You are here: Home / European Union News / Coronavirus Global Response: European Commission pledges €300 million to Gavi

Coronavirus Global Response: European Commission pledges €300 million to Gavi

June 4, 2020 by Leave a Comment
vaccine

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the European Commission is announcing a pledge of €300 million to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, for the period 2021–2025. It will help immunise 300 million children around the world and finance vaccine stockpiles to shield against outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Today’s Global Vaccine Summit organised by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is an important milestone in strengthening health systems and immunisation capacities of the world’s most vulnerable countries. This is instrumental in reaching the objectives of the Coronavirus Global Response.

At the Coronavirus Global Response pledging event co-hosted by the European Commission on 4 May, more than €1.5 billion was pledged for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, including €488 million for deploying, once available, a vaccine against coronavirus.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, “Vaccines can only save lives if everyone who needs them can access them, especially in the most vulnerable communities and regions of the world. This is why Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance’s work is so important. It gives developing countries the means to build stronger health systems and immunisation programmes, to make the world a safer place. I am glad that the European Commission can support Gavi in such a crucial endeavour. This will help us overcome this pandemic and avoid another.”

Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen said, “Building up immunisation systems is a fundamental part of the work the EU does with partner countries and Gavi to strengthen health systems, which will be more important than ever on our road to recovery from COVID-19. Improving children’s access to basic health care, notably effective and safe vaccines, was key to almost halving global child mortality between 2000 and 2017. Ensuring more vulnerable children have continued access to vaccines will be key for our collective success over the next five years.

The new Commission pledge of €300 million represents more than its total contribution to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance so far. The funding will help:

  • Vaccinate 300 million children and save up to 8 million lives.
  • Ensure the successful transition of some countries into self-financing.
  • Leverage US$ 3.6 billion in national co-financing and self-funded vaccine programmes.
  • Deliver over 3.2 billion doses of life-saving vaccines to 55 countries.
  • Facilitate 1.4 billion contacts between families and health services through vaccination.
  • Insure the world against the re-emergence of polio through routine inactivated polio vaccine programmes in collaboration with the Global Polio Eradication Initiative.
  • Fund vaccine stockpiles for emergency use to stop dangerous outbreaks.

Today’s pledge is made under the assumption that the EU’s new Multiannual Financial Framework and in particular the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI), where the funds pledged for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, would come from, are adopted broadly along the lines proposed by the European Commission. On 2 June, the Commission proposed to increase NDICI funding for 2021-2027 to €86 billion in 2018 prices (€96.4 billion in current prices), including €10.5 billion from the new ‘Next Generation EU’.

Background

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, is a non-profit global public-private partnership, based in Geneva. Gavi’s model is designed to leverage financial resources and expertise, bringing together governments and vaccine manufacturers in both industrialised and developing countries, key UN agencies, public health and research institutions, private sector and civil society, to save lives and protect health by increasing access to new and underused vaccines in poor countries. By August 2019, Gavi had helped avert 13 million deaths through routine immunisation for more than 760 million people as well as campaigns in 74 countries to immunise more than 960 million people.

Gavi is one of the 12 global health initiatives that have committed to working better together in the Global Action Plan for Healthy Lives and Wellbeing for All, launched during the High Level Event at the United Nations General Assembly in September 2019.

The Coronavirus Global Response builds on the commitment made by G20 leaders on 26 March to present a united front against the pandemic. With this in mind, on 24 April, the World Health Organization (WHO) and an initial group of health actors launched a global collaboration for the accelerated development, production and equitable global Access to COVID-19 Tools – the ACT Accelerator. Together, they issued a call to action.

The European Commission responded to this call by joining forces with global partners to host a pledging event – the Coronavirus Global Response Initiative – as of 4 May 2020.

The Coronavirus Global Response has so far raised €9.8 billion. The full list of donors and breakdown of donations are available here.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

MEPs condemn criminalisation of sex education in Poland

Mexico City is banning single-use plastics

6 ways social innovators are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

European Globalisation Adjustment Fund, who gets it and who pays the bill?

