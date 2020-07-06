You are here: Home / European Union News / Migration situation at the Greek-Turkish border: ensuring the right to asylum

Migration situation at the Greek-Turkish border: ensuring the right to asylum

refugees 2020_

Crew from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station search and rescue vessel Phoenix rescue people adrift in the Mediterranean Sea in November 2016.  © UNHCR/Giuseppe Carotenuto

Greek Ministers for Citizen Protection, Michalis Chrisochoidis, and for Migration and Asylum, Notis Mitarachi, will update the Civil Liberties Committee on the latest developments at the border, in a follow-up to the debate held in April. Commissioner Ylva Johansson, Frontex Executive Director Fabrice Leggeri and a representative of the NGO Refugee Support Aegean will also present their views to the committee.

MEPs want to look in detail into the situation at both the land and sea borders, and the effect on fundamental rights, notably the right to asylum. The Greek authorities decided not to accept any asylum requests during the month of March, following Turkish President Erdoğan’s announcement that Turkey would open its borders with Greece.

According to UNHCR, 10,348 people arrived in Greece in the first half of 2020, with the biggest share coming from Afghanistan and Syria. The International Organization for Migration estimates that in that same period, 42 persons lost their lives attempting to reach Greece.

When: Monday, 6 July, from 16.45 to 18.45.

Where: European Parliament in Brussels, Jozsef Antall 4Q2, and remotely.

Check the full agenda and speakers list. You can follow the discussion live.

