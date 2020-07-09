You are here: Home / European Union News / EU leaders prepare timetable and structure for EU budget negotiations

EU leaders prepare timetable and structure for EU budget negotiations

The four presidents of the main EU institutions met today to prepare the intensive inter-institutional negotiations that lie ahead.

A read-out of the meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Parliament David Sassoli, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in her capacity as head of the rotating Presidency of the Council, and the President of the European Council Charles Michel, on 8 July 2020.

Today, President von der Leyen received the Presidents of the European Parliament, of the Council of the EU and of the European Council, in order to take stock of progress in the discussions regarding the next Multiannual Financial Framework and NextGenerationEU, and prepare the intensive inter-institutional negotiations that lie ahead.

They analysed the economic forecasts for the coming months that point to a severe recession and noted that the crisis will have a deep social impact across the European Union. They reaffirmed their strong commitment to do everything in their power to mitigate this social impact and to help the European economy rebound rapidly.

On this basis, participants concurred that reaching an agreement swiftly on an ambitious European recovery package is the EU’s highest priority for the coming weeks. This will require strong coordination between the EU institutions, at each stage of the process, as well as swift ratification of the key elements according to each member states’ constitutional provisions.

The participants discussed the timetable of the forthcoming negotiations and the next steps in the process. President Michel provided updates on his bilateral discussions held with Heads of State or Government and on preparations for the European Council meeting on 17-18 July.

The participants stressed that it would be essential that Heads of State or Government reach an agreement during this European Council meeting in order to allow for the inter-institutional negotiations to start. They further exchanged views on the main elements that will structure the discussion. President Sassoli presented the Parliament’s main conditions to secure its approval.

The four Presidents agreed to stay in close contact throughout the coming weeks and months. President von der Leyen expressed her intention to reconvene meetings under article 324 of the Treaty, as appropriate, at key stages in the discussions.

