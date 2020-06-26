You are here: Home / Economy / This is how we can make a global green recovery – that also boosts the economy

This is how we can make a global green recovery – that also boosts the economy

June 26, 2020 by Leave a Comment
wind mill_

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Charlotte Edmond, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Targeted policies and investment in renewables and energy efficiency could boost the global economy by 1.1%, according to a report from the IEA.
  • Its Sustainable Recovery Plan would also save 9 million jobs a year and reduce energy-related greenhouse gas emissions by 4.5 billion tonnes.
  • Achieving this requires a global investment of $1 trillion annually over the next three years.

Now that many nations are gradually re-emerging, governments are desperately seeking ways to inject life into torpid economies. But how do they do that while maintaining the environmental boon that lockdown provided? And where can they start on the road to a green recovery? A report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) has some ideas.

Changes in global energy demand.
Changes in global energy demand.
Image: IEA Sustainable Recovery Plan

 

A sustainable recovery

Targeted policies and investment between 2021 and 2023 could boost global economic growth by an average of 1.1% a year, the IEA estimates. Its Sustainable Recovery Plan would also save or create around 9 million jobs a year and reduce energy-related greenhouse gas emissions by 4.5 billion tonnes globally, according to analysis conducted in co-operation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The measures would also accelerate progress towards the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, bringing clean cooking capabilities and electricity access to millions of people in low-income countries.

Achieving this requires a global investment of $1 trillion annually over the next three years – or around 0.7% of today’s global GDP.

The plan lays out the most cost-effective approaches based on individual country circumstances, existing energy projects and current market conditions.

coronavirus, health, COVID19, pandemic

What is the World Economic Forum doing to manage emerging risks from COVID-19?

The first global pandemic in more than 100 years, COVID-19 has spread throughout the world at an unprecedented speed. At the time of writing, 4.5 million cases have been confirmed and more than 300,000 people have died due to the virus.

As countries seek to recover, some of the more long-term economic, business, environmental, societal and technological challenges and opportunities are just beginning to become visible.

To help all stakeholders – communities, governments, businesses and individuals understand the emerging risks and follow-on effects generated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Economic Forum, in collaboration with Marsh and McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group, has launched its COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and its Implications – a companion for decision-makers, building on the Forum’s annual Global Risks Report.

The report reveals that the economic impact of COVID-19 is dominating companies’ risks perceptions.

Companies are invited to join the Forum’s work to help manage the identified emerging risks of COVID-19 across industries to shape a better future. Read the full COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and its Implications report here, and our impact story with further information.

Buoying up the job market

The IEA estimates that of the 40 million people directly employed by the energy industry, around 3 million, have lost their jobs, or are at risk of doing so, as a result of COVID-19. Another 3 million jobs are affected in related areas.

Employment and jobs at risk
COVID-19 has forced millions of people out of work.
Image: IEA Sustainable Recovery Plan

A large number of jobs could be created through retrofitting buildings to improve energy efficiency, according to the IEA plan, with another swathe coming from the electricity sector, particularly in grids and renewable energy. Energy-efficient parts of the manufacturing, food and textiles industries would also benefit from increased employment, along with low-carbon transport infrastructure and vehicles.

Balancing demand and security

Investment in the energy sector is set to plunge 20% in 2020, which raises serious concerns around energy security and the transition to renewables, the IEA says. Investment in electricity grids, upgrading hydropower facilities and extending the life of nuclear plants would help in this regard by lowering the risk of outages and boosting flexibility.

Improvements would also put power systems on a stronger footing to withstand natural disasters, severe weather and other threats.

Passing the point of peak greenhouse gas emissions

Past financial recoveries – for example following the 2008/09 crisis – have been matched with rebounding global carbon dioxide emissions. Along with bringing projected emissions in 2023 significantly below where they currently are, the sustainable recovery plan would also see air pollution improved, reducing health risks around the world.

Air quality.
Changes in air quality.
Image: IEA Sustainable Recovery Plan

Increased efficiency and lower carbon energy generation, as laid out in the plan, have the potential to make 2019 the “definitive peak” in global emissions, putting us on a path to achieve longer-term climate goals, including the Paris Agreement.

Given the currently low oil and gas prices, the process of reforming inefficient fossil fuel subsidies could also be accelerated without overly hurting consumers.

Abatement costs for selected measures.
Ways to reduce carbon emissions
Image: IEA Sustainable Recovery Plan

A shifted focus

The focus for governments needs to be on delivering resilient projects that can be up and running in a short space of time. This also includes developing a pipeline of support for distressed industries such as the automotive sector. In this way, large amounts of private capital will also be mobilized alongside public funding.

