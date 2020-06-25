MEPs approve €585 million to support refugees from Syria

The draft report by Monika Hohlmeier (EPP, DE) recommending the approval of the draft amending budget was adopted on Wednesday with 33 votes to 4 and 3 abstentions.

€485 million are earmarked to fund the continuation of the two main EU humanitarian support actions in Turkey, the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) and the Conditional Cash Transfer for Education (CCTE).

Host communities and refugees (Syrian refugees and Palestinian refugees from Syria) in Jordan and Lebanon are supported with a total of €100 million. This money will be used to fund projects giving access to education, to support livelihoods and for the provision of health, sanitation, water and waste services, as well as social protection.

Detailed information is available in the Commission’s proposal and in the Committee’s draft report.

Next steps

The draft report still needs the approval of the full house at an upcoming plenary session.