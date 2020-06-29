You are here: Home / European Union News / Sudan Partnership Conference: EU mobilises more support for Sudan’s transition

Sudan Partnership Conference: EU mobilises more support for Sudan’s transition

Today, Sudan, the European Union, Germany, and the United Nations co-hosted a virtual High-Level Sudan Partnership Conference.

The Joint Communiqué adopted by the participants, confirmed the support of the international community to the democratic and economic transition in Sudan headed by the civilian-led transitional Government.

In addition to displaying strong political support to the ongoing transition, partners pledged a total of $1.8 billion (€1.6 billion), with Team Europe – which includes the EU institutions and the EU Member States – providing $867 million (€770 million) in development andhumanitarian funding. Of this amount, the European Commission is contributing €312.25 million for medium and longer-term development assistance, immediate humanitarian aid, and support to stability and peace. This contribution comes at a critical moment, as the coronavirus pandemic further exacerbates the difficult socio-economic situation in the country.

Josep Borrell, High Representative/Vice-President, said: “History is in the making in Sudan. Supporting the transition here and now is not only an expression of solidarity, but an investment worth making: for Sudan, for stability and development in the region, and in order to set an example for the world. For any transition to be sustainable, people need to see concrete and quick dividends, hence our mobilization today. The message we send to the Sudanese people is clear: we will not fail you.

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said: “This conference marks the start of a renewed partnership between Sudan and the international community. Today’s EU pledge will economically empower women and youth, support social and economic development and the ambitious reforms of the civilian-led transitional Government, as well as strengthen stability and peace. Of this, €93 million will contribute to the Sudan Family Support Programme, which will allow Sudan to move ahead with critical economic reforms, laying the foundations of a social protection system. Sudan will be a priority partner for the EU for 2021 and beyond.

Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, said: “Today’s support will help vulnerable Sudanese from sliding further below the poverty line. We are stepping up our humanitarian assistance in Sudan, as the country and its people are going through a fragile transition and face major challenges, worsened by the locust outbreak and the global coronavirus pandemic. The EU continues to stand in solidarity with the most vulnerable in Sudan and our support to them is crucial in these unprecedented times.”

EU support for Sudan’s economic reforms, social protection and immediate humanitarian needs

Today’s funding pledged by the European Commission includes:

  • €251.75 million in development funding. This includes €93 million to help start Sudan’s Family Support programme, which will be managed by the World Bank. The programme will deliver social assistance and cash transfers to vulnerable households, and contribute to developing an effective and comprehensive Government-owned social protection system, while addressing the immediate economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the most vulnerable. It also includes €65 million to finance four new programmes that will help improve public finance management, women and youth’s economic empowerment, human rights, and the civic space. €93.75 million will further support the political transition and the most vulnerable populations.
  • €60.5 million in humanitarian funding to help provide for the critical needs of the most vulnerable people. The EU has already announced €31.5 million in humanitarian aid for Sudan in 2020. The European Commission is mobilising an additional €29 million to provide further food assistance, especially in the context of the desert locust outbreak in the region, to increase access to health care for vulnerable people, including those affected by the coronavirus and to respond to new emergencies. €20 million of this package is subject to the approval of the budgetary authority.

Around 50 stakeholders, including international financial institutions, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, participated in the conference. The World Bank committed to providing an additional pre-arrears clearance grant up to $400 million (€355 million).

The Conference was opened by a panel discussion between Abdalla Hamdok, Prime Minister of the Republic of Sudan, Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Heiko Maas, Federal Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, and António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations and. This discussion took stock of the achievements of the Sudanese political transition so far, as well as the challenges ahead. The EU pledge was delivered by Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, and Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič.

Background

Since 2016, the EU has supported the Sudanese population and the high number of refugees it hosts with development aid up to €242 million, mostly through the EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa. These funds have been used, among others, to promote peace, support women and youth’s economic empowerment, and ensure inclusive and sustainable growth for all. Since the civilian-led Government took office in early September 2019, the EU has provided €88 million in development assistance to support political and economic reforms and contribute to stability and peace in Sudan.

Since 2011, humanitarian action in Sudan has been supported with around €580 million, including the amount pledged today. In the context of the coronavirus pandemic, two EU Humanitarian Air Bridge flights were organised to Sudan , helping humanitarian relief items and staff to reach the people in need at a time where transport constraints are posing an additional challenge. So far, it is the biggest operation of the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge in terms of the total number of humanitarian workers and cargo taken together.