International cooperation will also be key to ensure countries’ actions are aligned and global supply chains are re-established.

“Governments have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reboot their economies and bring a wave of new employment opportunities while accelerating the shift to a more resilient and cleaner energy future,” says IEA executive director Dr Fatih Birol.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Myanmar military committed ‘routine, systematic’ sexual violence against ethnic minorities, UN experts find

During the coronavirus pandemic, we must fight for LGBTQ rights more than ever

FROM THE FIELD: Heeding the call for women’s rights around the planet

Bayer’s cross at night (Copyright: Bayer AG)

The EU clears Bayer-Monsanto merger amid wide competition and environmental concerns

FROM THE FIELD: Sailing a traditional and sustainable path in Fiji’s tropical waters

Why do US presidential elections last so long? And 4 other things you need to know

Australian solar could power Singapore within a decade

Border management: EU signs agreement with Montenegro on European Border and Coast Guard cooperation

DR Congo Ebola outbreak now a Public Health Emergency, UN health agency declares

Civil society can make sure no one is left stranded by the skills gap

Social Committee slams the 28 EU leaders for false promises

Non-performing loans: banks need to mitigate the risk of potential losses

‘Deeply concerned.’ WHO officials stress the need for continued vigilance – WHO briefing

Three ways the Fourth Industrial Revolution is shaping geopolitics

The AI doctor won’t see you now

Is Eurozone heading for disinflation?

IMF: How To Deal With Failed Banks

On youth unemployment: unemployment is even bleaker for youth with disabilities

Political solution ‘long overdue’ to protect the children of eastern Ukraine

Commission approves emergency measures to protect eastern Baltic cod

Ground-breaking clean air protocol to guard human health and the planet, enters into force

Migration crisis update: What are the chances of a fair deal at this EU Summit?

New UN agriculture agency report underscores value of fishing in fight against global hunger

Security Council downsizes AU-UN mission in Darfur, eying eventual exit

Member States agree to Commission proposal to support Irish beef producers impacted by market uncertainty

Luxembourg has achieved high levels of growth and well-being but must do more to preserve and share prosperity

Macron crowned king of Europe in Washington D.C.; just a working meeting with Trump for Merkel

Keeping cool in the face of climate change

5 ways to bridge the global health worker shortage

The European Union and the United States reach an agreement on imports of hormone-free beef

A quarter of Americans have no retirement savings

Why do medical curricula shouldn’t neglect the Sustainable Development Goals

Internet of Things: a Force for Good or Evil?

Draghi proposes timeframe for full Banking Union in five years

Is Europe ready to cooperate with the rest of the world? Can Germany change its selfish policies?

The EU Parliament sidesteps the real issues about banks, while the US target the Eurozone lenders

Despite violence, ‘tremendous hunger’ for peace in Afghanistan: top UN official

G20 LIVE: The European Sting covers online world news and the latest developments at G20 from Antalya Turkey

What India’s route to universal health coverage can teach the world

12 ideas on how the private sector can help ensure universal healthcare access by 2030

A digital tax sounds like a great idea. Here’s why it might not be universally popular

Taxation: Commission refers Poland to Court for failing to remove certain tax exemptions on the use of energy products by highly polluting businesses

Israel is joining forces with Arab states to save coral from climate change destruction

Key economic forum in Russia: New technology a ‘vector of hope’ but also ‘a source of fear’ says Guterres

Women and girls in science – from aspiration to reality

The US starts an intense currency war to protect its global standing

On Human Rights Day European Youth Forum calls for end to discrimination of young people

Seize the opportunities of digital technology to improve well-being but also address the risks

Gender is where the feminist and LGBTI movements meet. Here’s why

5 ways blockchain can transform the world of impact investing

The Netherlands is paying people to cycle to work

World Economic Forum launches COVID Action Platform to fight coronavirus

Commission and OECD present recommendations to help EU countries and regions achieve industrial transition

High-tech or ‘high-touch’: UK survey gives clues to the jobs of the future

Slight easing of G20 GDP growth in first quarter of 2018

India’s agro-food sector has made strong progress, but a new policy approach is needed to meet future challenges, says new report by OECD and ICRIER

In Japan, if you’re 76 you’re biologically 65

This is how New York plans to end its car culture

Deadlock broken, South Sudan on road to ‘sustainable peace’, but international support still key

Millions denied citizenship due to ideas of national, ethnic or racial ‘purity’: UN rights expert

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Economy, World, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s