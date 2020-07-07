You are here: Home / European Union News / Just transition in EU regions: support to people, economy and environment

Just transition in EU regions: support to people, economy and environment

July 7, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Tzitzikostas

Apostolos Tzitzikostas, when he was elected President of the European Committee of the Regions (138th plenary session)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The EU must transition towards a climate-neutral economy without letting disparities between regions grow any further, say regional development MEPs.

On Monday 6 July, the Regional Development Committee approved the establishment of the Just Transition Fund (JTF) with 27 votes in favour, 7 against and 8 abstentions.

Allocation of financial resources

MEPs request a significant increase in the budget allocated from the 2021-2027 financial framework (from EUR 11 270 459 000 in current prices to EUR 25 358 532 750 in 2018 prices, also referred to as the “principle amount”). This amount would be supplemented with an additional EUR 32 803 000 000 in current prices, as proposed under the EU Recovery Instrument.

The agreed text includes the creation of a “Green Rewarding Mechanism”, allowing 18% of the total JTF resources to be allocated depending on the speed with which member states reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, divided by their latest average GNI. Additionally, 1% of the total amounts would be specifically allocated for islands, and 1% for the outermost regions.

With the JTF designed to support the most vulnerable communities in each region, MEPs call for a co-financing rate of up to 85% of costs for eligible projects.

Relation to existing EU cohesion policy instruments

The establishment of the JTF should not lead to cuts to, or compulsory transfers from, the other cohesion funds, underlines the agreed text. JTF resources may be complemented by resources transferred on a voluntary basis from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the European Social Fund (ESF+), while maintaining their original objectives.

Broadening the scope of support

MEPs agree that the scope of the JTF should be broader, focusing specifically on social cohesion and leading to job creation. The activities supported by the fund would also include: microenterprises, sustainable tourism, social infrastructure, universities and public research institutions, energy storage technologies, low-emission district heating, smart and sustainable mobility, digital innovation, including digital and precision farming, projects fighting energy poverty, as well as culture, education and community building.

For regions heavily reliant on the extraction and combustion of coal, lignite, oil shale or peat, MEPs propose a derogation for investments in activities related to natural gas. In this sense, the Commission may approve Territorial Just Transition Plans that include such activities, if they qualify as “environmentally sustainable” in accordance with the Taxonomy Regulation and comply with six additional cumulative conditions.

Quote

Rapporteur Manolis Kefalogiannis (EPP, GR) said: “The Just Transition Fund is the first important step in the European Commission’s emblematic initiative for a Green Europe. Today, the Regional Development Committee confirmed that the EP will continue to lead the way in the implementation of the Paris Agreement, pursuing a socially fair and green transition in our regions. With an increased budget, we will be able to effectively support the regions that need it the most, but, above all, strongly support our citizens. We are moving into a new green era without leaving anyone behind.”

Next steps

The European Parliament plenary is expected to vote on the draft report and give the mandate for inter-institutional negotiations during its September sitting.

Background

The Parliament had already called for a comprehensive fund to be established to support a just transition in the energy sector as early as March 2018, with the resolution setting out the Parliament’s position on the post-2020 MFF. On 14 January 2020, the Commission published a legislative proposal on the Just Transition Fund (JTF), aimed at helping the most affected regions alleviate the socio-economic impact of the transition, a first legislative proposal implementing the priorities set out in the European Green Deal. At the end of May 2020, the Commission proposed a substantial increase of the Fund’s resources in an amended proposal (a total of EUR 44 billion in current prices).

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Road safety: Data show improvements in 2018 but further concrete and swift actions are needed

North Sea fisheries: MEPs back EU plan to sustain stocks of demersal species

UN official sees ‘unprecedented opportunities’ to make progress on peace in Afghanistan

How Europe’s green tech ‘scale-ups’ can help tackle climate change

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is driving Globalization 4.0

‘The clock is ticking’ on meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, says UN deputy chief

Globally, youth are the largest poverty-stricken group, says new UN report

OECD’s Gurría calls for overhaul of economic thinking to address global challenges

The real cost of addiction

FROM THE FIELD: What do you want to be when you grow up? One day I will…

Climate change: won or lost in cities or by cities?

New York City has a plan to fight fast fashion waste. Here’s how it works

‘Carry our stories forward’: Holocaust survivors share powerful testimonies at UN

Getting people with disabilities into work requires data

Climate change: Another year of record gas emissions, warns UN meteorological agency

These are the best MBAs if you want to be an entrepreneur

Promoting ‘a healthy sustainable future’, the UN health agency engages young and young at heart to ‘Walk the Talk’

Two EU Commissioners fire at will against the US

What Merkel and Macron are to tell Trump in Davos?

These floating homes could protect people from flooding as sea levels rise

How climate change sparks innovation for fragile communities

European Semester: The Winter Package explained

How this one change can help people fight poverty

Young health workforce – a core of effective primary healthcare?

The fatal consequences of troika’s blind austerity policy

UN chief reaffirms commitment to untying ‘Gordian knot’ of Middle East conflict and instability

Conflict, climate change among factors that increase ‘desperation that enables human trafficking to flourish’, says UN chief

Commission’s action plan: financial world mandatory links to environmental targets

As the year closes out, UN political chief talks the art of diplomacy – and crises to watch in 2019.

Passwords should become a thing of the past. Here’s why

Parliament backs new CO2 emissions limits for cars and vans

Thought AIs could never replace human imagination? Think again

This chart shows the fall in coal-power plants being planned around the world

Coronavirus: How worried should we be?

Global initiative launched to keep top sports events safe from terrorism

FROM THE FIELD: India’s plastic waste revolution

Sudan: ‘Violence must stop’, says UNICEF chief, ‘gravely concerned’ over 19 child deaths since military backlash

Syria: ‘Violence, displacement’ and cold kill 11 infants ‘in the past two days’

Aung San Suu Kyi defends Myanmar from accusations of genocide, at top UN court

Three ways the Fourth Industrial Revolution is shaping geopolitics

DR Congo: With Ebola on the wane, UN agencies prepare to combat coronavirus

Draghi: ECB to flood Eurozone and the world with more zero cost money; risk of drowning in cash

Eurozone close to agreeing on a Banking Union

So, what is your favourite Sustainable Development Goal?

Bolivia crisis: UN chief sends envoy to support peace, amidst renewed clashes

EU to increase spending and improve delivery of education in emergencies and protracted crises

‘Reasons to hope’ for sustainable peace in Central African Republic – UN Mission chief

LEAGUE OF YOUNG VOTERS LAUNCHES TOOL FOR YOUNG PEOPLE TO COMPARE POLITICAL PARTIES AHEAD OF EU ELECTIONS

Our children’s career aspirations have nothing in common with the jobs of the future

How energy infrastructure is shaping geopolitics in East Asia

Barriers to trade: as protectionism rises, EU continues opening up export markets for European firms

3 reasons why business leaders can’t afford to ignore diversity

China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war

Inequality threatening human development, new global UN report warns

Antisemitism, intolerance, can be unlearned, Guterres tells New York commemoration

Governments can fight corruption by joining the digital payment revolution

When it comes to envirotech adoption, NGOs can lead us out of the woods

Investigate alleged pushbacks of asylum-seekers at the Greek-Turkish border, MEPs demand

Brexit poses ‘particular risk’ to British people in poverty: UN independent expert

EU/Africa, Caribbean and Pacific: towards which partnership?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s