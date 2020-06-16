You are here: Home / World Economic Forum / How is COVID-19 affecting claims handling for hurricane damage?

How is COVID-19 affecting claims handling for hurricane damage?

June 16, 2020 by Leave a Comment
hurricane

Hurricane Irma Aftermath (Wade Austin Ellis, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Thomas Johansmeyer, Head, Property Claim Services (PCS), Verisk

  • As tropical storms become more likely, COVID-19 is changing the ways resulting insurance claims are handled.
  • New tools and practices can help insurers work within physical distancing guidelines, for example.
  • A survey of claims-related organizations reveals how the sector plans to change its processes for this year’s hurricane season.

Over the past five years, hurricane activity has varied. In 2016, we saw the first hurricane to make landfall in Florida since 2005, and that followed an even quieter 2015. Then, in 2017 and 2018, five hurricanes affected some of the largest and most frequently hit coastal states, including Florida, Texas, and North Carolina. Insured losses for the five storms are approaching $100 billion. Insured losses for the two that had the greatest impact on Florida – Hurricanes Irma and Michael – are still developing as a result of certain localized issues associated with claim handling. Hurricane Irma’s overall insured loss estimate has been moving for nearly three years, longer than any other catastrophe tracked by PCS.

Three tropical storms have formed already in 2020
Three tropical storms have formed already in 2020
Image: PCS

Now think about that within the context of COVID-19. As a claimant, would you be ready to invite an adjuster into your home to check for structural damage, take a look at contents, and climb on your roof? And on the other side of the discussion, a claims adjuster may not want to enter several strange homes a day, which could increase the risk of infection. With catastrophes, there is also the issue of scale. One hurricane can result in hundreds of thousands of claims. Contemplate the risk of widespread virus transmission when there are thousands of claims adjusters possibly interacting with a dozen people a day.

There are reasons on both sides of the claim to want to respect the social distancing guidance that has been issued in jurisdictions affected by COVID-19. To do so will require insurers to accelerate their adoption of new tools and practices that have been tested over the past few years. The PCS team recently reached out to more than 20 claims-related organizations, including independent adjusting firms, insurance company claims departments, wind pools/residual markets, and catastrophe reinsurance teams for insights into how the industry would handle a major catastrophe during this year’s hurricane season.

 

The most intuitive way to reduce in-person interactions in the claim lifecycle is to use imagery and video in place of site visits. For simpler claims, this is not just possible but realistic. Remote adjusting apps for smartphones can help insurers understand the damage to a claimant, and even photos taken by the claimant and sent to the insurer can help. There is some risk of fraud that enters the claim lifecycle at this point, but the use of fraud-detection analytics can keep that risk to a minimum while accelerating the claim-handling process overall and helping people start the process of getting their lives – and their homes – back to normal. As one respondent from the US insurance industry stated: “The technology is there. We just have to embrace it.”

While there was considerable enthusiasm for this approach among the insurers who responded to us, they did identify some potential impediments. Claimants who are a bit older may not feel comfortable engaging with adjusters using smartphone apps. Unfortunately, this demographic has also been identified as being at the most risk when exposed to COVID-19. Additionally, several respondents expressed concerns about bandwidth and connectivity, which could experience considerable strain after a catastrophe event and during a period of quarantine or less severe form of restricted movement.

A comparison of COVID-19 cases reported in US states prone to tropical storms
A comparison of COVID-19 cases reported in US states prone to tropical storms
Image: PCS/Worldometer

In addition to person-to-person interaction, discussion of imagery and video usually leads to the role drones could play in the post-catastrophe claim-handling process. The overwhelming response we received on drones is that they can be very helpful in a fairly narrow range of situations. One respondent noted that drones take too much time to set up to be a viable alternative, adding that human eyes are “far superior”. Drone imagery tends to be most helpful when paired with other sources of information. Drones are “extremely effective when the loss situation allows them to be.” Yet, if they can play even a limited role in reducing in-person interaction and helping insurers deal with the sheer volume of claims that can follow a catastrophe, drones could remain an important post-event resource.

