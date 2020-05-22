You are here: Home / European Union News / EP supports local authorities fighting the effects of the pandemic

EP supports local authorities fighting the effects of the pandemic

May 22, 2020
Besides Parliament’s core activities, President Sassoli has offered EP support to local authorities providing meals, shelter and a COVID-19 testing centre.

The current precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 have not affected the European Parliament’s capacity to ensure the legislative, budgetary and scrutiny functions of the Institution.

Besides its core activities, the European Parliament contacted the local authorities to offer its support in addressing the socio economic consequences of the crisis in its three main places of work. As result, different agreements with local authorities are in place to address specific requests and needs due to the current circumstances.

“We are all involved in an emergency which touches people’s lives. This crisis must push all of us, including the institutions, to set a good example” said European Parliament President David Sassoli.

Brussels

Thanks to its logistical services, the European Parliament provides about 7,000 meals per week, since 14 April, distributed in collaboration with various charitable associations: Resto du Coeur Saint Gilles, DoucheFLUX, the Red Cross, Mother Teresa and CPAS Ixelles. Parliament has also started to deliver meals for medical staff at Saint Pierre hospital.

In addition, 100 vulnerable women have been offered a shelter on EP Brussels premises. The Samusocial of the Brussels Region has been running the fully equipped installations in EP’s Kohl building since 29 April. The Parliament also provides the associated catering 7 days a week to them in a cafeteria reorganised to respect all precautionary measures.

The European Parliament has also made available part of its car and truck fleet for the transportation of supplies and delivering meals to nurses and doctors.

Strasbourg

Parliament cooperates with the local Croix Rouge in coordination with the city of Strasbourg and provides 500 meals/day, seven days a week for people in need.

In agreement with the Prefecture du Bas-Rhin, a screening centre of the COVID-19 opened in the EP in Strasbourg on 11 May in the Louise WEISS building. Four Medical diagnostic laboratories from the region are responsible for the tests of the general population and the actions are supervised by the Regional Health Agency of the Grand-Est (ARS) and the Prefecture du Bas-Rhin. The EP also offered also its car/truck fleet for the transportation of supplies if needed.

Luxembourg

The EP cooperates with local associations Abrigado, Caritas and Croix-Rouge and provides 500 meals/day, seven days a week for people in need. Interpretation booths (with glass windows) used for external missions have also been provided to a nursing home in Bettembourg to allow the residents to see their relatives, after long weeks of confinement, without the risk of contamination.

Contacts and footage

Please note that while the European Parliament has made its premises available, the initiatives are managed by the local authorities and associations. If you need further information you can contact them directly.

In order to respect as much as possible the work of the local organizations and avoid disturbing services or their privacy, the European Parliament Media Centre has a collection of photos and videos downloadable and ready to use with images from the initiatives in Strasbourg, Brussels and Luxembourg.

Useful Contacts

List of contacts from the local authorities the European Parliament collaborates with in addressing the crisis in its three work places:

http://www.europarl.europa.eu/resources/library/media/20200520RES79531/20200520RES79531.pdf

Useful Links

In order to respect as much as possible the work of the local organizations, the European Parliament Media Centre (https://multimedia.europarl.europa.eu/en/coronavirus-outbreak_14903_pk) has a collection of photos and videos downloadable and ready to use with images from the initiatives in Strasbourg, Brussels and Luxembourg.

http://www.europarl.europa.eu/resources/library/media/20200520RES79532/20200520RES79532.pdf

