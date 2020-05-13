You are here: Home / Policy / Health / Emotional control and introspectivity in times of pandemic

Emotional control and introspectivity in times of pandemic

May 13, 2020 by Leave a Comment
introspective

(Andrik Langfield, Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Augusto Antônio da Fonseca Neto, student of Medicine at the State University of Rio Grande do Norte – UERN, located in the city of Mossoró. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Recently the world has suffered from a pandemic explosion that spread from the Asian continent, specifically in China, to the rest of the planet with great speed and lethality, factors that in themselves caused great commotion and fear for society ¹. Notwithstanding, countless doubts, as well as uncertainties regarding the evolution, treatment and prognosis have led health entities, such as the World Health Organization, to institute and advocate social isolation with as little contact as possible, in order to reduce the spread of the virus that causes the disease ².

Thus, social isolation, extremely strict in some countries, added to the alarming mortality, raises the important and necessary concern with the mental health of individuals who maintain isolation, restricting daily life to confinement at home ³. Thus, this fact raises the discussion about the measures to be taken to overcome situations of impaired mental health, which can lead to anxiety, panic, compulsive disorders and even depressive conditions, facts well elucidated by Freud in his studies on psychoanalysis 4.

In this sense, strengthening measures of emotional control in the face of introspective in times of pandemic is extremely necessary and effective. Adopting practices that stimulate reasoning and logic are very well commented in the literature, since they stimulate the cognitive center, fight the degeneration of the neural cortex and hippocampus like Alzheimer’s, in addition to avoiding depression and compulsive disorders 5,6. Therefore, it is interesting to play board games, puzzles, cards and more, since they combat idleness associated with isolation, stimulate neuronal synapses and enhance mental health 7.

Furthermore, in addition to measures that stimulate cognition, it is worth highlighting other practices that support the maintenance of mental health in the face of social isolation and distance. Among them, reading 8, music 9 and physical activities 10, very effective practices for stimulating the limbic system, whose benefit is the release of neurotransmitters that modulate the reward system of the cerebral cortex, leading to the sensation of pleasure for an achievement and happiness 11. Thus, in addition to combating depressive and anxious signs, such actions as physical practices are effective in preventing and controlling diseases with high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidemia, as well as improving quality of life and health.

Therefore, adopting measures that improve mental health are essential to get around the current period. It is up to the individual, then, to recognize the practice that is most comfortable for him, such as reading a book, listening to music, practicing physical activity or playing reasoning games, in order to fill the free time gaps with measures that support emotional control. Such measures corroborate the maintenance of mental health, combating signs of depression and anxiety for the period that extends with social isolation.

References

  1. Aghagoli G, Gallo Marin B, Soliman LB, Sellke FW. Cardiac involvement in COVID‐19 patients: Risk factors, predictors, and complications: A review. J Card Surg. 2020;1–4. https://doi.org/10.1111/jocs.14538.
  2. World Health Organization. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID‐19): situation report – 70. 2020. https://www.who.int/docs/default‐ source/coronaviruse/situation‐reports/20200330‐sitrep‐70‐covid‐19. pdf?sfvrsn=7e0fe3f8_4. Accessed 20 April 2020.
  3. Patel V, Chisholm D, Parikh R, Charlson FJ, Degenhardt L, Dua T, Ferrari AJ, Hyman S, Laxminarayan R, Levin C, et al. Addressing the burden of mental, neurological, and substance use disorders: key messages from Disease Control Priorities, 3rd edition. Lancet. 2016;387(10028):1672–85.
  4. Freud, S. (1917 [1916-17]). Introductory Conferences on Psychoanalysis. In: Freud, S. Standard Brazilian edition of complete psychological works by Sigmund Freud. v. 16. Rio de Janeiro: Imago, 1990, p. 287-539.
  5. Guest, C. P. Advances in Experimental Medicine and Biology Proteomics, Metabolomics, Interactomics and Systems Biology. Laboratory of Neuroproteomics. Department of Biochemistry and Tissue Biology. Institute of Biology. Springer Nature Switzerland AG 2020. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-030-42667-5.
  6. Pereira AC, Carvalho MC, Padovan CM. Both serotonergic and noradrenergic systems modulate the development of tolerance to chronic stress in rats with lesions of the serotonergic neurons of the median raphe nucleus. Behavioural Brain Research http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.bbr.2017.06.037.
  7. Feuerstein, R. Beyond intelligence: mediated learning and the brain’s ability to change / Refael S. Feurestein, Louis H. Falik; foreword by John D. Bransford; translated by Aline Kaehler. – Petrópolis, RJ: Vozes, 2014.
  8. Bear MF, Connors BW, Paradiso MA. Neurosciences: unraveling the nervous system. 3rd. ed. Porto Alegre: Artmed, 2008, 857p.
  9. Batista NS, Ribeiro MC. The use of music as a therapeutic resource in mental health. Rev Ter Ocup Univ São Paulo. 2016 Sep.-Dec.; 27 (3): 336-41.
  10. Kohl, H. W., Craig, C. L., Lambert, E. V., Inoue, S., Alkandari, J. R., Leetongin, G., … & Lancet Physical Activity Series Working Group. (2012)The pandemic of physical inactivity: global action for public health. The Lancet380(9838), 294-305.
  11. De Martino B, Kumaran D, Seymour B, Dolan RJ. Frames, biases, and rational decision-making in the human brain. Science Magazzine. 2006;313:684-87.

