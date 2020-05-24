You are here: Home / Policy / Employment & Social Affairs / Will COVID-19 change how we think about migration and migrant workers?

Will COVID-19 change how we think about migration and migrant workers?

May 24, 2020 by 1 Comment
refugees

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Abhinav Chugh, Content and Partnerships Specialist, Strategic Intelligence, World Economic Forum

  • The COVID-19 pandemic is causing a shift in migration rhetoric to include individual health security.
  • Limitations on movement, while necessary to manage the virus, can make it difficult for migrants and asylum seekers to access protection, and may exacerbate inequality, discrimination and exploitation.
  • This new migration rhetoric will have long-term implications for socioeconomic inclusion and social cohesion.

The end of the Cold War, the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Syrian refugee crisis changed the public discourse on migration to focus on international security rather than the economic, cultural, social or humanitarian context.

Now, the COVID-19 pandemic and the fear of “the other” shifts migration rhetoric further, by expanding the focus to include the risk to individual health security, as well.

Migrant key workers continue to perform crucial tasks on the front lines of the global pandemic response. But the shutting down of economies, closure of borders and fear of the invisible enemy is leading to the hardening of migration policies around the world – and the rise of a new “health securitization” migration rhetoric.

 

While necessary to manage the fallout of the pandemic, limitations on the movement on people make it more difficult for asylum seekers and irregular migrants to access protection. As the civil war in Libya rages on – despite international calls for a “humanitarian pause” – asylum seekers and migrants have been turned away by European governments. Search-rescue-disembarkation operations in the Mediterranean have been brought to a halt, despite international maritime law dictating a “duty to rescue” refugees and asylum seekers in distress at sea. As per a report by Amnesty International, Malaysia and Thailand have actively pushed back and even turned away boats carrying Rohingya refugees fleeing persecution. The United States is closing access to anyone claiming asylum and arriving through the southern border with Mexico.

Most countries have imposed partial or complete border closure COVID-19
Most countries have imposed partial or complete border closures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Image: Pew Research Center

This new migration rhetoric will have longer-term implications for socioeconomic inclusion and social cohesion in societies receiving immigrants. Stigmatization, misinformation and discrimination are already leading to a rise in xenophobia. Economies highly dependent on remittance cash-flows from their immigrant diaspora face the threat of job losses as well as deportation measures resulting from the enforcement of draconian immigrant policies. While nationals are supposed to stay at home and limit contact with the outside world, the reality for migrants is different. Some states have created a paradoxical “quasi-quarantine” – one in which migrants can and are supposed to work to support the survival of the economy even while contact with the outside world and interaction with locals are forbidden, and while curfew measures aimed at migrants restrict their access to basic care and services. This leads to a regime of segregation.

While the pandemic has brought attention to the criticality and vitality of migrant workers in many sectors of the economy – especially healthcare and agriculture – the longer-term impacts on immigrant policy seem to be heading towards more regulation of mobility and social inclusion. This may lead to an inflection point for globalisation, where models such as Singapore’s hub city model, the Schengen free-movement zone or even internal migration and urbanisation in India and China may require new flexibility and agility.

We are already witnessing the formation of “mobility bubbles”, such as the trans-Tasman bubble with relaxed border restrictions between Australia and New Zealand. Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, which also successfully curtailed the spread of COVID-19, made a similar announcement. These “safe zones” not only pose a risk of furthering the securitization rhetoric against migrants from countries with a higher case load, but also lead to a new form of economic isolationism and globalization, where production lines and supply chains may shift to be localized within these bubbles to direct economic recovery and sustainability. Consequently, these shifts may reinforce existing inequalities and exacerbate the Global North-South divide.

What could a travel bubble look like?
What could the Australia-New Zealand COVID-19
Image: Statista

At the same time, despite these new barriers and restrictions, global migration may increasingly recede into the shadows – especially in economies with weaker health systems and rule of law, where smugglers, human traffickers and other illicit groups step in to exploit the desperation.

coronavirus, health, COVID19, pandemic

What is the World Economic Forum doing to manage emerging risks from COVID-19?

The first global pandemic in more than 100 years, COVID-19 has spread throughout the world at an unprecedented speed. At the time of writing, 4.5 million cases have been confirmed and more than 300,000 people have died due to the virus.

As countries seek to recover, some of the more long-term economic, business, environmental, societal and technological challenges and opportunities are just beginning to become visible.

To help all stakeholders – communities, governments, businesses and individuals understand the emerging risks and follow-on effects generated by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the World Economic Forum, in collaboration with Marsh and McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group, has launched its COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and its Implications – a companion for decision-makers, building on the Forum’s annual Global Risks Report.

The report reveals that the economic impact of COVID-19 is dominating companies’ risks perceptions.

Companies are invited to join the Forum’s work to help manage the identified emerging risks of COVID-19 across industries to shape a better future. Read the full COVID-19 Risks Outlook: A Preliminary Mapping and its Implications report here, and our impact story with further information.