We can’t tell if we’re closing the digital divide without more data

EU Civil Protection Mechanism must be sufficiently funded to save lives

UN welcomes Angola’s repeal of anti-gay law, and ban on discrimination based on sexual orientation

These countries have the most powerful passports

5 world-changing ideas: our top picks for World Creativity and Innovation Day

G20 told crucial COP24 climate change conference ‘must succeed’: Guterres

New EU rules ensure better protection for 120 million holidaymakers this summer

Member States and Commission to work together to boost artificial intelligence “made in Europe”

Illegal fishing plagues the Pacific Ocean. Here’s how to end it

Malaria could be gone by the middle of the century. Here’s how

Does hosting a World Cup make economic sense?

‘Historic’ moment: Palestine takes reins of UN coalition of developing countries

How venture capital can transform global health

Get off the path of deadly emissions, UN chief Guterres to urge in key climate change speech

FROM THE FIELD: Changing world, changing families

First full satellite survey of devastated ancient Aleppo raises recovery hopes

North Koreans trapped in ‘vicious cycle of deprivation, corruption, repression’ and endemic bribery: UN human rights office

Working fewer hours makes you more efficient. Here’s the proof

Africa is ‘on the rise’, says UN chief Guterres, urging collaboration for better future

EU Parliament raises burning issues over the FTA with the US

EU’s new environmental policy on biofuels impacts both the environment and the European citizen

Brexit: UK business fear of a no-deal scenario preparing for the worst

ACP-EU : Agreement on climate change, migration and post-Cotonou

EU and China seize momentum to enhance trade agreements in response to Trump’s administration

Coronavirus: Commission proposes to activate fiscal framework’s general escape clause to respond to pandemic

How do you get people to trust self-driving vehicles? This company is giving them ‘virtual eyes’

The smartest cyber investment is collective action. Here’s why

Here are three ways organizations can prepare for tomorrow’s world

Is sub-Saharan Africa ready for the electric vehicle revolution?

3 ways governments and carmakers can keep up with the future of transport

State aid: Commission opens investigation into proposed public support for Peugeot plant in Spain

FROM THE FIELD: Survival in Yemen against all odds

From drones to health data, how Japan can power ahead

UN chief calls for ‘immediate end’ to escalation of fighting in southwestern Syria, as thousands are displaced

Could robot leaders do better than our current politicians?

A question of trust: the UN political chief working behind the scenes to prevent tomorrow’s wars

We can feed the world in a sustainable way, but we need to act now

Europe eyes to replace US as China’s prime foreign partner

MEPs spell out priorities for the European Central Bank and on banking union

Venezuela, Poland and Sudan amongst 14 new Human Rights Council members

UN evaluates progress in improving peacekeeping performance

UN chief condemns air strike that hit school bus in northern Yemen, killing scores of children

It’s a frenzied clash between moderates and no-deal Brexiteers

Statement by Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager on State aid measures to address the economic impact of COVID-19

Why schools should teach the curriculum of the future, not the past

FROM THE FIELD: ‘Harvested’ rainwater saves Tanzanian students from stomach ulcers, typhoid

Coronavirus: the Commission mobilises all of its resources to protect lives and livelihoods

Banking Union: ECOFIN and Parliament ready to compromise

90% of European Jews say antisemitism is getting worse

From inconvenience to opportunity: the importance of international medical exchanges

“Beating pollution for our planet”, a Sting Exclusive by Mr Erik Solheim, the Executive Director of the United Nations Environment

The Swiss will pay dearly for voting out fellow Europeans

These countries are ranked highest – and lowest – for human development

The vital role played by logistics during humanitarian crises

Central American migrants must be protected, urge UN experts

Maros Sefcovic Canete European Commission Energy

Better late than never? Commission runs now to fight energy dependency on Russia with the sustainable energy security package

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s