You are here: Home / Business / Workers want flexibility. After COVID, they just might get it: Poll

Workers want flexibility. After COVID, they just might get it: Poll

July 9, 2020 by Leave a Comment
_workers_

(Dominik Bednarz, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Sean Fleming, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Most people now want a mix of remote and office-based working, a new report says.
  • 75% of workers polled want to retain flexibility over their schedule.
  • The majority of bosses agree.

The typical day at the office might look anything but typical once businesses reopen. Offices could be more open to previously-rare combos of remote and in-person work. According to a survey from global HR and recruitment firm Adecco, such changes are quite alright with both workers – and their bosses.

 

An almost even split

After months at home, Adecco’s research found that workers are ready to get back into the office, but reluctant to abandon their flexibility. Three-quarters of those surveyed favored a hybrid model that split work across the office and the home. The optimal model? A near-even split.

The world is ready for hybrid working.
75% of employees want a mix of office-based and remote working.
Image: Adecco

Managers like these options, too. Most C-level leaders said they believed their business will benefit from increased, routine flexible working. A similar number, though, also stressed the importance of face-to-face meetings.

No more clocking in

The classic 9-to-5 schedule that typified most workdays before the pandemic might be swapped for systems that track results and not time. More than two-thirds of workers want to be judged by the value they create not by the number of hours they work.

The end of the 9-5?
69% of employees believer contracts should be based on results rather than hours worked.
Image: Adecco

It’s no surprise, then, that 75% of workers stressed the importance of retaining flexibility over their schedule post-pandemic.

Again, managers were in alignment. Asked about “revisiting the length of the working week”, 74% of executives were in favor, with a similar number believing it’s important for parents in particular to have flexible work arrangements.

The high EQ leader
74% of employees want their employee to show empathy and a supportive attitude.
Image: Adecco

The research also found an overwhelming desire from workers for a new kind of manager. Empathy and a supportive attitude were cited as important by 74%. However, more than half of managers are likely to need help adapting to that kind of need.

Skills for life

The pandemic meant a new way of working for many, including navigating video conferencing platforms and workflow management apps. Such changes have sparked an appetite for learning.

Universal appetite for mass upskilling
69% of people want more digital upskilling post pandemic
Image: Adecco

Some 60% of workers feel their digital skills have improved as a direct result of remote working. They’re keen to keep improving, too.

As businesses reopen, managers will need to tune into such changing needs. Finding learning and development opportunities are among the most common reasons people look for a new role. Additionally, leaders will need to ensure their teams are proficient in digital tools and skills needed as the Fourth Industrial Revolution continues to transform the workplace. Businesses that can adapt and upskill their willing staff will be well-placed for success.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Multilateralism’s ‘proven record of service’ is focus of first-ever International Day

Property regimes for international couples in Europe: new rules apply in 18 Member States as of today

Why Eurozone can afford spending for growth

The refugee crisis brings to light EU’s most horrible flaws and nightmares

It’s time to disrupt Human Resources if we want talent fit for the digital age

EU commits €9 million in humanitarian aid for the most vulnerable families in Myanmar

The 10 most common types of plastic choking Europe’s rivers

A digital tax sounds like a great idea. Here’s why it might not be universally popular

Island nations on climate crisis frontline ‘not sitting idly by’

The European Green Deal sets out how to make Europe the first climate-neutral continent by 2050, boosting the economy, improving people’s health and quality of life, caring for nature, and leaving no one behind

Facility for Refugees in Turkey: €127 million to boost EU’s largest ever humanitarian programme

Nearly three million more displaced year-on-year, warns refugee agency chief, but solutions are within reach

Ten reasons to be optimistic in 2019

THE COMMITTEES: From the colonies to the space race – past, present, future converge in Fourth Committee

Why Sweden’s cashless society is no longer a utopia

Light at the end of the Eurozone tunnel

Conflict diamonds and climate change: Cooperate, don’t compete over natural resources urges Guterres

Syria’s Idlib ‘on the brink’ of a nightmare, humanitarian chiefs warn, launching global solidarity campaign

Commission deepens criticism on German economic policies

Mobile 360 Africa 11-13 July 2017

Human rights breaches in Bangladesh, Cuba and Vietnam

European Parliament marks EU accession prospects for Serbia and Kosovo

Eurozone dignitaries play with people’s life savings

These are the world’s healthiest nations

Vegans in France are using extreme tactics to stop people eating meat

Youth leaders share positive visions of the future, as Guterres launches UN75 in New York

The new assembly lines: Why AI needs low-skilled workers too

Africa-Europe Alliance: first projects kicked off just three months after launch

5 reasons why biodiversity matters – to human health, the economy and your wellbeing

July was the hottest month ever – what does that actually mean?

Six children among 53 confirmed fatalities after Libya detention centre airstrikes: Security Council condemns attack

Future EU farm policy: Agriculture MEPs urge fair funding, no renationalisation

Joint UN-Red Cross appeal to end rising sexual violence as a weapon of war

How fungi could save the world

This tool shows you which cities will flood as ice sheets melt

Antitrust: Commission publishes study on the application of Interchange Fees Regulation

28 million elective surgeries may be cancelled worldwide: how non-COVID-19 medical care is suffering

Greece will probably stay in the Eurozone but at what cost?

UN allocates $20 million in emergency funding, as Cyclone Idai disaster unfolds

A day in the life of a Venezuelan migrant in Boa Vista, Brazil

Competition: The European Commission launches a process to address the issue of collective bargaining for the self-employed

Don’t take African generosity towards refugees for granted, says UN refugee chief

We need to measure innovation better. Here’s how

The most unlikely innovators are changing ICT for development – it’s time we took notice

The UK option: An overarching alternative for the whole Brexit options

Tackling youth unemployment through the eyes of a European entrepreneur

2014 budget: The EU may prove unable to agree on own resources

Iran protests: Live ammunition reportedly used, says UN human rights office

Brexit uncertainty keeps shaking the world’s financial markets

Coldplay stop touring to save the world: is pop music going sustainable?

JADE Spring Meeting Live Coverage: Entrepreneurial skills in the digital markets

Rohingya refugee shelters ‘washed away’ in Bangladesh monsoon rains: UN agency

Ursula von der Leyen: ‘We must not hold onto yesterday’s economy as we rebuild’

The end of Spitzenkandidat: EU leaders concluded unexpectedly on EU top jobs

UN recorded 64 new allegations of sexual exploitation or abuse in the past three months

Turkish and Greek Cypriot leaders ready for talks with UN chief on improved relations

Storms and snow in Lebanon worsen plight for Syrian refugees

COVID-19: How leaders can create a new and better normal

The Internet of Bodies is here. This is how it could change our lives.

Two out of every five American couples now meet online

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s