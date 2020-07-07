You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: Commission adopts new exceptional support measures for the wine sector

Coronavirus: Commission adopts new exceptional support measures for the wine sector

July 7, 2020 by Leave a Comment
wine sector

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission adopted today an additional package of exceptional measures to support the wine sector, following the coronavirus crisis and its consequences on the sector. The wine sector is among the hardest hit agri-food sectors, due to rapid changes in demand and the closure of restaurants and bars across the EU, which was not compensated by home consumption.

These new measures include the temporary authorisation for operators to self-organise market measures, the increase of the European Union’s contribution for wine national support programmes, and the introduction of advance payments for crisis distillation and storage.

Agriculture and Rural Development Commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said: “The wine sector has been among the sectors hit hardest by the coronavirus crisis and the related lockdown measures taken across the EU. The first package of market-specific measures adopted by the Commission has already provided significant support. Nonetheless, the uncertainties surrounding the scale of the crisis at EU and global level, and a close monitoring of the market has led us to propose a new package of measures for the wine sector. I am confident that these measures will provide rapidly concrete results for the EU wine sector and soon provide stability.”

The exceptional measures include:

  • Temporary derogation from the European Union’s competition rules: Article 222 of the Common Markets Organisation Regulation (CMO) allows the Commission to adopt temporary derogations from certain EU competition rules in situations of severe market imbalances. The Commission has now adopted such a derogation for the wine sector, allowing operators to self-organise and implement market measures at their level to stabilise their sector and in the respect of the functioning of the internal market for a maximum period of 6 months. For example, they will be allowed to plan joint promotion activities, to organise storage by private operators and to commonly plan production.
  • Increase of the European Union’s contribution: the European Union’s contribution for all measures of the national support programmes will increase by 10% and reach 70%. A previous exceptional measure had already increased it from 50% to 60%. This will provide financial relief to beneficiaries.
  • Advanced payments for crisis distillation and storage: the Commission will allow Member States to provide advanced payments to operators for on-going distillation and crisis storage operations. These advances can cover up to 100% of costs and will allow Member States to fully utilise their national support programme funds for this year.

In addition to these support measures for the wine sector, the fruit and vegetable sector will also benefit from an increase of the EU’s contribution (from 50% to 70%) for programmes managed by producer organisations. This will provide further flexibility to producer organisations in the implementation of their programmes.

These measures complement the recently adopted package, which benefited the wine sector through the flexibility provided under market support programmes. This included for instance an increased flexibility of tools to control production potential, the so-called green harvesting tool, and the possibility to include temporary new measures such as the opening of distillation of wine in case of crisis or an aid to crisis storage of wine.

In addition, the Commission has recently launched two calls for proposals for promotion programmes that aim to support the sectors most affected by the crisis, including the wine sector. The two calls will be opened until 27 August 2020. 

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Is ECB helping Germany to buy cheaply the rest of Europe?

US, Russia oblige each other in Syria and Ukraine selling off allies

The US repelled EU proposals on common rules for banks

At UN, Somalia’s President spotlights country’s progress, but cautions eradicating terrorism ‘will not be easy’

UN pushes for universal health care on International Day

Here’s how the WTO can help address plastic pollution

Ukraine: turning challenges into opportunities 

Service Engineer Intern – 1991

Portraits show ‘dignity and humanity’ of Holocaust survivors, 75 years after Auschwitz liberation

As the Universal Declaration of Human Rights turns 70 – is it time for a new approach?

Border management: EU signs agreement with Montenegro on European Border and Coast Guard cooperation

Using the quarantine to your advantage

‘Countless opportunities’ for new people-centred workplace, but ‘decisive action’ critical

FROM THE FIELD: Going the extra mile with vaccines

Conflicts and extreme climate change threatens access to food in 39 countries – UN agriculture report

What Thailand can teach us about mental health

Junker for Commission President: What were the stakes in this affair

Meet the Seed Warrior: the man on a mission to rescue India’s rice diversity

JADE Spring Meeting 2016 highlights

Speeches of Vice Premier LIU He and Vice President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen at the Press Conference of the Seventh China-EU High-level Economic and Trade Dialogue

This AI can predict your personality just by looking at your eyes

Backed by UN, Asia-Pacific countries to advance space technology for ‘development transformation’

Human Rights Day celebrates ‘tremendous activism’ of the world’s young people

We need to rethink the way we heat ourselves. Here’s why

UN experts urge Turkey to repatriate Irish woman associated with terror group

Failure to open accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia is a mistake

It’s down to cities to limit global warming to 1.5°C by 2030

‘Chance for peace’ in South Sudan finally within reach, declares UN Peacekeeping chief

Commission reports on progress in risk reduction in the Banking Union and calls for faster progress on Capital Markets Union ahead of EU Leaders’ meetings

These refugee children have danced in the snow for the first time

How universities can become a platform for social change

A new tidal energy project just hit a major milestone in Scotland

How can emerging economies navigate the mobility transition?

The quality of health education around the globe

The Role of Medical Workers in Fighting Covid-19 in Indonesia             

Brexit: No withdrawal agreement without a “backstop” for the Northern Ireland/Ireland border

Security Council imposes arms embargo on South Sudan

Draghi: Germany has to spend if Eurozone is to exit recession

3 things to know about our Sustainable Development Impact Summit

Sweden well ahead in digital transformation yet has more to do

European Defence Fund: EU funds new joint research and industrial projects

The EU has to prove it can remain one piece

Health is nothing but the main consequence of climate change

Is there a way out of the next financial crisis? Can more printed money or austerity save us all?

EU on track to end use of chemicals harming the ozone layer

Resolving Israel-Palestinian conflict, ‘key to sustainable peace’ in the Middle East: Guterres

Is Britain to sail alone in the high seas of trade wars?

Ukraine turns again to the EU for more money

These countries have the most doctoral graduates

‘Stealing’ food from hungry Yemenis ‘must stop immediately’, says UN agency

EUREKA @ European Business Summit 2014: A European patent system can help European businesses lead industrial research and innovation on a global scale

Open-plan offices make workers less collaborative, Harvard study finds

A poor kid died just now. Do you know why?

UN chief laments ending of Cold War-era disarmament treaty

Banking Union: Non-performing loans in the EU continue to decline

Sustainable development funding is broken. Here’s how to fix it

UN chief condemns air strike that hit school bus in northern Yemen, killing scores of children

Mergers: Commission prohibits proposed merger between Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp

Eurozone hasn’t escaped the deflation danger

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s