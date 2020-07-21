You are here: Home / European Union News / Arctic policy: EU opens consultation on the future approach

Arctic policy: EU opens consultation on the future approach

July 21, 2020 by Leave a Comment
arctic circle

(Willian Justen de Vasconcellos, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission and the European External Action Service jointly launched a public consultation on the way forward for the European Union’s Arctic policy. The consultation will enable a broad reflection on the EU’s Arctic policy in the face of new challenges and opportunities, including the EU’s ambitions under the European Green Deal. The consultation seeks input on the strengths and shortfalls of the existing policy, with a view to possibly preparing an updated approach.

High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell said: “The Arctic is a rapidly evolving frontier in international relations. Climate change is dramatically transforming the region, and increasing its geopolitical importance, with a number of players seeing new strategic and economic opportunities in the High North. We must ensure that the Arctic remains a zone of low tension and peaceful cooperation, where issues are solved through constructive dialogue. The European Union must be fully equipped to manage the new dynamics effectively, in line with our interests and values.”

Virginijus Sinkevičius, Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries stated: “What happens in the Arctic, does not stay in the Arctic. It concerns us all. The EU must be at the forefront with a clear and coherent Arctic policy to tackle the challenges in the years ahead. Drawing on a wide spectrum of expertise and opinions through this consultation, will help us in preparing a strong strategy for the region.”

The consultation will help to:

i) re-examine the role of the EU in Arctic affairs;

ii) revise the three priorities of the current Joint Communication on An integrated European Union policy for the Arctic, and the actions thereunder; and

iii) identify possible new policy areas to be developed.

Fighting climate change and its impacts and protecting the environment are key objectives for the region. Promoting sustainable development in the Arctic to the benefit of those who live there, including indigenous peoples is another priority for the EU. To that end, continuously improving our knowledge of the changes happening in the Arctic region, as well as identifying sustainable responses, is essential. Science, innovation and strong support for multilateral cooperation underpin the EU’s approach to the Arctic.

Background

The EU’s Arctic policy has been updated regularly since it was first outlined in 2008. The EU’s current Arctic policy is set out in a Joint Communication from 2016. In December 2019, the Council has invited the Commission and the High Representative to continue implementation, whilst initiating a process in order to update the EU Arctic Policy. The current policy centres around three priorities: climate change and safeguarding the Arctic environment; sustainable development in and around the Arctic; and international cooperation on Arctic issues. The public consultation launched today is open until 6 November 2020.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Eurozone: Despite anemic growth and shaky banks marks record trade surplus

Primary Healthcare should be strongly connected with initial education

TTIP fight round 6: last chance for the negotiators to finally open up as they touch the Brussels ring

COVID-19 pandemic: The war inside our heads

This is the environmental catastrophe you’ve probably never heard of

It’s Brexit again: Nigel Farage launches a personal campaign to lead the ‘No’ front

Commission and ECB prepare new financial mega-tool in support of SMEs

Facebook has built an AI-based tool that fixes the social network when it crashes

The world just took a step closer to eradicating polio

Cyprus tragedy reveals Eurozone’s arbitrary functioning

We need to protect 30% of the planet by 2030. This is how we can do it

Iran: women hunger strikers entitled to medical care, UN rights experts urge

EU-China trade: closer ties as US-China trade battle brews

Do we really understand the value of independent journalism?

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2014: European Youth, Change Now Patiently

Frontline workers vaccinated in Uganda over Ebola fears, as top UN officials visit outbreak epicentre in DR Congo

Economic growth ‘exceeds expectations’ but trade tensions are rising: UN report

Can green bonds help us manage climate risk?

‘InvestEU’ programme: big boost for jobs, growth and investment

Copyright: MEPs update rules for the digital age

Search Engine neutrality in Europe in danger: Are 160.000 Google filtering requests good enough?

GSMA Announces New Speakers for Mobile 360 Series – MENA, in association with The European Sting

Boris ‘single-handed’ threatens mainland Europe; can he afford a no-deal Brexit?

‘No safe level of air pollution’: Major study links cardiac arrests with fine particulate matter exposure

What the mighty mangrove tells us about our broken relationship with nature

EU: Divided they stand on immigration and Trump hurricanes

Banking Union: Non-performing loans in the EU continue to decline

How innovation from within is transforming International Organizations as well as lives

It’s Trump’s anti-globalization and inward-looking rhetoric that perturbs GOP and US

With Gaza violence ‘escalating as we speak,’ UN envoy calls for ‘immediate stop’

This is what the world’s CEOs really think of AI

Inclusion, equality a must for ‘long-lasting peace and sustainable development’, UN official tells high-level event in Baku

Europe divided: 30 years on from the fall of the Berlin Wall

The EU might as well go down the drain if foreign meddling corrupts May’s elections

The untold story of who caused and who pays for the economic crisis

Macron’s Presidency: what the young generation’s expectations are

The costs of corruption: values, economic development under assault, trillions lost, says Guterres

Europe’s forests are booming. Here’s why.

Iceland to take vacated US seat on Human Rights Council

As Yemen relief operations face funding gap, timing of surge in violence ‘couldn’t be worse’

Human rights breaches in Azerbaijan and Sudan

UN chief urges emergency fund support as one of the ‘most effective investments’ in humanitarian action

Capital Markets Union: Making it easier for smaller businesses to get financing through capital markets

New UN finance panel to push Global Goals forward

Brazilian officer a ‘stellar example’ of why more women are needed in UN peacekeeping

Make this the year of ‘transformative solutions’ to avert disastrous climate change: UN Deputy Chief

Why the next 4 months are crucial to the future of the ocean

How many websites are there?

This is what is still holding social entrepreneurs back

More women and girls needed in the sciences to solve world’s biggest challenges

Drinking water: new plans to improve tap water quality and cut plastic litter

EU Presidents lay out priorities for future of Europe

Blockchain is facing a backlash. Can it survive?

Trump denies climate change existence while Paris Agreement is not fully supported by G20 ahead of COP24

Algorithmic warfare is coming. Humans must retain control

Meet the Seed Warrior: the man on a mission to rescue India’s rice diversity

From UN Assembly podium, Central African Republic leader appeals for lifting arms embargo

Successful carbon removal depends on these 3 conditions

How banks should prepare for robots going rogue

Unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Mali revealed in new report

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s