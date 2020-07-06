You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus response: Team Europe supports Somalia with three EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights

Coronavirus response: Team Europe supports Somalia with three EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights

July 6, 2020 by Leave a Comment
Somalia UN News

Internally Displaced Somalis wait for food distribution at the Badbado camp (Credit: UN News)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, an EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flight arrived in Mogadishu from Brindisi, Italy, carrying humanitarian and medical supplies provided by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Italian civil society organisations and international NGOs. Two other flights to Somalia will take off from Brindisi in the coming days, with additional material on board, bringing the total of cargo to 42 tonnes.

Janez Lenarčič, Commissioner for Crisis Management, said: “This EU Humanitarian Air Bridge operation will support the coronavirus response in Somalia with personal protective equipment and medical material. In addition, the flights are helping humanitarian organisations transport supplies needed to reinforce their projects in the recently flood-hit areas in Somalia. Given the urgency of the needs, the EU accorded utmost importance that these flights are operated at the earliest possibility.”  

Emanuela C. Del Re, Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said: “This EU Humanitarian Air Bridge operation is a tangible demonstration of a functioning and efficient Team Europe approach, strongly supported by Italy. The Italian Cooperation has a long-standing presence in Somalia, and through this important joint operation, and also thanks to all participating partners and to the collaboration of the humanitarian hub in Brindisi, we can bring additional aid and relief to the Somali population.”

The EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights to Somalia have been put in place thanks to a cooperation between the European Commission and Italy. The flights are being facilitated by the Humanitarian Logistics Network and have been organised in coordination with the Somali authorities and the Delegation of the European Union in Mogadishu. The totality of the transport costs are financed by the European Commission, humanitarian organisations provide the cargo.

The EU Humanitarian Air Bridge operations form part of the EU’s global response to the coronavirus pandemic within the ‘Team Europe’ approach, bringing together the EU and its Member States. The total Team Europe’s support to Somalia in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic amounts to around €55 million. This funding helps to strengthen the health system, support the economy in these challenging times, train health staff and reinforce social support systems. As part of this package, the EU just announced a €5.85 million development programme to enhance coronavirus preparedness, response, and mitigation for internally displaced people (IDPs) and people living in the most vulnerable situations in Mogadishu. This programme will be based on previous and ongoing work on long-lasting solutions under the EU Trust Fund for Africa that support the city administration to deliver basic services in IDP settlements.

Background

Somalia has suffered for decades from prolonged conflict combined with extreme weather, especially recurrent droughts and floods. Against a background of widespread poverty, it is now also facing the worst desert locust infestation in 25 years and a rapidly escalating coronavirus outbreak.

EU humanitarian and development aid in Somalia

The EU and its Member States are the lead donor of humanitarian and development aid in Somalia.

The EU is supporting some 20 humanitarian projects in Somalia with €51.2 million thus far in 2020 to deliver life-saving assistance to vulnerable people, including people affected by conflict, drought or food shortages.This assistance includes food, shelter, access to clean water and basic health services, protection and education. This funding also includes €1.4 million that the EU has mobilised recently to respond to immediate needs following the recent torrential rains that caused devastating floods and landslides across the region. Earlier in 2020, the EU has also provided €11 million to the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) to help it tackle the locust outbreak and protect the livelihoods of affected farmers and pastoralists in the region.

The EU has also provided over €618 million in development funding to Somalia for the period 2014-2020 to support different areas such as state-building, supporting the delivery of basic services to the Somali population and job creation.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Climate change is a security threat. We must act now

Libya: Attack on foreign ministry, an attack on all Libyans, stresses UN envoy

Toni Morrison: 10 quotes you should know

EU Ombudsman investigates the European Commission

Commission Work Programme 2019: Delivering on promises and preparing for the future

Mental health in medical students: the deciphered quandary

A Sting Exclusive: “The EU Cybersecurity Act for a more secure and cyber-resilient European Digital Single Market”, by EU Commissioner Gabriel

How health privatization increases health inequities

Mario Draghi didn’t do it but Kim Jong-un did

These are the best cities for tech

What the next 20 years will mean for jobs – and how to prepare

Amid COVID-19 constraints, UN women’s commission meets to push gender equality forward

3 things to know about India’s space programme

COP21 Breaking News_12 December: 195 countries adopt the First Universal Climate Agreement

South Sudan ‘revitalized’ peace deal must be inclusive, Security Council hears

EU and UK soon to be in a post-Brexit rush over free trade agreement with Australia

Medical Devices Regulation: Commission welcomes Council support to prioritise the fight against coronavirus

The EU Parliament sidesteps the real issues about banks, while the US target the Eurozone lenders

Europe to turn the Hamburg G20 Summit into a battlefield

EU leaders agree to delay Brexit until 31 October

Engaging world’s youth vital to preventing violent extremism, building sustainable peace, UN official tells Baku Forum

UN condemns deadly simultaneous terrorist attacks on military camps in Mali

New rules on drivers’ working conditions and fair competition in road transport

Fight against climate change and poverty will fail without overhaul of global financial system, says major UN report

New rules for short-stay visas: EP and Council reach a deal

Commission moves to ensure supply of personal protective equipment in the European Union

We need to bin disposable items for good. Here are 5 ways to do it

Feeding families remains complex task in war-torn Syria – UN relief agency

This is the state of the world’s health, in numbers

Solidarity needed to overcome ‘isolated’ attacks on Venezuela refugees, migrants

Bank resolutions and recapitalisations by the ESM may end up politically swayed

Who the US and China have trade disputes with

Cash for babies: How Europe is tackling its falling birthrate

How a more integrated approach could help to end energy poverty

The Next Web 2014, the biggest European conference on Internet so far and the Absence of Brussels from Amsterdam

The climate and COVID-19: a convergence of crises

EU–US: What is the real exchange in a Free Trade Agreement?

Meeting of top scientists underway to slow coronavirus spread

“Decent working conditions for the young health workforce: what are the challenges and can we find solutions?”

ECB describes in detail how it exploits the poor

How tech can lead reskilling in the age of automation

Back to school: Schoolchildren to receive milk, fruits and vegetables at school thanks to EU programme

Why is black plastic packaging so hard to recycle?

More urgency needed to help increasing numbers ‘locked out’, before 2030, says UN’s Bachelet

Twenty days that may remold the future of Europe

External action: more funds for human rights, development and climate change

Mental health in primary care: a unique therapeutic project

Artificial intelligence: Commission takes forward its work on ethics guidelines

Austria, Italy, Portugal, Spain receive €279m after natural disasters in 2019

These Asian economies invested in their people – and it paid off

The jobs forecast is unsettled. It’s time for a reskilling revolution

What do refugees really need from those who want to help? A refugee explains

Human rights chief calls for international probe on Venezuela, following ‘shocking accounts of extrajudicial killings’

Beyond self-regulation: dealing with Europe’s consumption problem

Raj Kumar’s new book offers a strategy for transforming the global aid industry. Here’s an excerpt

UN envoy says he ‘is ready to go to Idlib’ to help ensure civilian safety amid rising fears of government offensive

India is building a high-tech sustainable city from scratch

JADE Spring Meeting 2015: a step forward for Youth Entrepreneurship

Coronavirus: a common approach for safe and efficient mobile tracing apps across the EU

Bahamas: ‘Clock is ticking’ to help those who lost everything in Hurricane Dorian, says UN

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s