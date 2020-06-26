You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / We’re fighting the pandemic. Now it’s time to eradicate the infodemic

We’re fighting the pandemic. Now it’s time to eradicate the infodemic

June 26, 2020 by Leave a Comment
rumors

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Cheri-Leigh Erasmus, Learning Director, Accountability Lab

• The pandemic has led to a flood of inaccurate reporting and misinformation.

• Lack of digital literacy and poor internet access has exacerbated the problem.

• Accurate information lays the groundwork for accountability and better governance.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold, we also find ourselves in the midst of what has been called an infodemic. For the last three months, we have faced a daily avalanche of information on the virus, potential cures and government mitigation strategies, along with endless punditry and politicization of the crisis, speculation on what our new normal would look like as lockdowns ease, and much more. This can often feel overwhelming, and it can be hard to make sense of what’s important and will keep us safe, versus what may make an already very challenging situation even worse.

The problem is that access to the internet does not equate to access to reliable information, of course. Throughout the COVID-19 crisis, there’s been a flood of fake news, misinformation and irresponsible reporting that can be hard to validate amid other contributing factors, such as a lack of digital literacy. At the same time, many communities – particularly in the global South – are finding it more difficult to get online. Household income is dropping globally as a result of rising unemployment due to lockdowns, and limitations on informal labour and vendors. This is likely to deepen the existing divide as pay-as-you-go internet, used by many in developing countries, can become an unaffordable expense when shelter and food security are at risk. So the world faces a combination of many not being connected enough to access the right information; and others who are connected being bombarded with the wrong information.

 

This challenge led the Accountability Lab to create what we call the Coronavirus CivActs Campaign, which gathers rumours and misinformation and dispels them through creative bulletins with validated information in accessible formats and using local languages. These bulletins are disseminated through the Lab’s existing grassroots networks via WhatsApp, email and social media, and sent to community radio stations to communities with less connectivity and/or low literacy rates.

Over the last 10 weeks, we’ve created more than 130 unique bulletins in 11 languages in Nepal, Pakistan, Liberia, Nigeria, Mali, Niger and South Africa. Our teams have covered a broad spectrum of themes, including important information on service delivery, emergency resources, government commitments and spending, and support services citizens can access when human rights are violated during lockdowns. The bulletins deliver facts, but these facts resonate because the approach is creative and relatable. In Nepal, we have used storytelling to humanize issues affecting thousands of migrant labourers who have lost their livelihoods. And in Liberia, our network of HipCo musicians are raising awareness through songs linked to the campaign and challenging young people to create their own cover versions.

The process creates active feedback loops, which are essential in fighting the pandemic: our teams gather rumours from the ground through our community networks and social media; conduct research, check facts and close the loop by packaging accurate information and disseminating it broadly while working with citizens and officials to solve problems.

Combating misinformation is a shared responsibility
Combating misinformation is a shared responsibility

First, access to information is a crucial component of a community’s ability to push for accountability. Large sums of money are being allocated for coronavirus mitigation strategies the world over, and it is important that citizens understand what they are being promised and what services they should be able to access.

Second, we’ve built trust with the communities where we have worked over the last eight years, and at a time when individuals turn to sources they trust for guidance, we find ourselves in a position to support a better understanding of the pandemic. As we know, proactive communication can strengthen trust between communities and government.

And third, this work builds a platform for more responsive governance that can bolster the social contract between people and governments, and ensure we are prepared for pandemics in the future. In Nepal, for example, we are now working with 18 local and city governments to build this feedback process into their decision-making; while in Pakistan our bulletins are being used to inform the work of a number of large NGOs and government programs. As these organizations become more responsive to people’s needs, they become more effective.

coronavirus, health, COVID19, pandemic

What is the World Economic Forum doing to manage emerging risks from COVID-19?

The first global pandemic in more than 100 years, COVID-19 has spread throughout the world at an unprecedented speed. At the time of writing, 4.5 million cases have been confirmed and more than 300,000 people have died due to the virus.

As countries seek to recover, some of the more long-term economic, business, environmental, societal and technological challenges and opportunities are just beginning to become visible.

To help all stakeholders – communities, governments, businesses and individuals understand the emerging risks and follow-on effects generated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Economic Forum, in collaboration with Marsh and McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group, has launched its COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and its Implications – a companion for decision-makers, building on the Forum’s annual Global Risks Report.

The report reveals that the economic impact of COVID-19 is dominating companies’ risks perceptions.

Companies are invited to join the Forum’s work to help manage the identified emerging risks of COVID-19 across industries to shape a better future. Read the full COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and its Implications report here, and our impact story with further information.

