You are here: Home / Business / Companies need help to overcome rising

Companies need help to overcome rising

July 7, 2020 by Leave a Comment
data 2020

(Franki Chamaki, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Ling Hai, Co-President, Asia-Pacific, Mastercard

  • Data inequality encompasses the ability to perform analytics and pull insights from that information.
  • In the pandemic, less digitally-resourced players are struggling to adapt and risk falling out of touch with their markets.
  • SMEs need the ability to better understand their customers, react to insights and build new information into their business operations.

As the impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt across the world’s economies, supporting SMEs to maintain operations and employment is rightfully the focus of policymakers and industry-leading businesses. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) need to remain top of mind in the months to come to ensure the vibrancy, diversity, economic stability and creativity of all industries globally.

Have you read?

However, today’s focus on the most immediate SME needs risks taking attention from longer-term issues that are also growing at a worrying pace. One concern, in particular, needs renewed interest and attention: data inequality.

Data inequality encompasses not just access to data but also the ability to perform analytics and pull insights from that information. Just as having a bank account is not full financial inclusion for SMEs if they cannot also access capital and other financial products, the act of owning data is not the same as data equality if SMEs do not have the tools and skills to use it.

The rising data economy was already challenged by significant inequalities before the pandemic. At the leading edge of today’s data economy, well-digitalized companies are shaping data into state-of-the-art virtual models across commercial life – creating retail shoppers, product prototypes, marketing campaigns and others – to optimize business outcomes and swiftly adjust to COVID-19.

But on the edges of that same economy, poorly digitalized companies – largely SMEs – are still struggling to implement the basic technology needed to grow towards more mature data use and analytics. Between the two are millions of companies developing their data capabilities at different stages and rates.

This inequality is only going to be exacerbated in the wake of COVID-19. Take, for example, the experience of two different restaurants in China: one is a data-savvy global fast food chain and the other is an SME.

The first enterprise used data and predictive data analytics to rapidly readjust its menu, delivery hours and staffing to meet quarantine conditions – and successfully protected its financials. Conversely, the local enterprise has suffered deep losses and is still relying largely on third-party local delivery apps for business as it waits for in-person demand to improve.

Most countries are expected to face recessions in 2020.

As the backbone of Asia’s economy, SMEs like the smaller restaurant cannot be left behind to solve for data and insights gaps themselves. SMEs infuse countries with fresh ideas, energy and innovation. Local businesses build and support communities with tailored products and services, and opportunities for employment. They must be better supported and protected.

The situation for many of these SMEs is now precarious at best and dire at worst. COVID-19 has hit the markets at a time when commerce is already hyper-customized. Local businesses that have created this experience through in-person channels suddenly need to do the same online. Businesses with existing online strategies suddenly need to scale up even faster to manage their profitability.

In this environment, less digitally-resourced players are struggling to adapt and risk falling dangerously out of touch with their markets – and the information embedded within. As the effects of COVID-19 wear on, their challenges will only compound. With fewer digital tools comes less enterprise resilience and strength. The farther these companies fall behind, the less competitive they’ll become and the more distance will open between them and players with stronger tech.

To help these SMEs, the prevailing wisdom around how to bring them into the digital economy needs to be re-examined.

For years, large technology companies have focused primarily on building access to consumers and delivering this access to SMEs through large retail, sharing economy and delivery platforms. This strategy has driven much digital transformation around the globe but has not fully prepared SMEs for the next generation of digital commerce in which they need more than just virtual storefronts. They also need the ability to better understand their customers, react to insights and build new information into their business operations.

To solve for this in Asia Pacific requires networks of private-private and private-public partnerships across the region, all committed to the following four objectives:

1) Accelerating the democratization of technology

Big technology players need to continue developing platforms where SMEs can gain skills, analyze data and leverage information for their businesses. Much in the same way web development has moved from being solely in the hands of programmers to more accessible platforms, so should today’s more sophisticated data analytics and artificial intelligence tools become widely available. The more people who can understand and use these tools, the more positive impact they can have on economies.

2) Supporting skills training

While much is already being done by policymakers and private players to provide SMEs with the digital skills they need to survive COVID-19, more is still needed. These efforts need to include all enterprise types – from micro-businesses, to NGOs, to governments – and extend beyond the pandemic. A more digitalized economy is a more robust and resilient economy, and that strength can only be built by the individuals who use the technology.

3) Streamlining trade

As SMEs begin recovering from this first wave of COVID-19, they will be looking to protect their businesses from subsequent shocks by building more agile and efficient supply chains and broadening their access to consumers. At the heart of both these economic activities is trade. To better support SMEs in their effort, more needs to be done to make this activity easier and faster, especially across borders. This can be done through the expansion of, and greater interconnectivity between, digital platforms such as Singapore’s Networked Trade Platform and others.

4) Strengthening cybersecurity

As digitalization expands, so do the associated cybersecurity risks. To protect the digital ecosystem and maintain the confidence of SMEs and people in the digital economy, all enterprises should be given access to cybersecurity tools and the knowledge they need to secure their businesses. Larger technology players should also set and encourage the highest industry standards for all players.

In short, for data inequality to not worsen during and after COVID-19, those with strong data and the associated technology capabilities should make a more concerted effort to ensure those without do not get left behind.

coronavirus, health, COVID19, pandemic

What is the World Economic Forum doing to manage emerging risks from COVID-19?

