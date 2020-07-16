You are here: Home / European Union News / Recovery effort will fizzle out quickly if there is no long-term perspective

Recovery effort will fizzle out quickly if there is no long-term perspective

July 16, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Thierry Breton

Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for Internal Market. Co-operators:
Photographer: Jennifer Jacquemart
European Union, 2019
Source: EC – Audiovisual Service

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

  • Fat years and lean years: After 2023, the EU budget plunges below current levels under the new proposal by the European Council President 
  • Long-term success of EU programmes and future investment are put at risk 
  • EP’s views must be taken on board by European Council members and real negotiations should start right after EU summit 
Fat years and lean years: After 2023, the EU budget plunges underneath current levels with the new proposal by the European Council President      
Fat years and lean years:After 2023, the EU budget plunges underneath current levels with the new proposal by the European Council President  

After analysing the draft conclusions for the 17 July EU summit, EP negotiators warn that proposed budget cuts endanger long-term investment in research, youth or the digital sector.

Ahead of Wednesday’s meeting of the General Affairs Council (GAC), the European Parliament’s negotiating team on the MFF and the Own Resources met with German Minister for European Affairs Michael Roth. EP negotiators delivered Parliament’s detailed comments on the 65-page draft conclusions (‘negotiating box’) presented by European Council President Charles Michel last Friday, which will form the basis of the summit starting on 17 July.

“We have conveyed at record speed our position and reacted to every item of the latest negotiating box. The leaders cannot disregard Parliament’s views, and we urge them to improve the proposals on the table. Then we expect real negotiations on the Multiannual Financial Framework, the own resources and the recovery instrument so that we can provide our consent by the end of the year. Furthermore, Parliament will negotiate the expenditure programmes and rule of law instrument in co-decision, on an equal footing with the Council.”

In parallel, EP negotiators unveiled the outcome of a more detailed analysis of the proposed MFF figures : “Cuts after cuts, some flagship programmes such as Erasmus+ are now at risk of experiencing an immediate drop from 2020 to 2021. As of 2023, the EU budget as a whole could plunge well below current levels, including in research and development and other key areas. This is in outright contradiction with the European Union’s commitments and priorities, notably on the green, digital and geopolitical agendas.”

“A long-lasting reduction of the European Union budget cannot be the answer to the refinancing of the short-term recovery instrument. New streams of revenue, or ‘own resources’, are necessary to repay the debt without harming the national taxpayer.”

Referring to the new survey that shows that a majority of citizens expect more financial means to overcome the impact of the pandemic, EP negotiators declared: “Our common objective is to deliver a recovery strategy that works for the next generations, and a long-term budget that meets our commitments and lives up to citizens’ expectations.”

The negotiating team’s analysis of the figures in the draft European Council conclusions is set out in this document published on Wednesday.

The EP’s negotiating team for the next long-term EU budget and Own Resources reform

Johan Van Overtveldt (ECR, BE), Chair of the Committee on Budgets

Jan Olbrycht (EPP, PL), MFF co-rapporteur

Margarida Marques (S&D, PT), MFF co-rapporteur

José Manuel Fernandes (EPP, PT), Own Resources co-rapporteur

Valérie Hayer (RENEW, FR), Own Resources co-rapporteur

Rasmus Andresen (Greens/EFA, DE)

Follow them on Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/lists/1205126942384676866?s=20

Next steps

EP President David Sassoli will address EU heads of state or government at the European Council meeting on Friday at 10:00 and hold a press conference at 11:00 in the Parliament’s press room and online (media advisory will follow).

Once EU countries have agreed a common position, they will have a mandate to enter negotiations with Parliament, which will have a final say before the 2021-2027 budget can enter into force. The current multiannual budget runs out on 31 December 2020.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

This cheap, 700-year old solution could change billions of lives

CDC advises against gatherings of 50 or more – Today’s COVID-19 updates and analysis

This start-up is making a palm oil alternative from used coffee grounds

EU-U.S. trade talks – one year on, Commission presents progress report

More ‘political commitment’ needed urgently for HIV prevention: UNAIDS chief

JADE Testimonial #2: Jacques @ Process mapping

Australia needs to intensify efforts to meet its 2030 emissions goal

Access to healthcare: what do we lack?

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Eco-warriors’ fight climate change in South Africa

German opposition win in Lower Saxony felt all over Europe

Tech companies are changing, for the better

What does global health translate into?

New EU visa rules – Questions and Answers

Migration crisis update: lack of solidarity not only among EU leaders but also EU officials

‘Our goal is to democratize the air.’ How aerial transportation will shape cities of the future

International community agrees on a road map for resolving the tax challenges arising from digitalisation of the economy

Ben Stiller’s new role, more about hope than humour, as he’s named Goodwill Ambassador for UNHCR

These 4 scenarios show how we might be working in the future

At UN, Middle East countries discuss steps towards regional nuclear-free zone

We can’t rid Asia of natural disasters. But we can prepare for them

EU’s VAT system further equipped to tackle fraud in e-commerce and to help small businesses grow

Africa’s Sahel must be a top priority for UN peacebuilding efforts, says commission

Entrepreneurship and strategic planning: the enabler

Managers’ pay under fire

Collaboration: the key to success in the digital economy

Swedish PM Löfven: “Our common values must guide us to an even better future”

Ukraine: Is there a political force able to undo the division?

UN updates guidelines to ensure successful return to civilian life for former combatants

Climate change: Will COP23 be able to accelerate the implementation of the Paris agreement?

COVID-19 reminds us of the crucial role nurses play

Menu for change: why we have to go towards a Common Food Policy

Why this is the year we must take action on mental health

5 futuristic ways to fight cyber attacks

UPDATED: Thousands flee fighting around Libyan capital as Guterres condemns escalation, urges ‘immediate halt’ to all military operations

Antitrust: Commission imposes interim measures on Broadcom in TV and modem chipset markets

5 facts you should know about the world’s refugees

UNICEF warns of ‘lost generation’ of Rohingya youth, one year after Myanmar exodus

Spending on health increase faster than rest of global economy, UN health agency says

How to give start-ups a head-start

Eurozone: How safe are our deposits? Which banks will survive?

Who the US and China have trade disputes with

How has tech been used for good in civil society? We asked the experts

Guterres underlines climate action urgency, as UN weather agency confirms record global warming

European Defence Fund on track with €525 million for Eurodrone and other joint research and industrial projects

What you need to know about 5G

Grave concern over escalating humanitarian crisis, casualties, displacement across northwest Syria: UN

Monday’s Daily Brief: WFP mulls ‘last resort’ Yemen aid suspension, top peacekeeping awardee announced, abuzz over Bee Day, Ebola threat ‘very high’

The benefits of a cashless society

Antitrust: Commission imposes binding obligations on Gazprom to enable free flow of gas at competitive prices in Central and Eastern European gas markets

Inside the battle to counteract the COVID-19 ‘infodemic’

Sudan: ‘Exercise utmost restraint’ urges Guterres as thousands march in Khartoum, sparking deadly clashes

Mental health and suicide: from the 19th century to present

European Globalisation Adjustment Fund, who gets it and who pays the bill?

Restoring prospect of peace in Middle East is ‘our shared responsibility’ UN envoy tells Security Council

Digital Single Market: Survey shows Europeans are well aware of rules against unjustified geo-blocking

Summer JADE Meeting 2015: We came curious, we left inspired

Entrepreneurship’s key to success showcased by a serial young entrepreneur

5 lessons for social entrepreneurs on how to change the system

How we overhauled healthcare amid Venezuela’s crisis

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is changing how we grow, buy and choose what we eat

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s