You are here: Home / IFMSA / Here’s how to achieve an optimal student/tutor ratio

Here’s how to achieve an optimal student/tutor ratio

July 7, 2020 by Leave a Comment
tutor

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Trésor Salix NGABIRANO, a Burundian and a 4th year medical student at the University of Burundi. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

According to the UNESCO definition, that ratio is defined as the average number of students per teacher in a given level of education and for a given school year, based on the number of students as well as that of teachers. So you will understand that the higher the ratio, the greater the number of students occupied by each teacher. From there,it will be the students who will become victims in particular by a poor achievement performance due to the less attention that each student will benefit from his teacher; but also in the long term will result in an economic decline of the country concerned.

To compensate for an educational deficiency which is likely to affect all the constituent sectors of a country,a lot of measures will have to be taken.On the frontline of this battle, each government must be drastically involved by allocating a substantial budget dedicated to the education of youth.We observe in my country, for example,a policy of building schools and another of free school fees which are generally very contributing to the eradication of illiteracy; but that by themselves is not enough on its own to achieve the desired result.It is for this reason that he should in addition to this make available a specific sum for the recruitment of new teachers to fill the vacancies in order to lower the student/ tutor ratio. And this should in no case be overlooked on all levels of education, from preschool to higher education.

Secondly, the question of the deployment of teachers must be studied and resolved; because regional or even provincial disparities still persist. While all of this is a bad factor in an ideal student-teacher ratio.Indeed, the least affluent provincial directorates of education (DPE) should be the first to be privileged, thanks to needs assessments carried out by communal education directorates (DCE).However, redeployment, which is said to be a real solution to the disparity in deployment, can be done and rather cause other problems such as the long distances to travel to get to work and the lack of severance pay for teachers, while for example health and justice workers have them. An insufficient salary added to all that has just been listed leads to the non-motivation of teachers who, sometimes when life smiles at them otherwise prefer to embark on other sectors such as commerce, justifying thus further their attrition.

Finally, education is the undeniable pillar of improving the economic condition of communities, a country, and the world. Reason why it must appear in the first three or even two priorities of the states on which it is necessary to pay all the attention; which implies a considerable effort by any government towards it. Parents should also get involved massively in order to monitor the functioning of the establishments in which their children study through the parents’ committees of each school.

About the author

Trésor Salix NGABIRANO is a Burundian and a 4 th year medical student at the University of Burundi. He’s a member of ABEM-Burundi (Association Burundaise des étudiants en Médecine), in which he is a member of the communication team and part of SCOPH-Burundi, one of the standing committees of the ABEM dealing with public health. He also coordinates the “Hospital project” of the Twubake Kazoza association. He likes reading, writing and doing sports at his spare time.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Is ECB helping Germany to buy cheaply the rest of Europe?

US, Russia oblige each other in Syria and Ukraine selling off allies

The US repelled EU proposals on common rules for banks

At UN, Somalia’s President spotlights country’s progress, but cautions eradicating terrorism ‘will not be easy’

UN pushes for universal health care on International Day

Here’s how the WTO can help address plastic pollution

Ukraine: turning challenges into opportunities 

Service Engineer Intern – 1991

Portraits show ‘dignity and humanity’ of Holocaust survivors, 75 years after Auschwitz liberation

As the Universal Declaration of Human Rights turns 70 – is it time for a new approach?

Border management: EU signs agreement with Montenegro on European Border and Coast Guard cooperation

Using the quarantine to your advantage

‘Countless opportunities’ for new people-centred workplace, but ‘decisive action’ critical

FROM THE FIELD: Going the extra mile with vaccines

Conflicts and extreme climate change threatens access to food in 39 countries – UN agriculture report

What Thailand can teach us about mental health

Junker for Commission President: What were the stakes in this affair

Meet the Seed Warrior: the man on a mission to rescue India’s rice diversity

JADE Spring Meeting 2016 highlights

Speeches of Vice Premier LIU He and Vice President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen at the Press Conference of the Seventh China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

This AI can predict your personality just by looking at your eyes

Backed by UN, Asia-Pacific countries to advance space technology for ‘development transformation’

Human Rights Day celebrates ‘tremendous activism’ of the world’s young people

We need to rethink the way we heat ourselves. Here’s why

UN experts urge Turkey to repatriate Irish woman associated with terror group

Failure to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia is a mistake

It’s down to cities to limit global warming to 1.5°C by 2030

‘Chance for peace’ in South Sudan finally within reach, declares UN Peacekeeping chief

Commission reports on progress in risk reduction in the Banking Union and calls for faster progress on Capital Markets Union ahead of EU Leaders’ meetings

These refugee children have danced in the snow for the first time

How universities can become a platform for social change

A new tidal energy project just hit a major milestone in Scotland

How can emerging economies navigate the mobility transition?

The quality of health education around the globe

The Role of Medical Workers in Fighting Covid-19 in Indonesia             

Brexit: No withdrawal agreement without a “backstop” for the Northern Ireland/Ireland border

Security Council imposes arms embargo on South Sudan

Draghi: Germany has to spend if Eurozone is to exit recession

3 things to know about our Sustainable Development Impact Summit

Sweden well ahead in digital transformation yet has more to do

European Defence Fund: EU funds new joint research and industrial projects

The EU has to prove it can remain one piece

Health is nothing but the main consequence of climate change

Is there a way out of the next financial crisis? Can more printed money or austerity save us all?

EU on track to end use of chemicals harming the ozone layer

Resolving Israel-Palestinian conflict, ‘key to sustainable peace’ in the Middle East: Guterres

Is Britain to sail alone in the high seas of trade wars?

Ukraine turns again to the EU for more money

These countries have the most doctoral graduates

‘Stealing’ food from hungry Yemenis ‘must stop immediately’, says UN agency

EUREKA @ European Business Summit 2014: A European patent system can help European businesses lead industrial research and innovation on a global scale

Open-plan offices make workers less collaborative, Harvard study finds

A poor kid died just now. Do you know why?

UN chief laments ending of Cold War-era disarmament treaty

Banking Union: Non-performing loans in the EU continue to decline

Sustainable development funding is broken. Here’s how to fix it

UN chief condemns air strike that hit school bus in northern Yemen, killing scores of children

Mergers: Commission prohibits proposed merger between Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp

Eurozone hasn’t escaped the deflation danger

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: IFMSA Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s