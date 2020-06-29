You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon should be free to earn a living

Syrian refugees in Jordan and Lebanon should be free to earn a living

June 29, 2020 by Leave a Comment
UNHCR syria

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Misty Buswell, Director of Policy and Advocacy in the Middle East and North Africa, International Rescue Committee

• Syrian refugees in Lebanon and Jordan remain largely excluded from the employment market in those countries.

• The pandemic has hit the informal sector, where many are forced to make a living.

• Host countries must lift legal barriers, and international community increase donations.

With the conflict in Syria now having entered its 10th year, 7.1 million Syrians remain displaced in neighbouring countries, and the crisis has become one of the largest anywhere in the world. Today, the international donor community, host governments and UN agencies will meet at the fourth Brussels “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region” Conference to once again work towards finding a political solution to the crisis – and pledge further support for those whose lives have been torn apart by it.

In 2016, five years after the conflict in Syria began, the first iteration of today’s conference took place in London, where world leaders met to raise funds and set ambitious goals to support refugees caught up in the Syrian crisis as well as the countries hosting them.

 

Two countries of particular focus were Jordan and Lebanon, which between them host 2.8 million Syrian refugees. Concrete agreements, known as “compacts”, were reached with both countries, and $12 billion in funding was pledged over five years. These compacts were a potentially game-changing combination of funding provided through grants and concessional loans that, linked to national policy reforms, would increase jobs, protection and education for Syrian refugees and vulnerable host communities.

A new report launched by the International Rescue Committee, A Decade in Search of Work, shows that while global support for Jordan and Lebanon continues, the ambition of the compacts to increase refugee inclusion has not yet been fully realized.

As things stand, 78% of Syrian refugees in Jordan and 73% in Lebanon live below the poverty line, and the majority rely on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs. Restrictive laws and policies in both countries limit their ability to enter employment – and, though some steps have been taken by both governments to address these challenges, they have not yet gone far enough.

Syrian refugees in Jordan have limited work opportunities
Syrian refugees in Jordan have limited work opportunities
Image: UNHCR

For example, work permits are a requirement for refugees and they are extremely hard to come by. Permits need to be sponsored by a national employer and are restricted to a very limited number of sectors, due to the high levels of unemployment among the host populations. This is only one obstacle among many that exist for refugees to reap the benefits of what is outlined in the compacts.

Though it was a positive step in 2018 when Syrian refugees in Jordan were given permission to start home-based businesses in certain sectors, very few have so far registered due to the need for a valid passport – which 95% of them do not have. There are also limitations to starting businesses outside the home, including the need to enter into a joint venture with a Jordanian partner.

In Lebanon, refugees are not permitted to start a business without legal residency – and the vast majority do not have this. Businesses in both countries therefore largely remain informal, and owners are limited in their ability to access formal financial assistance meaning they can neither grow their business, nor protect it.

To make matters worse, the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide curfews have meant that many refugees, often operating in informal sectors, have had to close businesses, lost work opportunities and are unable to earn enough to support their families.

The distribution of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
The distribution of Syrian refugees in Lebanon
Image: UNHCR

To enable the full potential of refugees and to enhance their contribution to boosting each country’s economy, the IRC report outlines three key things that need to happen.

First, the international community should increase its financial support to both countries, and continue to tie it to national policy reforms that improve labour market access and entrepreneurship opportunities – for both refugees (of all nationalities) and vulnerable host communities.

Second, Jordan and Lebanon should remove legal barriers and extend livelihood opportunities to increase the self-reliance of both refugee and host populations. This has become even more urgent with the COVID-19 pandemic. National policy reforms must be implemented in both countries to address the legal barriers refugees face in accessing jobs and business opportunities.

Third, donors must provide additional funding to support refugee and host populations who have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. This should be in the form of immediate cash assistance for those most in need, including cash grants for entrepreneurs to cover fixed costs while they are out of business. Additionally, long-term, multi-year livelihoods funding for NGOs is required to enhance economic recovery, grow small businesses and support refugees to become self-reliant.

Most refugees want to return home to Syria in the long-term, but the vast majority cannot do so in the foreseeable future. As the global focus is fixed on events in other parts of the world, refugees remain stuck in a system that continues to hold them back; there is a real risk that they will be forgotten about – despite their needs continuing to grow. With the economic effects of the pandemic, they are being stretched beyond their limits, and many have already reached their breaking point.

Middle East and North Africa, Fourth Industrial Revolution

What is the World Economic Forum doing about shaping the future of the Arab region?

The Fourth Industrial Revolution has presented the Middle East and North Africa with unprecedented challenges that need to be solved through community innovation, collaboration and technology.

Together with the Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), we have selected the 100 most promising Arab start-ups shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution in 2019.