At a time when misinformation and misunderstanding are extremely dangerous, we all have to take responsibility for combating the infodemic. Countering misinformation can be likened to wearing a mask: It’s a small act that protects others, and it can literally save lives. We can each do our bit by reporting misinformation on social media platforms and disseminating accurate information in our own social circles when we see fake news being shared. This pandemic will eventually be beaten; infodemics are far harder to eradicate.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Myanmar military committed ‘routine, systematic’ sexual violence against ethnic minorities, UN experts find

During the coronavirus pandemic, we must fight for LGBTQ rights more than ever

FROM THE FIELD: Heeding the call for women’s rights around the planet

Bayer’s cross at night (Copyright: Bayer AG)

The EU clears Bayer-Monsanto merger amid wide competition and environmental concerns

FROM THE FIELD: Sailing a traditional and sustainable path in Fiji’s tropical waters

Why do US presidential elections last so long? And 4 other things you need to know

Australian solar could power Singapore within a decade

Border management: EU signs agreement with Montenegro on European Border and Coast Guard cooperation

DR Congo Ebola outbreak now a Public Health Emergency, UN health agency declares

Civil society can make sure no one is left stranded by the skills gap

Social Committee slams the 28 EU leaders for false promises

Non-performing loans: banks need to mitigate the risk of potential losses

‘Deeply concerned.’ WHO officials stress the need for continued vigilance – WHO briefing

Three ways the Fourth Industrial Revolution is shaping geopolitics

The AI doctor won’t see you now

Is Eurozone heading for disinflation?

IMF: How To Deal With Failed Banks

On youth unemployment: unemployment is even bleaker for youth with disabilities

Political solution ‘long overdue’ to protect the children of eastern Ukraine

Commission approves emergency measures to protect eastern Baltic cod

Ground-breaking clean air protocol to guard human health and the planet, enters into force

Migration crisis update: What are the chances of a fair deal at this EU Summit?

New UN agriculture agency report underscores value of fishing in fight against global hunger

Security Council downsizes AU-UN mission in Darfur, eying eventual exit

Member States agree to Commission proposal to support Irish beef producers impacted by market uncertainty

Luxembourg has achieved high levels of growth and well-being but must do more to preserve and share prosperity

Macron crowned king of Europe in Washington D.C.; just a working meeting with Trump for Merkel

Keeping cool in the face of climate change

5 ways to bridge the global health worker shortage

The European Union and the United States reach an agreement on imports of hormone-free beef

A quarter of Americans have no retirement savings

Why do medical curricula shouldn’t neglect the Sustainable Development Goals

Internet of Things: a Force for Good or Evil?

Draghi proposes timeframe for full Banking Union in five years

Is Europe ready to cooperate with the rest of the world? Can Germany change its selfish policies?

The EU Parliament sidesteps the real issues about banks, while the US target the Eurozone lenders

Despite violence, ‘tremendous hunger’ for peace in Afghanistan: top UN official

G20 LIVE: The European Sting covers online world news and the latest developments at G20 from Antalya Turkey

What India’s route to universal health coverage can teach the world

12 ideas on how the private sector can help ensure universal healthcare access by 2030

A digital tax sounds like a great idea. Here’s why it might not be universally popular

Taxation: Commission refers Poland to Court for failing to remove certain tax exemptions on the use of energy products by highly polluting businesses

Israel is joining forces with Arab states to save coral from climate change destruction

Key economic forum in Russia: New technology a ‘vector of hope’ but also ‘a source of fear’ says Guterres

Women and girls in science – from aspiration to reality

The US starts an intense currency war to protect its global standing

On Human Rights Day European Youth Forum calls for end to discrimination of young people

Seize the opportunities of digital technology to improve well-being but also address the risks

Gender is where the feminist and LGBTI movements meet. Here’s why

5 ways blockchain can transform the world of impact investing

The Netherlands is paying people to cycle to work

World Economic Forum launches COVID Action Platform to fight coronavirus

Commission and OECD present recommendations to help EU countries and regions achieve industrial transition

High-tech or ‘high-touch’: UK survey gives clues to the jobs of the future

Slight easing of G20 GDP growth in first quarter of 2018

India’s agro-food sector has made strong progress, but a new policy approach is needed to meet future challenges, says new report by OECD and ICRIER

In Japan, if you’re 76 you’re biologically 65

This is how New York plans to end its car culture

Deadlock broken, South Sudan on road to ‘sustainable peace’, but international support still key

Millions denied citizenship due to ideas of national, ethnic or racial ‘purity’: UN rights expert

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s