchain is facing a backlash. Can it survive?

Trump denies climate change existence while Paris Agreement is not fully supported by G20 ahead of COP24

Algorithmic warfare is coming. Humans must retain control

Meet the Seed Warrior: the man on a mission to rescue India’s rice diversity

From UN Assembly podium, Central African Republic leader appeals for lifting arms embargo

Successful carbon removal depends on these 3 conditions

How banks should prepare for robots going rogue

Unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Mali revealed in new report

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s