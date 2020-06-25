You are here: Home / European Union News / MEPs approve €585 million to support refugees from Syria

MEPs approve €585 million to support refugees from Syria

June 25, 2020 by Leave a Comment
refugees syria un

UNHCR/A.McConnell
Lina has not heard from her husband since he was detained in Syria two years ago. Now a refugee in Lebanon, she lives in a tented settlement with her seven children.

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Budget Committee MEPs gave their green light to top up support to refugees and host communities in Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon in response to the Syrian crisis.

The draft report by Monika Hohlmeier (EPP, DE) recommending the approval of the draft amending budget was adopted on Wednesday with 33 votes to 4 and 3 abstentions.

€485 million are earmarked to fund the continuation of the two main EU humanitarian support actions in Turkey, the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) and the Conditional Cash Transfer for Education (CCTE).

Host communities and refugees (Syrian refugees and Palestinian refugees from Syria) in Jordan and Lebanon are supported with a total of €100 million. This money will be used to fund projects giving access to education, to support livelihoods and for the provision of health, sanitation, water and waste services, as well as social protection.

Detailed information is available in the Commission’s proposal and in the Committee’s draft report.

Next steps

The draft report still needs the approval of the full house at an upcoming plenary session.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

WHO supports measles campaign targeting millions of children in northern Nigeria

Luxembourg has achieved high levels of growth and well-being but must do more to preserve and share prosperity

MEPs strengthen EU financial watchdogs

EU Commission expects consumer spending to unlock growth

The EU slams Theresa May’s Brexit option; sets base for own European defense, security platform

How universities can become a platform for social change

EU to Telcos: Stop Mergers and Acquisitions but please help me urgently with 5G development

Water reuse: Commission proposes measures to make it easier and safer for agricultural irrigation

Despite setbacks, ‘political will’ to end Yemen war stronger than ever: top UN envoy

ECB with an iron hand disciplines the smaller Eurozone member states; latest victim: Greece

The EU Spring Summit set to challenge austerity

Why sustainable products are a win-win for all of us

Why the ECB had to clarify it caters for the entire Eurozone not just Germany?

An EU first: youth Ministers debate youth participation in live broadcast

‘Think beyond farm jobs’ to reach sustainable development, UN agriculture chief advises African youth

EU Commission accuses Germany of obstructing growth and the banking union

From diamonds to recycling: how blockchain can drive responsible and ethical businesses

Warsaw wins 2020 Access City Award for making the city more accessible to citizens with disabilities

Trump’s denial of Paris climate agreement; the US Republicans lash out against the world

A week to decide if the EU is to have a Banking Union

Indian cities are running out of water

Marking Sir Brian Urquhart’s 100th birthday, UN honours life-long servant of ‘we the peoples’

COP25: Developing nation’s strike hard

How our food system is eating away at nature, and our future

Airships, solar planes and Soviet-era sea skimmers … here’s how we fix air travel

Youth Forum calls on Parliament to ease entry into Europe for young people

New UN report on families in a changing world puts ‘women’s rights at their core’

Why flexible workspaces are the key to winning the talent war

Silk Road Unlimited

UN human rights report cites ‘multiple root causes’ of deadly Chile protests

A bad marriage can be as unhealthy as smoking and drinking

All for equality – 2020 is a pivotal year for Gender Equality

Austria, Italy, Portugal, Spain receive €279m after natural disasters in 2019

IMF: How To Deal With Failed Banks

Help African farmers cope with climate change threats, UN food agency urges

UN chief welcomes re-opening of key Gaza border crossing

A new bioeconomy strategy for a sustainable Europe

25 years on from genocide against the Tutsi, UN Chief warns of ‘dangerous trends of rising xenophobia, racism and intolerance’

6 ways to drive funding to transform the fashion industry

In polarized America, a new divide looms

Easing fears and promoting gender equality in Chad’s girls-only classrooms

5 ways to swim, not sink, as part of a ‘liquid workforce’

Yemen: 11 more ‘terrible, senseless’ civilian deaths reported, following attack in Sana’a – top UN official

Smart city experts should be looking to emerging markets. Here’s why

Digital Single Market: EU negotiators agree to set up new European rules to improve fairness of online platforms’ trading practices

Inspiring young doctors: the beginning of the change

What Thailand can teach us about mental health

Helping small businesses fight cybercrime benefits the global ecosystem

There is no greater sorrow on earth than the loss of one’s native land

These are the world’s 20 most dynamic cities

Eight years in, Syria still embroiled in conflict ‘that no longer sparks outrage’, Security Council hears

Most fish consumers support a ban on fishing endangered species, poll finds

INTERVIEW: Advancing human rights, a ‘never ending process’ says new UN rights chief

Cryptocurrency mining could become the new face of energy storage. Here’s how

How global tourism can be more sustainable

Why the World Cup is a bit like international trade

Further reforms needed for a stronger and more inclusive Argentine economy

Top global firms commit to tackling inequality by joining Business for Inclusive Growth coalition

Here’s how to make ‘value-based healthcare’ a reality

Syria: Urgent, concrete actions needed, to protect children too young to ‘make sense of this senseless war’

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s