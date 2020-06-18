You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / This is how many people are forcibly displaced worldwide

This is how many people are forcibly displaced worldwide

June 18, 2020 by 1 Comment
refugees_

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Johnny Wood, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • The number of displaced people has reached an all-time high.
  • One in every 97 people on the planet was forced to flee their home by the end of 2019.
  • The past decade has seen refugee levels increase in every region of the world. Many of those displaced are children.

More than 1% of the people on Earth were forcibly displaced by the end of 2019, a new UNHCR report shows, and displacement numbers are increasing over time.

 

Wars, violence or persecution forced 11 million people to flee their homes throughout the year, mostly from low- or middle-income countries, creating a total displaced global population of almost 80 million – nearly double the 2010 figure. An estimated 30-34 million of these were below the age of 18.

The refugee agency’s latest annual Global Trends – Forced Displacement report shows more than half of those fleeing conflict went to other parts of their homeland. Around the world, 2019 saw 8.5 million people internally displaced, making a total of 45.7 million.

More than two-thirds of all refugees, meanwhile, came from just five countries. The majority of those displaced abroad were hosted in countries neighbouring their place of origin.

Displacement journeys

Current global conflict hotspots include Syria, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar, but refugee numbers have increased in every region of the world over the past decade.
Climate change has added to concerns about food insecurity in some parts of the globe, impacting already complex situations for many displaced people facing conflict, poverty and hunger.

refugees asylum migration immigration camps displacement united nations un rights Syrian venezuela afganistan south sudan myanmar somalia drc democratice republic of congo iraq centeral african republic
Top international displacement situation by country of origin.
Image: UNHCR

Syria continues to have the largest forcibly displaced population of any country, with 6.6 million international refugees and more than 6 million internally displaced people.

This year’s Global Trends report includes figures for 3.6 million Venezuelans displaced abroad, not featured in previous versions of the report. As the chart below shows, nearly 1.8 million Venezuelans fled to neighbouring Colombia in the year to September 2019.

refugees asylum migration immigration camps displacement united nations un rights Syrian venezuela afganistan south sudan myanmar somalia drc democratice republic of congo iraq centeral african republic
Top international displacement situations by host country.
Image: UNHCR

Turkey remains the country hosting the largest number of internationally displaced people, with 3.9 million, mostly Syrian refugees escaping conflict in their homeland, the report shows.

Germany also hosted large populations of Syrians seeking shelter, which formed two-fifths of almost 1.5 million refugees and asylum seekers that settled there.

Pakistan and Uganda took in around 1.4 million each, ahead of the US with 800,000 asylum seekers and 300,000 refugees.

More than 300,000 asylum seekers registered a new claim for refuge in the US in 2019, more than any other nation. The deteriorating situation in Venezuela and conflict in Central America led to a spike in asylum applications in the US, followed by Peru, and other parts of the Americas.

Germany received the world’s third largest number of asylum applications, with 142,500, ahead of France and Spain, as many people risked crossing the Mediterranian to escape conflict in countries like Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Starting over

While the most vulnerable refugees are forced to seek resettlement in a new country, in time others are able to return home, either spontaneously or with the help of aid organizations.

Over the past decade, 55% of all resettled refugees found new lives in the US, 20% in Canada and 11% in Australia. In 2019, 107,800 refugees were successfully resettled.

refugees asylum migration immigration camps displacement united nations un rights Syrian venezuela afganistan south sudan myanmar somalia drc democratice republic of congo iraq centeral african republic
Resettled and returning refugees.
Image: UNHCR

Since 2010, 3.9 million refugees have returned to their home countries. Almost a quarter of these people were Afghans who fled the turmoil in their homeland. Today, returnees from the past two decades make up about a fifth of Afghanistan’s population.

In 2019, 317,200 refugees returned to their homes in 34 different countries, with the largest groups in South Sudan, Syria and the Central African Republic.