The first global pandemic in more than 100 years, COVID-19 has spread throughout the world at an unprecedented speed. At the time of writing, 4.5 million cases have been confirmed and more than 300,000 people have died due to the virus.

As countries seek to recover, some of the more long-term economic, business, environmental, societal and technological challenges and opportunities are just beginning to become visible.

To help all stakeholders – communities, governments, businesses and individuals understand the emerging risks and follow-on effects generated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Economic Forum, in collaboration with Marsh and McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group, has launched its COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and its Implications – a companion for decision-makers, building on the Forum’s annual Global Risks Report.

The report reveals that the economic impact of COVID-19 is dominating companies’ risks perceptions.

Companies are invited to join the Forum’s work to help manage the identified emerging risks of COVID-19 across industries to shape a better future. Read the full COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and its Implications report here, and our impact story with further information.

This is not a matter of corporate social responsibility but one of economic necessity and opportunity. The success of all businesses, large and small, are intertwined in today’s uncertain environment. Increasing access to the technology tools and skills that SMEs need to be resilient is one of the most powerful ways to ensure enterprises not only recover from COVID-19 but go on to have an even brighter digital future.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Road safety: Data show improvements in 2018 but further concrete and swift actions are needed

North Sea fisheries: MEPs back EU plan to sustain stocks of demersal species

UN official sees ‘unprecedented opportunities’ to make progress on peace in Afghanistan

How Europe’s green tech ‘scale-ups’ can help tackle climate change

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is driving Globalization 4.0

‘The clock is ticking’ on meeting the Sustainable Development Goals, says UN deputy chief

Globally, youth are the largest poverty-stricken group, says new UN report

OECD’s Gurría calls for overhaul of economic thinking to address global challenges

The real cost of addiction

FROM THE FIELD: What do you want to be when you grow up? One day I will…

Climate change: won or lost in cities or by cities?

New York City has a plan to fight fast fashion waste. Here’s how it works

‘Carry our stories forward’: Holocaust survivors share powerful testimonies at UN

Getting people with disabilities into work requires data

Climate change: Another year of record gas emissions, warns UN meteorological agency

These are the best MBAs if you want to be an entrepreneur

Promoting ‘a healthy sustainable future’, the UN health agency engages young and young at heart to ‘Walk the Talk’

Two EU Commissioners fire at will against the US

What Merkel and Macron are to tell Trump in Davos?

These floating homes could protect people from flooding as sea levels rise

How climate change sparks innovation for fragile communities

European Semester: The Winter Package explained

How this one change can help people fight poverty

Young health workforce – a core of effective primary healthcare?

The fatal consequences of troika’s blind austerity policy

UN chief reaffirms commitment to untying ‘Gordian knot’ of Middle East conflict and instability

Conflict, climate change among factors that increase ‘desperation that enables human trafficking to flourish’, says UN chief

Commission’s action plan: financial world mandatory links to environmental targets

As the year closes out, UN political chief talks the art of diplomacy – and crises to watch in 2019.

Passwords should become a thing of the past. Here’s why

Parliament backs new CO2 emissions limits for cars and vans

Thought AIs could never replace human imagination? Think again

This chart shows the fall in coal-power plants being planned around the world

Coronavirus: How worried should we be?

Global initiative launched to keep top sports events safe from terrorism

FROM THE FIELD: India’s plastic waste revolution

Sudan: ‘Violence must stop’, says UNICEF chief, ‘gravely concerned’ over 19 child deaths since military backlash

Syria: ‘Violence, displacement’ and cold kill 11 infants ‘in the past two days’

Aung San Suu Kyi defends Myanmar from accusations of genocide, at top UN court

Three ways the Fourth Industrial Revolution is shaping geopolitics

DR Congo: With Ebola on the wane, UN agencies prepare to combat coronavirus

Draghi: ECB to flood Eurozone and the world with more zero cost money; risk of drowning in cash

Eurozone close to agreeing on a Banking Union

So, what is your favourite Sustainable Development Goal?

Bolivia crisis: UN chief sends envoy to support peace, amidst renewed clashes

EU to increase spending and improve delivery of education in emergencies and protracted crises

‘Reasons to hope’ for sustainable peace in Central African Republic – UN Mission chief

LEAGUE OF YOUNG VOTERS LAUNCHES TOOL FOR YOUNG PEOPLE TO COMPARE POLITICAL PARTIES AHEAD OF EU ELECTIONS

Our children’s career aspirations have nothing in common with the jobs of the future

How energy infrastructure is shaping geopolitics in East Asia

Barriers to trade: as protectionism rises, EU continues opening up export markets for European firms

3 reasons why business leaders can’t afford to ignore diversity

China rare earth prices soar on their potential role in trade war

Inequality threatening human development, new global UN report warns

Antisemitism, intolerance, can be unlearned, Guterres tells New York commemoration

Governments can fight corruption by joining the digital payment revolution

When it comes to envirotech adoption, NGOs can lead us out of the woods

Investigate alleged pushbacks of asylum-seekers at the Greek-Turkish border, MEPs demand

Brexit poses ‘particular risk’ to British people in poverty: UN independent expert

EU/Africa, Caribbean and Pacific: towards which partnership?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Business, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s