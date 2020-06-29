You are here: Home / European Union News / State aid: Commission expands Temporary Framework to further support micro, small and start-up companies and incentivise private investments

State aid: Commission expands Temporary Framework to further support micro, small and start-up companies and incentivise private investments

June 29, 2020 by Leave a Comment
businesses_

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission has adopted a third amendment to extend the scope of the State aid Temporary Framework adopted on 19 March 2020 to support the economy in the context of the coronavirus outbreak. The Temporary Framework was first amended on 3 April 2020 to increase possibilities for public support to research, testing and production of products relevant to fight the coronavirus outbreak, to protect jobs and to further support the economy. On 8 May 2020, the Commission adopted a second amendment extending the scope of the Temporary Framework to recapitalisation and subordinated debt measures.

Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said “Micro, small and start-up companies are crucial for the economic recovery of the Union. They have been particularly affected by the liquidity shortage caused by the coronavirus outbreak, and face greater difficulties to access financing. Today, we have extended the Temporary Framework to enable Member States to support these companies further. We have also introduced conditions that provide incentives for private investors to participate alongside the State in recapitalisations, thus reducing the need for State aid and the risk of distortions to competition. Finally, we recall that State aid shall not be granted on the condition of the relocation of production or of another activity of the beneficiary from elsewhere in our Union – because the Single Market is our greatest asset. We continue to work closely with Member States to help European businesses weather this crisis and bounce back strongly, whilst maintaining a level playing field to the benefit of all European consumers and businesses.”

Support to support micro and small companies including start-ups

The main purpose of the Temporary Framework is to provide targeted support to otherwise viable companies that have entered into financial difficulty as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Therefore, companies that were already in difficulty before 31 December 2019 are not eligible for aid under the Temporary Framework, but may benefit from aid under existing State aid rules, in particular the Rescue and Restructuring Guidelines. These Guidelines set clear conditions according to which such companies must define sound restructuring plans that will allow them to achieve long-term viability.

At the same time, micro and small companies (i.e. undertakings with less than 50 employees and less than EUR 10 million of annual turnover and/or annual balance sheet total)have been particularly affected by the liquidity shortage caused by the economic impact of the current coronavirus outbreak, exacerbating their existing difficulties to access financing compared to larger enterprises. If left unaddressed, these difficulties could lead to a large number of bankruptcies of micro and small companies, causing serious disturbances for the entire EU economy.

Today’s amendment extends the Temporary Framework to enable Member States to provide public support under the Temporary Framework to all micro and small companies, even if they were already in financial difficulty on 31 December 2019.

This will apply, unless such companies are in insolvency proceedings, have received rescue aid that has not been repaid, or are subject to a restructuring plan under State aid rules. Given their limited size and involvement in cross-border transactions, temporary State aid to micro and small companies is less likely to distort competition in the Internal Market than State aid to larger companies.

This amendment also effectively increases the possibilities to support start-up companies, the vast majority of which fall within the micro and small companies cluster, especially innovative ones which may be loss-making in their high-growth phase, which are crucial for the economic recovery of the Union.

The Commission recalls further that all small and medium-sized enterprises that were in existence for less than three years on 31 December 2019 could already benefit from the aid measures laid down in the Temporary Framework provided they are not in insolvency proceedings or have received rescue aid that has not been repaid or are subject to a restructuring plan under State aid rules.

Incentives for private investors to participate in coronavirus-related recapitalisation aid measures

The Commission has also adapted the conditions for recapitalisation measures under the Temporary Framework for those cases where private investors contribute to the capital increase of companies together with the State.

These changes will encourage capital injections with significant private participation in companies, limiting the need for State aid and the risk of competition distortions. In particular, if the State decides to grant recapitalisation aid, but private investors contribute to the capital increase in a significant manner (in principle at least 30% of the new equity injected) at the same conditions as the State, the acquisition ban and the cap on the remuneration of the management are limited to three years. Furthermore, the dividend ban is lifted for the holders of the new shares as well as for existing shares, provided that the holders of those existing shares are altogether diluted to below 10% in the company.

This will increase the incentives for companies to seek market as well as State contributions to their capital needs, whilst maintaining safeguards to preserve effective competition in the Single Market.

Furthermore, in line with the principle of neutrality towards public or private ownership of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, today’s amendment will also enable companies with an existing State shareholding to raise capital from their shareholders similar to private companies. Where the conditions above as regards the participation of private investors in the capital increase are met and the State is an existing shareholder (i.e. was a shareholder already before the granting of recapitalisation aid) investing pro rata to its existing shareholding, the Commission does not consider it necessary to impose specific conditions as regards the State’s exit.

Protection of the Single Market and ensuring a level playing field

With the amendment, the Commission has clarified that aid should not be conditioned on the relocation of the production activity or of another activity of the beneficiary from another country within the European Economic Area (EEA) to the territory of the Member State granting the aid, since such a condition would be particularly harmful for the internal market.

