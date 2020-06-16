You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus: Member States agree on an interoperability solution for mobile tracing and warning apps

Coronavirus: Member States agree on an interoperability solution for mobile tracing and warning apps

June 16, 2020 by Leave a Comment
apps

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Member States, with the support of the Commission, have agreed on a set of technical specifications to ensure a safe exchange of information between national contact tracing apps based on a decentralised architecture. This concerns the vast majority of tracing apps that were already – or are about to be – launched in the EU. Once the technical solution is deployed, such national apps will work seamlessly when users travel to another EU country which also follows the decentralised approach. This means an important additional step towards interoperability of mobile apps for tracing coronavirus infections, as Member States begin to lift travel restrictions across borders in time for summer vacation.

Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton said: “As we approach the travel season, it is important to ensure that Europeans can use the app from their own country wherever they are travelling in the EU. Contact tracing apps can be useful to limit the spread of coronavirus, especially as part of national strategies to lift confinement measures.”

Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, Stella Kyriakides added: “Digital technologies are crucial to alert our citizens about infection risks and break transmission chains as we reopen our societies and economies. I call on our citizens to use them, as these technologies can only be effective if we have a critical mass of users, with interoperability of the applications across EU borders. Data security, fundamental rights and privacy protection in these digital tools will be non-negotiable.”

Most Member States have decided to launch mobile apps to complement manual contact tracing of the spread of coronavirus. The great majority of national approved apps are based on a decentralised architecture, which means that the arbitrary identifiers of users that were detected for a certain duration in proximity remain on the phone itself, and will be checked by the phone against the identifiers of users reported to be infected. The technical specification for interoperability will allow these checks to be done also for users travelling from other Member States, without the need to download several national apps.

The proximity information shared between apps will be exchanged in an encrypted way that prevents the identification of an individual person, in line with the strict EU guidelines on data protection for apps; no geolocation data will be used. To support further streamlining of the system, the Commission will set up a gateway service,aninterface to efficiently receive and pass on relevant information from national contact tracing apps and servers. This will minimise the amount of data exchanged and thus reduce users’ data consumption.

The technical specifications agreed today build on the Interoperability guidelines agreed in May, setting the general principles.

Next steps

Member States will already be able to update apps to permit information exchange between national, decentralised apps as soon as they are technically ready. The Commission continues to support the work of Member States on extending interoperability also to centralised tracing apps.

Background

Member States in the eHealth Network, supported by the Commission, have developed an EU toolbox for the use of mobile applications for contact tracing and warning in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which was accompanied by guidance on data protection for mobile apps. This is part of a common coordinated approach to support the gradual lifting of confinement measures, as set out in a Commission Recommendation.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Member States, backed by the Commission, have been assessing the effectiveness, security, privacy, and data protection aspects of digital solutions to address the crisis. Contact tracing apps, if fully compliant with EU rules and well coordinated, can play a key role in all phases of crisis management, especially during this time when most countries are gradually lifting social distancing measures. They can complement existing manual contact tracing and help interrupt the transmission chain of the virus.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How the EU sees its own and Russia’s role in Ukraine

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Venezuela-Colombia baby breakthrough, Italy piles on rescue boat pressure, States must combat hate, Kashmir rights latest and a musical plea to combat CAR hunger

We can solve climate change – if we involve women

Why financial services can kickstart Africa’s digital economy

Here’s why the tech sector could be the next target for Chinese investment in Africa

SMEs are the most valuable partners. Here’s why

Deeper reforms in Korea will ensure more inclusive and sustainable growth

The EU spent €158 billion on vague, open-ended rural projects

Draghi: ECB to flood Eurozone and the world with more zero cost money; risk of drowning in cash

Are the G20 leaders ready to curb corporate tax-avoidance?

Here’s how we solve the global crisis of tribalism and democratic decay

Brussels wins game and match in Ukraine no matter the electoral results

Landmark terror finance resolution adopted by Security Council

Half of all violent deaths involve small arms and light weapons

Female leaders warn about the erosion of women’s rights

Commission presents ways to further strengthen the euro’s global role

People talk less now than during the Cold War, says Merkel at Davos

EU to fail 2050 Green targets due to lack of European citizens’ engagement

How can we regulate disruptive technologies?

Commission sets moderate greenhouse gas reduction targets for 2030

UN Human Rights Council resolution on youth and human rights: a step forward for youth rights

Colombia: ‘Terrible trend’ of rights defenders killed, harassed; UN calls for ‘significant effort’ to tackle impunity

Agreement reached on new EU measures to prevent electricity blackouts

What the mighty mangrove tells us about our broken relationship with nature

What does artificial intelligence do in medicine?

Venice will now start charging tourists an entrance fee

Miguel Arias Cañete European Commission

EU should invest more in climate and not sit back on its laurels and watch

The eight types of AI you should know about

Security Council urges countries to factor child protection into conflict prevention efforts

Brexit: No deal without marginalizing the hard Tory Eurosceptic MPs

Pushing for tax fairness in a digital world

“A Junior Enterprise is run only by students.. there are no professors or managers that can help you solve your problems”

UN ‘prioritizing needs’, ramping up aid, as Hurricane Dorian continues to batter the Bahamas

Clean energy will do to gas what gas has done to coal

State aid: the Commission launches an in-depth investigation into the regulation mechanism for natural gas storage in France

Colombia is a Latin American success story, but must pursue new reforms to achieve stronger and more inclusive growth

Can China deal with climate change without the U.S.?

Malta: Human rights experts call for justice in case of murdered journalist

Politics is failing to protect the Amazon. It’s time for finance to step up instead

Climate change hits the poor hardest. Mozambique’s cyclones prove it

Christmas spending: Who can afford not to cut?

Do the EU policies on agro-food smell?

The future of manufacturing is smart, secure and stable

South Sudan: UN condemns ‘brutal’ sexual assaults on roads to Bentiu

Shaping Europe’s digital future: op-ed by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

A win-win strategy for private equity deals

Youth Parliament to finalise millennials´ priorities for future of the EU

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Global Business Community Comes to Paris with Solutions for Taking On the Climate Challenge Across the Board

This brewery is ditching plastic six-pack rings to save marine life

European Business Summit 15th year: Controversy and Constructive Ideas

At this ‘critical moment’, UN chief urges anti-corruption conference to adopt united front

Why Renewable Energy is an attractive investment

First aid in six months reaches families in western Yemen, ‘timelines’ slip over Hudaydah ceasefire talks

Russia won’t let Ukraine drift westwards in one piece

Island nations on climate crisis frontline ‘not sitting idly by’

Commission moves to ensure supply of personal protective equipment in the European Union

Rising number of young people excluded from jobs, education and training

Security Council condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ attack in Iran

How supporting climate action on a local level can transform the world

Security Council marks transition from 15 years of UN peacekeeping in Haiti

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s