About the author

Mr. Augusto Antônio da Fonseca Neto is studying Medicine at the State University of Rio Grande do Norte – UERN, located in the city of Mossoró. He is an affiliated member of the local IFMSA Brazil committee, in which he has participated for two years.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

Three ways China can make the New Silk Road sustainable

What meat consumption has brought to the environment and how herbal diets can help human health

A 3-step path to securing critical infrastructure

UN condemns attack that leaves one ‘blue helmet’ dead in Central African Republic

5 things you probably didn’t know about global health

What options the new President of Ukraine has?

‘Milestones are clear’ for ‘significant progress’ in Somalia during 2019, Security Council hears

How oysters are cleaning New York’s polluted harbor

If Macron defies Britain about the banks, Paris and London to clash over ‘La Manche’

MWC 2016 LIVE: Mobile World Congress shows off planes, trams and automobiles

The ECB again takes care of the bankers not the people

China-EU Summit on 16-17 July 2018: “Work together to address common challenges”, by China’s Ambassador to the EU

These countries are driving global demand for coal

Strength in unity: Commission makes recommendations for the EU’s next strategic agenda 2019-2024

CLIMATE CHANGE FOCUS: Climate-proofing Timor-Leste

CO2 can be a valuable raw material, not just a climate killer. Here’s how

UN-led Yemen ceasefire monitoring team gets ready to begin operations

“A global threat lies ahead worsened after the EU’s green light to the Bayer-Monsanto merger”, a Sting Exclusive by the President of Slow Food

Terrorist content online should be removed within one hour, says EP

Prevention is key to ‘breaking the cycle of HIV transmission’, UN chief tells General Assembly

Increasingly under attack, women human rights defenders need better back up

Hungary must enforce its foreign bribery offence against companies, including foreign subsidiaries

UN human rights ruling could boost climate change asylum claims

We need a fresh approach to climate change migration. This is why

A young European voice on Grexit: too high a bill and too big a deal!

This Japanese company pays its employees to get a good night’s sleep

Discovering Europe: Free EU rail pass for 18 year olds

National parks give a $6 trillion boost to mental health worldwide

EU Commission says falling labour remuneration leads to deflation and damages growth prospects

Sudan military committed to ‘ensuring stability’ and ‘peaceful transition’ says senior diplomat, as UN rights chief appeals for protesters’ rights to be upheld

European Commission and four online marketplaces sign a Product Safety Pledge to remove dangerous products

How to talk about climate change: 5 tips from the front lines

A new dawn for Europe: Joint op-ed by President von der Leyen, President Michel and President Sassoli

G20 LIVE: “Re-envisioning the economy to enable women to reach their full potential” live from Antalya Turkey

Ukraine’s Poroshenko implicates NATO in his duel with Putin

Industrial producer prices on free fall and stagnant output

Food safety: New rules to boost consumer trust approved by MEPs

A challenge for inclusion in the Dominican Republic’s health care services

Reading the smoke signals: The long-term consequences of Amazon wildfire on global health

In Tanzania visit, UNHCR official stresses freedom of choice is crucial for refugee returns

Accelerating a more sustainable industrial revolution with digital manufacturing

Gloomy new statistics signify no end to Eurozone’s economic misery

Ebola in DR Congo: conflict zones could constitute ‘hiding places’ for the deadly virus – WHO chief

Survivors of ISIL terror in Iraq want justice, not revenge, says head of UN investigation team

EU-U.S. trade talks: milestone reached in mutual recognition on pharmaceuticals

Marco Polo’s Dream

At UN, Middle East countries discuss steps towards regional nuclear-free zone

Do the giant banks ‘tell’ Britain to choose a good soft Brexit and ‘remain’ or else…?

Eurozone’s north-south growth gap to become structural

Nearly 180,000 displaced by northeast Syria fighting as needs multiply: UN refugee agency

A Year in China

A Europe that protects: EU customs seized over 31 million fake goods at EU borders in 2017

Make progress or risk redundancy, UN chief warns world disarmament body

Women must have an equal share in politics, say MEPs and national MPs

Deal agreed to protect consumers against misleading and unfair practices

Bolivia crisis: UN chief sends envoy to support peace, amidst renewed clashes

Is there a way out of the next financial crisis? Can more printed money or austerity save us all?

Reinforcing EU border security: Visa-exempt travelers will be pre-screened

European Business Summit 2014 : The Sting Report, Day II – Business, Politics and EBS 2015

Why the next 4 months are crucial to the future of the ocean

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s