While there are several areas where technology can help reduce the interaction that can lead to virus transmission risk, some claims will continue to require boots on the ground. Determining whether damage was caused by wind or water is among the most common scenarios for personal insurance lines where someone may need to show up in person. Complex commercial claims, in particular, require considerable expertise – including engineering, and accounting professionals. Remote resources can help, but they would only be part of the solution. In such cases, insurer processes and policies regarding personal protective equipment use, social distancing, and minimizing interaction may help keep both adjusters and claimants safe. Although experience with a pandemic is relatively new, insurer and adjuster practices already included some measures that are relevant to the COVID-19 environment. After all, claim handlers go into disaster-affected areas to assess the damage caused. The practices already in place provided a solid starting point for adapting to handling claims during a pandemic.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

How the EU sees its own and Russia’s role in Ukraine

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: Venezuela-Colombia baby breakthrough, Italy piles on rescue boat pressure, States must combat hate, Kashmir rights latest and a musical plea to combat CAR hunger

We can solve climate change – if we involve women

Why financial services can kickstart Africa’s digital economy

Here’s why the tech sector could be the next target for Chinese investment in Africa

SMEs are the most valuable partners. Here’s why

Deeper reforms in Korea will ensure more inclusive and sustainable growth

The EU spent €158 billion on vague, open-ended rural projects

Draghi: ECB to flood Eurozone and the world with more zero cost money; risk of drowning in cash

Are the G20 leaders ready to curb corporate tax-avoidance?

Here’s how we solve the global crisis of tribalism and democratic decay

Brussels wins game and match in Ukraine no matter the electoral results

Landmark terror finance resolution adopted by Security Council

Half of all violent deaths involve small arms and light weapons

Female leaders warn about the erosion of women’s rights

Commission presents ways to further strengthen the euro’s global role

People talk less now than during the Cold War, says Merkel at Davos

EU to fail 2050 Green targets due to lack of European citizens’ engagement

How can we regulate disruptive technologies?

Commission sets moderate greenhouse gas reduction targets for 2030

UN Human Rights Council resolution on youth and human rights: a step forward for youth rights

Colombia: ‘Terrible trend’ of rights defenders killed, harassed; UN calls for ‘significant effort’ to tackle impunity

Agreement reached on new EU measures to prevent electricity blackouts

What the mighty mangrove tells us about our broken relationship with nature

What does artificial intelligence do in medicine?

Venice will now start charging tourists an entrance fee

Miguel Arias Cañete European Commission

EU should invest more in climate and not sit back on its laurels and watch

The eight types of AI you should know about

Security Council urges countries to factor child protection into conflict prevention efforts

Brexit: No deal without marginalizing the hard Tory Eurosceptic MPs

Pushing for tax fairness in a digital world

“A Junior Enterprise is run only by students.. there are no professors or managers that can help you solve your problems”

UN ‘prioritizing needs’, ramping up aid, as Hurricane Dorian continues to batter the Bahamas

Clean energy will do to gas what gas has done to coal

State aid: the Commission launches an in-depth investigation into the regulation mechanism for natural gas storage in France

Colombia is a Latin American success story, but must pursue new reforms to achieve stronger and more inclusive growth

Can China deal with climate change without the U.S.?

Malta: Human rights experts call for justice in case of murdered journalist

Politics is failing to protect the Amazon. It’s time for finance to step up instead

Climate change hits the poor hardest. Mozambique’s cyclones prove it

Christmas spending: Who can afford not to cut?

Do the EU policies on agro-food smell?

The future of manufacturing is smart, secure and stable

South Sudan: UN condemns ‘brutal’ sexual assaults on roads to Bentiu

Shaping Europe’s digital future: op-ed by Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission

A win-win strategy for private equity deals

Youth Parliament to finalise millennials´ priorities for future of the EU

COP21 Breaking News_08 December: Global Business Community Comes to Paris with Solutions for Taking On the Climate Challenge Across the Board

This brewery is ditching plastic six-pack rings to save marine life

European Business Summit 15th year: Controversy and Constructive Ideas

At this ‘critical moment’, UN chief urges anti-corruption conference to adopt united front

Why Renewable Energy is an attractive investment

First aid in six months reaches families in western Yemen, ‘timelines’ slip over Hudaydah ceasefire talks

Russia won’t let Ukraine drift westwards in one piece

Island nations on climate crisis frontline ‘not sitting idly by’

Commission moves to ensure supply of personal protective equipment in the European Union

Rising number of young people excluded from jobs, education and training

Security Council condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ attack in Iran

How supporting climate action on a local level can transform the world

Security Council marks transition from 15 years of UN peacekeeping in Haiti

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s