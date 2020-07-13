You are here: Home / European Union News / EU recovery and long-term budget: Leaders must do better

EU recovery and long-term budget: Leaders must do better

July 13, 2020 by Leave a Comment
_gentiloni

Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economy. Co-operators:
Photographer: Xavier Lejeune
European Union, 2020
Source: EC – Audiovisual Service.

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Commenting on the draft conclusions for the 17 July EU summit, EP’s negotiators disagree with additional cuts to the long-term EU budget and urge the European Council to improve the text.

“We have read the draft European Council conclusions (‘negotiating box’) presented by President Charles Michel on Friday very carefully.

We appreciate that President Michel has taken on board the size and balance of the Recovery instrument as proposed by the Commission, and we urge the European Council members not to water it down. The grants are an essential part of this instrument and a decrease would be unacceptable.

However, we regret that this comes at the cost of some fundamental elements of the package.

Firstly, we cannot accept the very low level proposed for the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) ceilings for 2021-2027. While the European Commission already downsized its original proposal by 35 billion Euros last May, this proposal is slashing it even further by cutting another 25 billion Euros from key programmes such as Erasmus+, Digital Europe, Horizon Europe and migration. This is unacceptable and another step away from Parliament’s position. The European Union’s long-term objectives have not disappeared with the COVID-19 outbreak and should not be sacrificed for the sake of short-term recovery. Nevertheless, we welcome the new climate target of 30% and its application to both the MFF and the Recovery Instrument.

Secondly, we deplore backward-looking proposals on the revenue side. An outdated mechanism of financial corrections (“rebates”) would immediately be re-established for five countries, and a further type of correction would be built into the new plastic-based contribution. Yet when it comes to setting up a modern basket of new own resources, any decision is postponed to later, without any commitment on the part of the Member States. We should not leave the next generations with the choice of refinancing common debt either through additional national contributions or through reduced investment capacities. We need a clear and binding calendar for the introduction of new own resources, with a basket of new ones as of 1 January 2021. It remains one of the European Parliament’s conditions for its consent on the expenditure side.

Finally, several provisions proposed by President Michel could jeopardise the effective implementation of the programmes (notably those under the Recovery instrument) as well as Parliament’s democratic oversight. The Parliament will ensure that its power of control is respected when negotiating with the other institutions over this issue, as proposed in President Michel’s negotiating box. Furthermore, the way in which the rule of law mechanism is enforced is key. We ask for a proper negotiation, respecting the rules laid down in the treaties. Our values cannot be an adjustment variable for a deal.

We recall that Parliament will provide its consent to the new MFF Regulation only if it is satisfied with the overall MFF, own resources and recovery package. Furthermore, many of the elements contained in the draft European Council conclusions are governed by legislative acts that are to be co-decided on an equal footing between Parliament and the Council.

We therefore urge the European Council to be ambitious and substantially improve the proposal, by taking on board Parliament’s views and finally opening the way for long overdue inter-institutional negotiations. We need sufficient financial means to overcome challenges that are clearly identified by the European Union and its Member States. We must meet the citizens’ expectations.”

The EP’s negotiating team for the next long-term EU budget and Own Resources reform

Johan Van Overtveldt (ECR, BE), Chair of the Committee on Budgets

Jan Olbrycht (EPP, PL), MFF co-rapporteur

Margarida Marques (S&D, PT), MFF co-rapporteur

José Manuel Fernandes (EPP, PT), Own Resources co-rapporteur

Valérie Hayer (RENEW, FR), Own Resources co-rapporteur

Rasmus Andresen (Greens/EFA, DE)

Follow them on Twitter: https://twitter.com/i/lists/1205126942384676866

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘By no means is this over’: WHO briefing

Parliament approves €500 million for schooling of refugee children in Turkey

These countries spend the most on education

Increasingly under attack, women human rights defenders need better back up

EU plans pan-European network of cybersecurity services

Amid Venezuela exodus, UN refugee envoy Angelina Jolie visits camps on Colombian border, appeals for humanity, more support

3 ways to accelerate the energy transition

How a more integrated approach could help to end energy poverty

4 radical shifts required to achieve universal health coverage worldwide

Marking Sir Brian Urquhart’s 100th birthday, UN honours life-long servant of ‘we the peoples’

Our present and future tax payments usurped by banks

After music and TV, where will the streaming revolution take us next?

Following the World Cup? Then you’re watching high-performing migrants at work

5 reasons to be more cheerful about the future of the oceans

Emergency Trust Fund for Africa: EU mobilises almost €100 million to support the most vulnerable in the Horn of Africa

European Labour Authority ready to start working in October as decision is taken on new seat

Parliament votes for €1 billion in aid to Ukraine

EU guidance on the handling of visa applications from residents of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions

How Japan can take the lead with an ageing workforce

Commission and OECD present recommendations to help EU countries and regions achieve industrial transition

Unemployment and immigrants haunt the EU; who can offer relief?

Brexit: EP Group leaders support a flexible extension until 31/1/20

We need to rethink the way we heat ourselves. Here’s why

EU takes again positive action on migration crisis while Turkey asks for dear favors in exchange for cooperation

Prisons are failing. It’s time to find an alternative

Nearly three million more displaced year-on-year, warns refugee agency chief, but solutions are within reach

What Keynes can teach us about government debt today

Ukraine: Temperatures plunge amid rising humanitarian needs

What will the US look like under Trump? Was his election campaign a big scam?

Colombia: ‘Significant strides’ towards integrated peace, UN envoy tells Security Council

What the Corn Laws tell us about Brexit Britain

‘More support’ vital to put Afghanistan back on a ‘positive trajectory’ – top UN officials

No barriers to free flow of non-personal data in the EU

This Mexican company is making biofuel from cactus plants

How Africa and Asia are joining forces on universal healthcare

Macron plans for Europe, Brexit and banks but vague on France

Altruism can be good for business, as these companies show

Migration surge leaves children stranded, begging on Djibouti’s streets

Auditors say EU spending delivers limited value for money but the timing of their report poses questions

The needs, challenges and power dynamics of refugee resettlement

Why gin made from peas helps the environment

Why banks escape from competition rules but not pharmaceutical firms

Antisemitism, intolerance, can be unlearned, Guterres tells New York commemoration

The Future of Retail: Changing shopping patterns will mean retailers need to invest in costly and complex solutions

The EU now has rules that say household appliances must be easier to fix

The role companies play in boosting growth in emerging markets

EU deal on electricity market rules to benefit both consumers and environment

Rule of Law in Poland: concerns continue to grow among MEPs

Companies need help to overcome rising

These European countries produce the most plastic waste per person

COVID-19 is an unmissable chance to put people and the planet first

Without tackling ‘gross inequalities’ major issues will go unsolved, warns UN rights chief Bachelet

THE COMMITTEES: From the colonies to the space race – past, present, future converge in Fourth Committee

Here’s how a circular economy could change the world by 2030

CHALLENGING THE ZEITGEIST OF DIGITAL – Change making projects innovate mobile support for refugees, inclusive environments, early breast cancer detection and more

VW emissions scandal: EU unable to protect its consumers against large multinationals

‘Working night and day’, UN health agency seeks to prevent global coronavirus crisis

China’s 13th Five Year Plan and the opportunities for Europe

COVID-19: What the evidence so far means for containment

Me and China

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s