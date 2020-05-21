You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Drones, disinfectant, distancing – Europe’s beaches open up

Drones, disinfectant, distancing – Europe’s beaches open up

May 21, 2020 by Leave a Comment
beach

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Johnny Wood, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • There have been more than 4.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide.
  • Some European countries are preparing to reopen beaches, seaside cafes and restaurants.
  • Most beach resorts have imposed strict social distancing rules.
  • With many international borders closed, countries reliant on tourism may have to depend on local visitors this year.

As parts of Europe take tentative steps out of lockdown, a trip to the beach now involves a few additional extras: face masks, disinfectant and social distancing.

Countries such as Greece, Italy and Spain are heavily reliant on tourism. But during the coronavirus pandemic, many beaches have been off-limits. With summer approaching, local trippers are returning to some of Europe’s sandy hotspots – but much has changed.

The sands of Greece

Not least in Greece, where more than 500 beaches have reopened as temperatures look set to soar. In place of the crowded sands that greeted visitors before the lockdown, no more than 40 people per 1,000 square metres are now permitted on the beach, with umbrella poles set four metres apart, Reuters reports.

On beaches near Athens, drones warn beachgoers if they are contravening social distancing rules.

“We keep our distance, we respect public health,” the remote-controlled patrols repeat as they disperse any groups congregating on the sands, according to The Guardian.

In addition to the smells of sea, salt, and sand, visitors to Athens’ beaches will now encounter disinfectant. Attendants spray sun-beds after each customer has finished using them. And on the island of Santorini, protective screens around beach loungers shield sunbathers from other beachgoers.

Greece has recorded more than 2,800 confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine – considerably fewer than many of its neighbours.

Beach life in Italy

Italy is among the European nations hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 225,000 reported cases, and more than 32,000 deaths. The country is cautiously easing lockdown measures.

Like Greece, Italy’s beaches are opening with social distancing rules in place. Although surfers are returning to the waves, visitors wearing face masks are not uncommon.

The beachfront town of Porto Cesareo in Italy’s Puglia region has beach umbrellas set 1.5 metres apart, with ropes forming a security cordon between holiday-makers.

Restrictions on international travel have all but dried up the flow of overseas visitors to Italian beach resorts. This year, they may have to rely on domestic visitors.

Italy’s tourism and culture minister Dario Franceschini recently announced a package of measures to help the country’s hard-hit tourism industry, including financial support for seasonal employees, and tax relief for firms in the industry.

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

Spanish resorts

Spain has also been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 230,000 confirmed cases. In permitted areas, bars and restaurants can now open their terraces, but are restricted to no more than 50% occupancy. Hotels and other tourist accommodation can reopen, provided visitors don’t use common areas.

The country plans to lift lockdown restrictions fully by the end of June. Ahead of that date, recreational pools and beaches have been permitted to resume activity under certain conditions. Swimming pools can open to the public, but their use is by appointment only, at a maximum capacity of 30%, and they must be cleaned three times a day.

Beach users must also observe social distancing, and sports, professional and recreational activities are all allowed, as long as they can be undertaken individually and without physical contact.

Number of enterprises in tourism industries, 2017
Number of enterprises in tourism industries, 2017
Image: Eurostat

Tourism contributed more than €177 billion to Spain’s GDP in 2018, and the country’s beaches are a magnet for holiday-makers from other parts of Europe and beyond.

An idling economy due to lockdown restrictions leaves the more than 300,000 enterprises in Spain’s tourism industry facing an uncertain future. A similar situation exists in other European countries, including Italy – which has more than 350,000 tourist enterprises – and Greece.

In easing COVID-19 restrictions, these countries are weighing up the health costs of opening up too quickly against the economic costs of moving too slowly. With international borders still closed, these nations may have to settle for tourists from their own country this year. For these, and many other parts of the global economy, there are tough times ahead.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Tackling terrorism: MEPs approve tighter rules on homemade explosives

Why is the World Health Organisation so much needed?

Air Pollution Control: Does Your Action Matter?

