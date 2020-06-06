How communities are dealing with economy, society and education in COVID-19 crisis     

by

This article was written for The European Sting by our one of our passionate readers, Ms. Ajwah tahir, a 4th year medical student from Sialkot Medical College, Sialkot, Punjab. Pakistan.The opinions expressed within reflect only the writer’s views and not necessarily The European Sting’s position on the issue.

Humans have always been in fight with diseases since their birth on this planet. They have seen endemics, pandemics and epidemics. This fight has not over yet. The new modern world is still fighting with pandemic COVID-19. It has disturbed the whole business of the world despite so much technological advancement. Severely hit in this regard are the third world countries. As these are lacking resources, less modernized and economically less stable. People and government around the globe at all levels are trying their best to cope up challenges posed by the COVID-19. They are working hard, making strategies and trying their best to deal the deteriorating condition of education, economics, and society.

In city of Wuhan – China a small outbreak has now swallowed the whole planet EARTH. The Earth has become stagnant pool and whole world is surprised at the damage caused by such an invisible entity in such an environment where world is thinking to colonize the Mars. It is said that this incident is so far more destructive than Second World War. China the mother country of this virus is now declared the virus free after a five month long squabble. Other countries like South Korea and Singapore have also become successful in dealing the crisis. Unfortunately the so called modern nations of the world are still under the looming threat. Although they are trying their best but still unable to control.

Social distancing is considered the best rule in this regard to save the one self. To follow this practice the governments of the world countries has announced among its people to stay at home. Don’t move out un-necessarily. They have closed the markets, shopping malls, schools, parks, universities and all the places where the possibility of overcrowding can be felt. Under the given circumstances the world in under a lock down condition. Where it is strongly recommended to stay at home and do not come in contact with others. As this virus spread a lot with contact.

As consequence of this social distancing, the world economy has halted. The schooling of the children and young have stopped. The shopping malls, parks, public places and roads are depicting the picture of wilderness. All these three areas are important. Societies and governments have devised several strategies to meet up all the challenges. They are encouraging people by all means to not to panic but to think wisely and act wisely.

First of all for the education of children and the young adults who are university going, administration and organization has arranged online classes. Where teachers are available to the students via internet and different applications like Zoom, Whats app or hang out. Online lectures have been delivered to the students so that the loss of their study will not occur. More over several countries have opened certain channels which are also helping the students in their study. Online system of examination, online assignment submission and online quiz or discussion are part and parcel of this methodology. All these measures have been taken in response that students may not gather at any place more over their time may not also be wasted.

Second issue is of socialization. Social, electronic and the print media in this regard is of great help. It has spread awareness all over the world what has to be done. People are now wearing public masks if they to get out their home. They try to avoid handshakes or any kind of the contact. They make sure to wash their hands for surely 20 seconds so that germs can die. Following the government instructions people try to avoid crowd. Shopping malls have now less mass movement. Shops have now fixed entry doors and exit doors. They have marked the place at the distance of 6 feet so that people remain alienated from each other. Several shops like grocery one and pharmacies, they have ensured that one may enter through after crossing the sanitizing spray tunnel. Their temperature is also checked at the entrance. Their hands are sanitized. Only a limited number of people are allowed to enter at a time.

Third the most important challenge is the economical one. Due to closure of markets, restricted movements, and less purchasing, the economy of the whole world has got disturbed. Once it used to be like “it is era of globalization and global economy”. But after the pandemic the maxim has changed so “that world has now become a global hospital”. As it is lock down everywhere and everyone is under observation in a closed environment. So in this economy has got severe blow. Several daily wages workers has lost their jobs. Hence increase in unemployment which has burdened the government. The whole trade has stopped. So less revenues the countries are having. As a result the governments has started to give the relief packages to their people. UN, IMF and World bank has also granted relief money to the less developing countries. The rich countries are giving stipend to their people. Besides all these, the NGOs and several other organizations and individual people from all walks of life are trying their best to help each other. They are providing food, clothing and necessary material to the unprivileged. On the global level, the countries are trying to make up for the economic loss so that trade can be restored.

Above discussion has shown that situation is no doubt grim. COVID has paralyzed the whole world. But still people have not left the fight. Doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and pharmaceutical companies are trying their best to come up with solution to end this pandemic. Side by side communities and people at all level has adapted themselves according to the situation and brought changes in their life style so that it would be easier for everyone to be at peace in this panic environment. Measures have been taken to keep the things on tract at a certain level so that after effects of this chaos can be reversible.