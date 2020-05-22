You are here: Home / European Union News / European Youth Event 2020: giving a voice to young people to influence EU policy

European Youth Event 2020: giving a voice to young people to influence EU policy

May 22, 2020 by Leave a Comment
youth EU

(Yingchou Han, Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The European Youth Event (EYE) goes online to engage young people with high-level politicians, experts and influencers and discuss EU role in the COVID-19 crisis.

‘EYE online’, following the postponement of EYE2020 due to the pandemic, goes into its final week and offers young people from the EU and beyond an opportunity to virtually meet and exchange views with experts, decision-makers, activists and influencers. It will address youth concerns about the role of the EU in the context of COVID-19 crisis, as part of the #EuropeansAgainstCovid19 campaign.

During the final week, participants will be able to debate with high-level speakers such as EP President Sassoli, EP Vice-presidents Katarina Barley and Othmar Karas, ECB President Christine Lagarde as well as several EU Commissioners and MEPs.

EP President David Sassoli, who will close the event on Friday 29 May, said: “We strive to find opportunities even in difficult times. The EYE online is taking the European Youth Event to the next level by allowing even more young people from Europe and beyond to engage in the democratic debate and voice their ideas for the future of Europe. The EYE has become even more accessible and inclusive for all”.

The programme of EYE online kicked off on April 7 after it became clear that the biennial event in Strasbourg could not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Its last week, from Monday 25 to Friday 29, includes several interactive sessions such as, inter alia, a debate with key EU policy makers, understanding what it is like to be an MEP or an interpreter, and to join several panels on a variety of topics.

President Sassoli will participate in the closing session entitled “In the shoes of the EP President”, to present his daily work, particularly in these challenging times, and Parliament’s response to Covid-19 and the way forward after this crisis.

EP Vice-Presidents for Communication, Katarina Barley and Othmar Karas, will open the final week, on Monday, replying to questions from participants on the EU response to the crisis.

The European Central Bank’s President, Christine Lagarde, is also among the several guest speakers, as she will discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic and, particularly, how it affects people, businesses and banks.

Participants will also be able to share views on how young people can contribute to shaping policies in the aftermath of the COVID-19 without leaving their home. Other sessions cover the impact of COVID-19 on youth mobility, particularly Erasmus+ and European Solidarity Corps programmes, and the job market, inequalities in health and health care, as well as the climate emergency.

Find here the full programme and more info on EYE online

This online edition aims to respond to the expectations of more than 13.000 young people who had registered for the event in May, but also enables the participation of a wider audience. So far, the activities have received more than 500.000 views. Activities are streamed on the EYE Facebook page.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Germany not famous for easy way outs from political stalemates

Tax crimes: special committee calls for a European financial police force

France and Germany can’t reach consensus regarding EU’s top jobs

Parliament demands ban on neo-fascist and neo-Nazi groups in the EU

ECB with an iron hand disciplines the smaller Eurozone member states; latest victim: Greece

Is the EU’s enlargement over-stretched?

“None of our member states has the dimension to compete with China and the US, not even Germany!”, Head of EUREKA Pedro Nunes on another Sting Exclusive

Making the most of our ‘extra time’ – for ourselves and society

This New York store is selling Christmas presents for refugees

More than 3,400 classrooms damaged or destroyed by Cyclone Idai in Mozambique, says UN Children’s Fund

Legendary Harlem Globetrotters slam-dunk at the UN, with message that brings families, nations together

Five things you should know now, about the COVID-19 pandemic

EU Commission expects consumer spending to unlock growth

A shocking new report reveals what we’ve done to the natural world

Why India is ready to become a supercomputer power

Economic growth ‘exceeds expectations’ but trade tensions are rising: UN report

EU finally agreed to cut roaming charges in 2017 but criticism is always there

These countries spend the most on education

In Finland, speeding tickets are linked to your income

Japan’s holiest shrine is pulled down and rebuilt every 20 years – on purpose

Will the Greek economy ever come back to growth?

Action needed to end deadly clashes between African herders and farmers: UN chief

What Ghana can teach us about integrating refugees

Preparing for developing countries the ‘Greek cure’

No tears for Cyprus in Brussels and Moscow

Businesses are thriving, societies are not. Time for urgent change

Bacterial resistance: the significant worldwide problem

At UN, France’s Macron says more ‘political courage’ is needed to face global challenges

Siege of Syria’s eastern Ghouta ‘barbaric and medieval’, says UN Commission of Inquiry

UN resolution paves way for mass use of driverless cars

6 ways social innovators are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic

Is this a turning point in the fight against slavery?

UN, Somali Government seek $80 million in immediate relief for flood-affected populations

Autonomous weapons that kill must be banned, insists UN chief

The role of junior entrepreneurs as a bridge between academia and business world

5 things to know about African migration

EU humanitarian budget for 2020 to help people in over 80 countries

5 surprising ways to reuse coffee grounds

These are the 5 most exciting cycling projects in the world

Deadlock broken, South Sudan on road to ‘sustainable peace’, but international support still key

Terrorists potentially target millions in makeshift biological weapons ‘laboratories’, UN forum hears

Tackling obesity would boost economic and social well-being

The reason the world showed limited empathy to the Orlando victims

The fat from your next takeaway meal could help clean up global shipping

Global leaders and companies pledge to reduce the gender pay gap by 2030

Two major EU projects falter; the Schengen Agreement now freezes and Eurozone fails to resolve the Greek enigma

A strong European Union is a united European Union

Privatization as a symptom of health inequity

‘Act now with ambition and urgency’ to tackle the world’s ‘grave climate emergency’, UN chief urges UAE meeting

1 million citizens try to create a new EU institution

Dramatic funding shortages a ‘severe catastrophe’ for people of Gaza: UN Coordinator

More women and girls needed in the sciences to solve world’s biggest challenges

COP25: Support business efforts to tackle climate change, urges Guterres

Welcome to the COVID-19 era of world sport

It’s time to fulfil the promises made to women 25 years ago

5 charts that show renewable energy’s latest milestone

Meet the Seed Warrior: the man on a mission to rescue India’s rice diversity

Coronavirus containment is the key, as infections tick up: Tedros

Wolfgang Schäuble: “Without European unification, there would be no German unity”

German synagogue shooting ‘another tragic demonstration of anti-Semitism’: UN chief

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s