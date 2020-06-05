This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum. Author: Salaado Qasim, Chairperson, Peace and Well-being organization The pandemic is driving up the incidence of racism around the world.

The fear caused by the virus is manifesting itself in discrimination.

It’s up to all of us to challenge this trend.

The COVID-19 pandemic has sparked an increase in reports of racist incidents around the world. The crisis feeds fear, which in turn is manifesting itself in xenophobia and discrimination.

Racism towards black people in China has a long history – and has unfortunately become increasingly common. Professor Guangzhi Huang of the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts argues that the reasons for this lie in China’s colonial past and the racism suffered by many in the Chinese diaspora – as well as prevailing cultural beliefs.

“The general public believes that racism is a Western problem because they believe that China is a racially monolithic country,” Huang says. “There is a belief that China could never be a racist country.”

In Europe, two French doctors were accused of racism after one suggested trialling an existing TB vaccine in Africa as a possible vaccine for COVID-19. Among those who criticised his comments was the the WHO’s Director General ,Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who said he was “appalled”, and that “at a time when we need solidarity, these kinds of racist remarks do not help”. The doctor has since apologised for his remarks.

Since many people around the globe are now still working from home and staying indoors, internet usage has risen sharply. Although many people can communicate with their friends and relatives online, frustration, anger and anxiety are spreading online as well. These negative feelings can lead easily into hatred towards someone else. Someone different. Someone who is not us, but them.

In March this year, Sauli Niinistö, the President of Finland, urged people to think that “I am not alone in this, we are in this together and we’re supporting each other”. There is no room to separate me from you or us from them. Blaming and undermining other people will feed racism and hate-speech.