You are here: Home / European Union News / Energy: EU funding for priority projects should reflect 2050 climate objectives

Energy: EU funding for priority projects should reflect 2050 climate objectives

July 13, 2020 by Leave a Comment
energy 2020

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The Commission should update its guidelines to select priority energy projects that are fully in line with its climate policy, said Parliament.

The revision of the TEN-E guidelines, to be proposed by the European Commission later this year, should be consistent with EU energy and climate targets for 2030, its long-term commitment on decarbonisation and the energy-efficiency-first principle, said MEPs in a resolution adopted on Friday by 548 votes in favour, 100 against, and 4 abstentions.

In order to ensure that the projects selected for the next PCI (projects of common interest) list are in line with the EU’s climate commitments, MEPs call on the Commission to also propose transitional guidance before the end of 2020. To be granted PCI status, projects must contribute to keep the energy supply affordable, in keeping with the five principles of the Energy Union.

The TEN-E regulation was set up in 2013, before the Paris Agreement was adopted, and several developments have since significantly changed the landscape of energy policy, MEPs recall.

Background

The European Parliament rejected an objection to the 4th PCI list last year, following a debate with the European Commission.

Under the Trans-European Network-Energy (TEN-E) Regulation, adopted in 2013, the Commission identifies the most important PCIs across the EU, so that these projects can benefit from simplified permits and the right to apply for EU funding from the Connecting Europe Facility.

Most projects aim at ensuring undisrupted delivery of electricity and gas to all parts of the EU, by closing cross-border gaps in the network and enhancing local storage capacity.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

‘By no means is this over’: WHO briefing

Parliament approves €500 million for schooling of refugee children in Turkey

These countries spend the most on education

Increasingly under attack, women human rights defenders need better back up

EU plans pan-European network of cybersecurity services

Amid Venezuela exodus, UN refugee envoy Angelina Jolie visits camps on Colombian border, appeals for humanity, more support

3 ways to accelerate the energy transition

How a more integrated approach could help to end energy poverty

4 radical shifts required to achieve universal health coverage worldwide

Marking Sir Brian Urquhart’s 100th birthday, UN honours life-long servant of ‘we the peoples’

Our present and future tax payments usurped by banks

After music and TV, where will the streaming revolution take us next?

Following the World Cup? Then you’re watching high-performing migrants at work

5 reasons to be more cheerful about the future of the oceans

Emergency Trust Fund for Africa: EU mobilises almost €100 million to support the most vulnerable in the Horn of Africa

European Labour Authority ready to start working in October as decision is taken on new seat

Parliament votes for €1 billion in aid to Ukraine

EU guidance on the handling of visa applications from residents of Ukraine’s Donetsk and Luhansk regions

How Japan can take the lead with an ageing workforce

Commission and OECD present recommendations to help EU countries and regions achieve industrial transition

Unemployment and immigrants haunt the EU; who can offer relief?

Brexit: EP Group leaders support a flexible extension until 31/1/20

We need to rethink the way we heat ourselves. Here’s why

EU takes again positive action on migration crisis while Turkey asks for dear favors in exchange for cooperation

Prisons are failing. It’s time to find an alternative

Nearly three million more displaced year-on-year, warns refugee agency chief, but solutions are within reach

What Keynes can teach us about government debt today

Ukraine: Temperatures plunge amid rising humanitarian needs

What will the US look like under Trump? Was his election campaign a big scam?

Colombia: ‘Significant strides’ towards integrated peace, UN envoy tells Security Council

What the Corn Laws tell us about Brexit Britain

‘More support’ vital to put Afghanistan back on a ‘positive trajectory’ – top UN officials

No barriers to free flow of non-personal data in the EU

This Mexican company is making biofuel from cactus plants

How Africa and Asia are joining forces on universal healthcare

Macron plans for Europe, Brexit and banks but vague on France

Altruism can be good for business, as these companies show

Migration surge leaves children stranded, begging on Djibouti’s streets

Auditors say EU spending delivers limited value for money but the timing of their report poses questions

The needs, challenges and power dynamics of refugee resettlement

Why gin made from peas helps the environment

Why banks escape from competition rules but not pharmaceutical firms

Antisemitism, intolerance, can be unlearned, Guterres tells New York commemoration

The Future of Retail: Changing shopping patterns will mean retailers need to invest in costly and complex solutions

The EU now has rules that say household appliances must be easier to fix

The role companies play in boosting growth in emerging markets

EU deal on electricity market rules to benefit both consumers and environment

Rule of Law in Poland: concerns continue to grow among MEPs

Companies need help to overcome rising

These European countries produce the most plastic waste per person

COVID-19 is an unmissable chance to put people and the planet first

Without tackling ‘gross inequalities’ major issues will go unsolved, warns UN rights chief Bachelet

THE COMMITTEES: From the colonies to the space race – past, present, future converge in Fourth Committee

Here’s how a circular economy could change the world by 2030

CHALLENGING THE ZEITGEIST OF DIGITAL – Change making projects innovate mobile support for refugees, inclusive environments, early breast cancer detection and more

VW emissions scandal: EU unable to protect its consumers against large multinationals

‘Working night and day’, UN health agency seeks to prevent global coronavirus crisis

China’s 13th Five Year Plan and the opportunities for Europe

COVID-19: What the evidence so far means for containment

Me and China

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s