Background

On 19 March 2020, the Commission adopted a new State aid Temporary Framework to support the economy in the context of the coronavirus outbreak, based on Article 107(3)(b) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. The Temporary Framework was amended on 3 April and 8 May 2020. The Temporary Framework recognises that the entire EU economy is experiencing a serious disturbance. It enables Member States to use the full flexibility foreseen under State aid rules to support the economy, while limiting negative consequences to the level playing field in the Single Market.

On 13 March 2020, the Commission adopted a Communication on a Coordinated economic response to the COVID-19 outbreak setting out these possibilities. For example, Member States can make generally applicable changes in favour of businesses (e.g. deferring taxes, or subsidising short-time work across all sectors), which fall outside State Aid rules. They can also grant compensation to companies for damage suffered due to and directly caused by the coronavirus outbreak. This can be useful to support particularly impacted sectors, such as transport, tourism, hospitality and retail.

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Turkey caught in a vicious Syrian circle bringing terror and war at home

Parliament elects the von der Leyen Commission

Women’s rights: MEPs call for action to fight backlash against gender equality

5G will drive Industry 4.0 in the Middle East and Africa

Escalation in Syria fighting cause for ‘great concern’ says UN chief, dozens more civilians dead or injured

Pay packet inequality growing worldwide, says new UN report

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang’s speech from World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting of New Champions

5 things you may not know about Dubai

The cuts on 2014 Budget will divide deeply the EU

EU tells Britain stay in as long as you wish

Sudan: European Union provides €30 million in humanitarian assistance

Does upgrading our minds mean losing the spark of genius?

Now doctors can manipulate genetics to modify babies, is it ethical?

EU finally agrees on target for 40% greenhouse emission cuts ahead of Paris climate talks

Fake news and Freedom of Press: can the EU ever find the fine line?

4 innovative renewable energy projects powering Europe’s green future

Polluted lungs: health in the center of environment discussion

Elections in Europe: No risks for the EU, leaders readying to face Trump-Brexit

‘Many challenges to overcome’ at UN, in fight against abuse: victims’ advocate

Key economic forum in Russia: New technology a ‘vector of hope’ but also ‘a source of fear’ says Guterres

Review on ethics and technological development

Stepped-up efforts needed to combat pneumonia; save nearly nine million children’s lives

It’s people, not technology, that will decide the future of work

MEPs want to ensure sufficient funding for Connecting Europe’s future

Parliament supports European Green Deal and pushes for even higher ambitions

5 world-changing ideas: our top picks for World Creativity and Innovation Day

US migrant children policy reversal, still ‘fails’ thousands of detained youngsters: UN rights experts

Working from home? Here are 5 tips for a more human digital experience

Combatting antisemitism requires ‘solidarity in the face of hatred’, says UN chief

Multiprofessional action against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics

State of the Union 2018: The Hour of European Sovereignty

Austrian Presidency priorities discussed in committees

GSMA Reveals Shortlist For 2019 Asia Mobile Awards

LETTER FROM AFGHANISTAN: Elections serve up food for thought, for Afghan youth

India’s strategy in space is changing. Here’s why

Eurozone examines the prospect of issuing debt paper jointly

Robots aren’t stealing all our jobs, says the World Bank’s chief economist

These fishing pioneers are making it easier to eat sustainable seafood

Now is the time to seize ‘unprecedented opportunity’ of the Sustainable Development Forum, says ECOSOC President

Terrorism diverts resources from ‘much-needed’ development to ‘costly’ security, warns UN envoy for Central Africa

Female directors reached record highs in 2019 Hollywood

An EU first: youth Ministers debate youth participation in live broadcast

African Peace Facility: African Union Peace & Security Operations boosted by an additional €800 million from the European Union

UN General Assembly President upholds value of multilateralism in speech closing annual debate

Italy’s Letta: A European Banking Union soon or Eurozone collapses

FROM THE FIELD: Urban Mexico moves toward better livelihoods, cleaner cities

Are we letting politicians play with migrants’ health?

COVID-19: Both WHO and Europe must learn from the current pandemic, say MEPs

Boris as UK Premier to be cornered if attempting a no-deal Brexit

EU Budget 2019 to focus on young people

The Eurogroup protects Germany and blames others

4 ways the US can take the lead in the fight against human trafficking

Trump’s trade wars: Aiming at long term gains for America

Countdown To GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018 Is On

Six children among 53 confirmed fatalities after Libya detention centre airstrikes: Security Council condemns attack

Building social good – lessons from an Asian giant

Will AI make the gender gap in the workplace harder to close?

EU to pay a dear price if the next crisis catches Eurozone stagnant and deflationary; dire statistics from Eurostat

The EU adopted €297 million in concrete actions for refugees and local communities in Jordan and Lebanon

First aid in six months reaches families in western Yemen, ‘timelines’ slip over Hudaydah ceasefire talks

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s