In the face of COVID-19, the rhetoric must change from discrimination to solidarity. The United Nations launched a campaign to fight misinformation and discrimination against refugees and migrants being falsely blamed and vilified for spreading the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) issued guidelines and tips to prevent public stigmatisation of specific populations. While social media has been a source of anxiety and hate during the pandemic, it is also being mobilized for building a kinder discourse and serving as a space to display solidarity. Hashtags such as #IAmNotAVirus, #JeNeSuisPasUnVirus and #nosoyunvirus have gone viral while media outlets are featuring narratives of immigrant groups supporting affected communities.

Once the pandemic subsides, restrictive border policies – especially in countries with governments pursuing hard-line migration policies – may be hard to undo. However, policymakers may be forced to rethink how they view migrant workers, who play an essential role in the functioning of their economies.

Let’s hope the pandemic will lead them to call for better protection of foreign-born workers – and value low-educated migrants as well as highly skilled ones as key contributors to the success and sustainability of their economies.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

COVID-19: Commission creates first ever rescEU stockpile of medical equipment

In rural Bangladesh, solar power is changing lives

State aid: Commission approves €400 million of public support for very high-speed networks in Spain

The European Sting’s 2018 in most critical review

COVID-19 and nature are linked. So should be the recovery.

How venture capital can transform global health

European Parliament approves new copyright rules for the internet

GSMA Mobile 360 – Digital Societies in Kuala Lumpur, in association with The European Sting

India is failing 175 million of its young people. Here’s the solution

A hot autumn after a cool summer for Europe

What we’ve learned about mental health from young people

How the technology behind deepfakes can benefit all of society

A Sting Exclusive: EU Commission’s Vice President Šefčovič accentuates the importance of innovation to EU’s Energy Union

UN-backed intercultural dialogue forum urged to keep working to ‘bridge gap between the like-minded’

Families deserve answers when loved ones go missing in conflict: Security Council adopts historic resolution

It’s not enough to respond to crises. We need to take action before they happen

As children freeze to death in Syria, aid officials call for major cross-border delivery boost

EU sets ambitious targets for the Warsaw climate conference

Could a Digital Silk Road solve the Belt and Road’s sustainability problem?

Mergers: Commission approves GlaxoSmithKline’s acquisition of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business, subject to conditions

What if big-tech companies became non-profits?

The battle for the 2016 EU Budget to shake the Union; Commission and Parliament vs. Germany

Commission reports on progress in risk reduction in the Banking Union and calls for faster progress on Capital Markets Union ahead of EU Leaders’ meetings

Can collective action cure what’s ailing our food systems?

It’s time to gang up: a personal conflict on discrepancies in the medical community

Business uncertainty rises as US grants only temporary exception to EU for steel and aluminium tariffs

Refugees now make up 1% of the world’s population

What has a year of experiments taught us about basic income?

Why lay people don’t expect anything good from G20

Election 2019: New, Updated seat projection for new Parliament

Alexis Tsipras against internal and external “enemies” in pursue of a two-phase deal now

Advice on fighting COVID-19 from the Red Cross, a chemist and academics around the world: Today’s coronavirus updates

This psychologist is using science and data to beat racism

UN chief calls for Security Council to work with Myanmar to end ‘horrendous suffering’ of Rohingya refugees

These Dutch microgrid communities can supply 90% of their energy needs

Tax crimes: special committee calls for a European financial police force

Higher education becoming again a privilege of the wealthy?

Why and how did ISIS and Muslim fundamentalism gain momentum this year?

UN Security Council calls for South Sudan leaders to speed up action on peace deal

European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission registers ‘End the Cage Age’ initiative

Greece and Ukraine main items on EU28 menu; the course is set

Preparing medical students being digitally as well as socially responsible

OECD household income up 0.7% in first quarter of 2018, outpacing GDP growth

Ebola outbreak in DR Congo declared over, now let’s tackle other health challenges: WHO chief

Germany loses leading export place

Plausible lessons to be learned from Covid-19

Canada leading the way on women’s inclusion and empowerment, says OECD

Everything you need to know about water

Europeans are living beyond Earth’s means

Humanitarian aid: €7 million for disaster preparedness in Southern Africa and Indian Ocean region

Third Facebook-Cambridge Analytica hearing: data breach prevention and cures

ECB’s €1.14 trillion again unifies Eurozone; Germany approves sovereign debt risks to be pooled

A lack of affordable homes is forcing young Britons to live with their parents

$675 million appeal to stop coronavirus in its tracks, as deaths rise

At epicentre of Indonesia disaster, Guterres praises resilience of Sulawesi people

Migration crisis update: The “Habsburg Empire” comes back to life while EU loses control

How has tech been used for good in civil society? We asked the experts

The Ukrainian crisis to destabilize Europe and the world for a long time

Manipulating privacy and reaping the benefits of technology

Blockchain is not a magic bullet for security. Can it be trusted?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Employment & Social Affairs, Policy, Refugee Crisis, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Trackbacks

  1. Will COVID-19 change how we think about migration and migrant workers? – The European Sting | Johnny G. Santo's Blog says:
    May 24, 2020 at 10:06

    […] Will COVID-19 change how we think about migration and migrant workers?  The European Sting […]

    Reply

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s