Entrepreneurs and start-ups are playing a key role in facilitating new ideas, strategies and progress in society – and need to be given a greater platform to meet the region’s most pressing challenges.

Our 2019 selection builds on the success of the 100 Arab start-ups initiative that began in 2017, working to integrate the Arab world’s most promising start-up entrepreneurs into a national and regional dialogue on pressing challenges.

You can contribute to improving the Arab region’s future and solving its unprecedented challenges by partnering with us.

Read more about the 100 Arab start-ups selected for 2019 in our Impact Story.

Today’s conference is an opportunity to address this. Now more than ever, donors and refugee hosting governments should urgently take action to prevent them from being plunged further into poverty, and support refugees and vulnerable host communities to navigate their way towards sustainable economic recovery.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Turkey caught in a vicious Syrian circle bringing terror and war at home

Parliament elects the von der Leyen Commission

Women’s rights: MEPs call for action to fight backlash against gender equality

5G will drive Industry 4.0 in the Middle East and Africa

Escalation in Syria fighting cause for ‘great concern’ says UN chief, dozens more civilians dead or injured

Pay packet inequality growing worldwide, says new UN report

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s speech from World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of New Champions

5 things you may not know about Dubai

The cuts on 2014 Budget will divide deeply the EU

EU tells Britain stay in as long as you wish

Sudan: European Union provides €30 million in humanitarian assistance

Does upgrading our minds mean losing the spark of genius?

Now doctors can manipulate genetics to modify babies, is it ethical?

EU finally agrees on target for 40% greenhouse emission cuts ahead of Paris climate talks

Fake news and Freedom of Press: can the EU ever find the fine line?

4 innovative renewable energy projects powering Europe’s green future

Polluted lungs: health in the center of environment discussion

Elections in Europe: No risks for the EU, leaders readying to face Trump-Brexit

‘Many challenges to overcome’ at UN, in fight against abuse: victims’ advocate

Key economic forum in Russia: New technology a ‘vector of hope’ but also ‘a source of fear’ says Guterres

Review on ethics and technological development

Stepped-up efforts needed to combat pneumonia; save nearly nine million children’s lives

It’s people, not technology, that will decide the future of work

MEPs want to ensure sufficient funding for Connecting Europe’s future

Parliament supports European Green Deal and pushes for even higher ambitions

5 world-changing ideas: our top picks for World Creativity and Innovation Day

US migrant children policy reversal, still ‘fails’ thousands of detained youngsters: UN rights experts

Working from home? Here are 5 tips for a more human digital experience

Combatting antisemitism requires ‘solidarity in the face of hatred’, says UN chief

Multiprofessional action against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics

State of the Union 2018: The Hour of European Sovereignty

Austrian Presidency priorities discussed in committees

GSMA Reveals Shortlist For 2019 Asia Mobile Awards

LETTER FROM AFGHANISTAN: Elections serve up food for thought, for Afghan youth

India’s strategy in space is changing. Here’s why

Eurozone examines the prospect of issuing debt paper jointly

Robots aren’t stealing all our jobs, says the World Bank’s chief economist

These fishing pioneers are making it easier to eat sustainable seafood

Now is the time to seize ‘unprecedented opportunity’ of the Sustainable Development Forum, says ECOSOC President

Terrorism diverts resources from ‘much-needed’ development to ‘costly’ security, warns UN envoy for Central Africa

Female directors reached record highs in 2019 Hollywood

An EU first: youth Ministers debate youth participation in live broadcast

African Peace Facility: African Union Peace & Security Operations boosted by an additional €800 million from the European Union

UN General Assembly President upholds value of multilateralism in speech closing annual debate

Italy’s Letta: A European Banking Union soon or Eurozone collapses

FROM THE FIELD: Urban Mexico moves toward better livelihoods, cleaner cities

Are we letting politicians play with migrants’ health?

COVID-19: Both WHO and Europe must learn from the current pandemic, say MEPs

Boris as UK Premier to be cornered if attempting a no-deal Brexit

EU Budget 2019 to focus on young people

The Eurogroup protects Germany and blames others

4 ways the US can take the lead in the fight against human trafficking

Trump’s trade wars: Aiming at long term gains for America

Countdown To GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018 Is On

Six children among 53 confirmed fatalities after Libya detention centre airstrikes: Security Council condemns attack

Building social good – lessons from an Asian giant

Will AI make the gender gap in the workplace harder to close?

EU to pay a dear price if the next crisis catches Eurozone stagnant and deflationary; dire statistics from Eurostat

The EU adopted €297 million in concrete actions for refugees and local communities in Jordan and Lebanon

First aid in six months reaches families in western Yemen, ‘timelines’ slip over Hudaydah ceasefire talks

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s