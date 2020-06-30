You are here: Home / European Union News / MEPs want to boost energy storage in the EU to help spur decarbonisation

MEPs want to boost energy storage in the EU to help spur decarbonisation

June 30, 2020 by Leave a Comment
simson

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

As energy from renewable sources is increasingly part of the European energy mix, MEPs propose ways to step up storage solutions such as hydrogen or home batteries.

In a report adopted on Monday, MEPs in the Industry, Research and Energy Committee outline their strategy for energy storage, which plays a crucial role in reaching the goals of the Paris Agreement on Climate change.

Lead MEP Claudia Gamon (Renew Europe, AT) said: “Energy storage will be essential for the transition to a decarbonised economy based on renewable energy sources. As electricity generated by wind or solar energy will not always be available in the quantities needed, we will need to store energy. Apart from storage technologies that we already know work well like pumped hydro storage, a number of technologies will play a crucial role in the future, such as new battery technologies, thermal storage or green hydrogen. These must be given market access to ensure a constant energy supply for European citizens.”

Green hydrogen

The Industry, Research and Energy Committee calls on the European Commission and member states to remove regulatory barriers that hamper the development of energy storage projects, such as double taxation or shortcomings in EU network codes. The Trans-European energy networks also need to be revised in order to improve eligibility criteria for those wishing to develop energy storage facilities, MEPs say.

MEPs also highlight the potential of hydrogen produced from renewable sources (so-called “ green hydrogen”), and call on the Commission to continue supporting research into and development of a hydrogen economy. Support measures are needed to reduce the cost of green hydrogen to make it economically viable, they say. The Commission should also assess if retrofitting gas infrastructure to transport hydrogen is possible, as the use of natural gas is only of a transitional nature.

Batteries and new storage options

The committee also supports the Commission’s efforts to create European standards for batteries and to reduce dependence on their production outside of Europe. The EU’s heavy dependence on importing raw materials from sources where extraction degrades the environment should be reduced through enhanced recycling schemes and by sourcing raw materials sustainably, possibly in the EU.

Finally, MEPs propose ways to boost other storage options, such as mechanical and thermal storage, as well as the development of decentralised storage through home batteries, domestic heat storage, vehicle-to-grid technology and smart home energy systems.

Next steps

The report was adopted with 53 votes to 3, and 15 abstentions. It will be put to a vote during the 8-10 July plenary session.

Background

In order to reach the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change, the European energy system will need to become carbon-neutral by the second half of this century. However, while renewable sources of energy are key to achieving this, some of the most important renewables are not always reliable: the output of solar and wind power depends on the time of day, the seasons and the weather. As the share of variable renewables increases, energy storage is playing an increasingly important role in bridging the gap in time between energy production and energy consumption.

The European Commission estimates that the EU will need to be able to store six times more energy than today to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Unanswered questions for Europe’s youth in President Juncker’s State of Union

Guinea-Bissau needs ‘genuinely free and fair elections’ to break cycle of instability

European Business Summit 2014: Sting Report, Day I

Why the ECB prepares to flood the markets with more and free of charge euro; everybody needs that now

Coronavirus: rescEU masks delivered to Spain, Italy and Croatia

On International Youth Day the European Youth Forum calls for true youth participation

Does the sharing economy truly know how to share?

Friday’s Daily Brief: UN chief in China, counter-terrorism, updates from Bangladesh, Mali and Mozambique

UN chief hails Libyan leaders’ agreement to hold general election

The impossible end of the war in Syria

UN and African Union in ‘common battle’ for development and climate change financing

Humans have caused this environmental crisis. It’s time to change how we think about risk

Monday’s Daily Brief: #ClimateAction for the Pacific, Gaza blockade, attack in Burkina Faso

5 lessons for the future of universities

UK keeps its Brexit plan secret or there is no strategy at all whatsoever?

Hiring more female leaders is good for profits. Here’s the evidence

The British are the most positive in Europe on the benefits of immigration

The Netherlands is paying people to cycle to work

Banking on sustainability – what’s next?

Economic Outlook: Weak trade and investment threaten long-term growth

We can save the Earth. Here’s how

To build cities fit for the future, we need to think differently

Security spillovers from Trump’s trade wars: China, Germany prepare for global disorder

COVID-19 threatens the developing world’s small businesses. This is how to save them

Newly-elected Nigerian UN General Assembly President pledges focus on ‘peace and prosperity’ for most vulnerable

The increasing drug prices in Europe

Can Argentina’s new president save the country’s economy?

Unemployment is down across the world’s largest economies

How to build a model for human security in the Fourth Industrial Revolution

WHO study reveals ‘game-changer’ drug with potential to save thousands of women’s lives in childbirth

New VAT rules in the EU: how a digital sea could have become an ocean

Myanmar military leaders must face genocide charges – UN report

Khashoggi case highlights ‘very worrying practice’ of overseas abductions, says UN expert

10 months were not enough for the EU to save the environment but 2 days are

5 ways to be a better humanitarian

How impact finance can alleviate COVID-19’s economic symptoms

European Youth Capital 2018 : Cascais

Germany fears that Americans and Russians want to partition Europe again

Secretary-General condemns attacks on UN peacekeepers in Mali

Continuing incarceration of women’s rights activists in Saudi Arabia, ‘reprehensible’: UN experts

Can the US-Iran rapprochement change the world?

COP25: ‘Signals of hope’ multiplying in face of global climate crisis, insists UN chief Guterres

EU and Mercosur reach agreement on trade

Hungary must enforce its foreign bribery offence against companies, including foreign subsidiaries

Who is to lose from the 6-month extension of the EU economic sanctions against Russia?

Will AI make the gender gap in the workplace harder to close?

Help prevent children ‘from becoming victims in the first place’, implores Guterres at campaign launch

The ECB tells Berlin that a Germanic Eurozone is unacceptable and doesn’t work

Antimicrobial resistance: how can an intersectoral approach between society and healthcare professionals be developed and applied?

2030 development agenda: Major breakthrough for world of work

Why the financial scandals multiply?

Qualcomm to be the next target of EU antitrust regulators? China might be the answer

AI looks set to disrupt the established world order. Here’s how

Croatian Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

In Afghanistan, attacks against schools have tripled in one year

AIESEC @ European Business Summit 2014: European Youth, Change Now Patiently

North-east Nigeria displacement crisis continues amid ‘increased sophistication’ of attackers, warns UN

From memes to mourning, how Europe is dealing with its darkest hour since World War II

Millions more migrant workers, means countries lose ‘most productive part’ of workforce

Military escalation will have ‘serious consequences’ for Yemeni civilians, warns UN Special Envoy

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s