Future of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh ‘hangs in the balance’ – UNHCR chief

Draghi indirectly accuses Germany of using double standards in financial issues

Use “blockchain” model to cut small firms’ costs and empower citizens, urge MEPs

Brexit uncertainty keeps shaking the world’s financial markets

UN chief expresses solidarity with Indonesian authorities after flash floods kill dozens in Papua

Trump’s self-centered politics unravels

The EU parliamentary elections, explained

‘We are facing a learning crisis’, UN chief warns on International Youth Day

UN affirms ‘historic’ global compact to support world’s refugees

A Sting Exclusive: “Delivering on the Environmental Dimension of the new Sustainable Development Agenda”, Ulf Björnholm underscores from UNEP Brussels

Australia now has 25 million people. Will it choose to keep growing?

Commission’s action against imports from China questioned

Iraq: UN mission urges ‘maximum restraint’ following deadly attack on foreign troops

Compensation for damages by the State for infringement of EU law: the European Commission refers Spain to the Court of Justice for its rules on the compensation for damages incurred by private parties

A Sting Exclusive: “Seize the opportunity offered by Africa’s continental free trade area”, written by the Director General of UNIDO

Italian electoral results to change Eurozone climate and weight on the Cyprus issue

Athens searches frantically for a new compromise between politics and economic reality

EU approves disbursement of €500 million in Macro-Financial Assistance to Ukraine

We need a global convention to end workplace sexual harassment

5 curve-flattening technologies being developed by young people

EU-US ties to break over Iran; Democrats’ electoral win may not change it

Data is the fuel of mobility. Don’t spill it for nothing

Ten reasons to be optimistic in 2019

Venezuela: European Parliament calls for additional sanctions

A silver bullet won’t solve a green problem

State aid: Commission approves €53 million public support scheme for charging stations for low emission vehicles in Romania

EU-Russia relations: the beginning of a warmer winter?

Killing of Egyptian peacekeeper in Mali ‘may constitute war crimes’ Guterres warns, urging ‘swift action’

The AI doctor won’t see you now

5 surprising ways digital technology is changing childhood

Facebook and Google to treat Europe as the 51st State of the USA

Nairobi summit: Women’s empowerment a ‘game changer’ for sustainable development

The middle-class dream is moving beyond millennial reach

Strong multilateral institutions key to tackling world’s dramatic challenges, UN chief says In Moscow

Waste-free consumption: 3 reasons why cities will lead

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Press Freedom Day, Tuna Day, cultural dialogue, #GlobalGoals awards, updates on Syria, Somalia, Mali

Growth is running out of steam. How do we prepare for the next crisis?

Easier Schengen Visas for non-EU holiday makers: A crucial issue for south Eurozone countries

Cities: a ’cause of and solution to’ climate change

This is how we make cancer care sustainable and available for all

Major humanitarian hub in north-east Nigeria burned in attack

Thursday’s Daily Brief: Ebola in DR Congo, malnutrition in Laos, baby health, support for Sahel force, #ClimateAction

Parliament: No consent to EU budget until €11.2 billion unpaid bills are settled

FROM THE FIELD: Gaza men advocate for an end to early marriage

UN gears up emergency food aid for hurricane-struck region of Bahamas, as death toll rises

How to survive and thrive in our age of uncertainty

The role companies play in boosting growth in emerging markets

Higher education becoming again a privilege of the wealthy?

Why infrastructure is the only way to fight a COVID-19 recession in the US

“Cyber security is a shared responsibility: stop, think, connect”, a Sting Exclusive by EU Commissioner Gabriel

These islands are using tourists to help offset the effects of tourism

Parliament wants binding rules on common chargers to be tabled by summer

EU Justice Scoreboard 2018: justice systems’ key role in upholding the rule of law and EU values

Italy’s Letta: A European Banking Union soon or Eurozone collapses

Gender is where the feminist and LGBTI movements meet. Here’s why

On International Day, UN stands in solidarity with some 20 detained staff

European Business Summit 2014: The role of youth entrepreneurship education in EU’s Strategy for Competitiveness

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, Policy, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s