As World Refugee Day approaches, we cannot know how many people will be able to return home in future. Wars, famine, drought and outbreaks of disease like coronavirus are by their very nature unpredictable. But programmes to support displaced people around the world are a vital part of reversing their increasing numbers and helping them rebuild their lives.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Climate activist Greta Thunberg urges MEPs to put words into action

France, Germany challenge Trump’s America on Iran and the reign of the dollar

The 27 EU leaders did nothing to help May unlock the Brexit talks

Sudan: UN chief deplores excessive force used against pro-democracy protesters, calls on military and civilian leaders to ‘stay the course’ in negotiations

The Free World Experience Report – LGBTQI+ health on the spot

Commission’s action against imports from China questioned

Could robot leaders do better than our current politicians?

A Sting Exclusive: “Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future”, by the United Nations Under-Secretary-General

Medicine and mental health: relax, the doctor is a lifelong learner

On the Global Day of Parents, UNICEF is urging support for parents to give children ‘the best start in life’

Coronavirus: €117 million granted for treatments and diagnostics through the Innovative Medicines Initiative

Hollande protects the euro from the attacks of extremists

Did young people just kill television?

UN Children’s Fund chief condemns ‘horrific’ Kabul bomb attack

Our poisonous air is harming our children’s brains

South Sudan’s peace process ‘precarious, but progress in being made’, Security Council hears

A Europe that Protects: Commission calls for more efforts to ensure adoption of security proposals

Facebook-Cambridge Analytica: MEPs demand action to protect citizens’ privacy

The EU threatens to occupy Libya militarily; is another colonial war brewing?

Quelling antimicrobial resistance: a clinico-pharmacological exigency

UN chief seeking ‘renewed commitment’ to global rules and values, as world leaders head to New York

Azeri natural gas will keep the EU warm soon

Europe rethinking its severe austerity policies

Civil society can make sure no one is left stranded by the skills gap

New York’s rooftop farms provide fresh local produce – and help stop a sewage problem

Italian banks: It’s Rome’s turn to confront Berlin’s aggressiveness

The Italian crisis may act as a catalyst for less austerity

Invisibility outside the closet: health as a right for all

Commission issues guidance on the participation of third country bidders in the EU procurement market

Create conditions for ‘harmony between humankind and nature’, UN chief says on sidelines of G20 in Japan

rescEU assets mobilised to help Greece fight devastating forest fires

The Venezuelan exodus to Roraima and its repercussions

Israeli settlements remain ‘flagrant violation’ of international law, UN envoy tells Security Council

Somalia: UN urges steps to ensure future elections not ‘marred’ by rights abuses seen in recent polls

US pardons for accused war criminals, contrary to international law: UN rights office

Tobacco is harming the planet, not just our health, says new study

We need to talk: UN gears up for 75th anniversary with Global Conversations

6 charts that show how Japan’s economy stacks up as it enters a new era

EU and U.S. castigate Facebook on Cambridge Analytica scandal as citizens’ data privacy goes down the drain again

One million facing food shortages, nutrition crisis after Mozambique cyclones: UNICEF

Partnerships with civil society and youth ‘essential’ for a future that leaves no one behind: General Assembly President

The health of the human being in coexistence with a transformative biosphere

ECB: A revolutionary idea to revitalize the European economy with cheap loans to SMEs

Climate experts pledge to scale up high-altitude fight against mountain melt

Supply chains have been upended. Here’s how to make them more resilient

Governments must take further action to boost job opportunities at an older age

‘Continuing deterioration’ leaves Mali facing critical security level: UN expert

Where will evolution take us in the Fourth Industrial Revolution?

Planes can now fly for 21 hours non-stop. But are people ready?

Von der Leyen on EU long-term budget: our opportunity to make Europe fit for the future

A skills gap is jeopardizing efforts to end energy poverty

Consumers and businesses to save money thanks to new EU cross-border payments rules

Sri Lankan authorities must work ‘vigorously’ to ease simmering ethno-religious tensions, urges UN rights expert

Can Europe and the US reverse their nationalist and xenophobic drift? Is the West becoming belligerent?

Clean air is good for business

Top UN court rules it has jurisdiction to hear Iranian claim against US over frozen assets

How the gender commuting gap could be harming women’s careers

Statement on the Code of Practice against disinformation: Commission asks online platforms to provide more details on progress made

A breath of fresh air: How three disused industrial areas became beautiful parks

Syria still suffering ‘staggering levels’ of humanitarian need, Security Council hears

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s