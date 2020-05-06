You are here: Home / InfoSociety / Why ‘video call fatigue’ might be making you tired during lockdown – and how to beat it

Why ‘video call fatigue’ might be making you tired during lockdown – and how to beat it

May 6, 2020 by Leave a Comment
video calls

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Harry Kretchmer, Senior Writer, Formative Content

  • Some video conferencing users are complaining of exhaustion after continual online meetings.
  • Alongside Skype, Houseparty and Microsoft Teams, virtual meetings platform Zoom has boomed during the pandemic, growing from 10 million daily meeting participants in December to more than 200 million in March.
  • Psychologists say “video call fatigue” could be due to factors including excessive self-awareness and over-scheduling.

Video conferencing software has been a runaway success during the coronavirus pandemic, topping download charts, becoming the lynchpin of business communication, and being hailed as the defining technology of the lockdown.

 

But a new phenomenon is emerging alongside this rise – “video call fatigue”.

It describes the feeling of being worn out by endless virtual meetings, chats and quizzes, borne witness to by widespread complaints on social media. And academics say the reasons behind it include having to perform for the camera and missing real people.

But wellness experts say video chats can have great benefits, too, helping people stay connected in isolation.

technology tech video lockdown call zoom skype ft facetime bored tired bothered Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk symptomes respiratory china iran italy europe asia america south america north washing hands wash hands coughs sneezes spread spreading precaution precautions health warning covid 19 cov SARS 2019ncov wuhan sarscow wuhanpneumonia pneumonia outbreak patients unhealthy fatality mortality elderly old elder age serious death deathly deadly
The popularity of Zoom has soared during the coronavirus pandemic.
Image: Prioridata/Statista

Mental overload

So why are some people finding video conferencing so tiring?

Psychologist Dr Linda Kaye from the UK’s Edge Hill University says in large part it is because we see ourselves on screen, and naturally want to present a good image to friends and colleagues.

“It’s likely that this is enhancing our self-awareness to a greater level than usual, and therefore resulting in us making additional self-presentational efforts than in face-to-face interactions in the real world,” she explains.

“And then, of course, it could simply be a volume issue. We may be over-scheduling ourselves simply based on the fact we have more time available.”

Gianpiero Petriglieri, an expert on workplace learning at INSEAD business school, tells the BBC that another key factor is the extra effort needed to process non-verbal cues such as body language.

“Our minds are together when our bodies feel we’re not. That dissonance, which causes people to have conflicting feelings, is exhausting. You cannot relax into the conversation naturally.”

What is the World Economic Forum doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

A new strain of Coronavirus, COVID 19, is spreading around the world, causing deaths and major disruption to the global economy.

Responding to this crisis requires global cooperation among governments, international organizations and the business community, which is at the centre of the World Economic Forum’s mission as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum has created the COVID Action Platform, a global platform to convene the business community for collective action, protect people’s livelihoods and facilitate business continuity, and mobilize support for the COVID-19 response. The platform is created with the support of the World Health Organization and is open to all businesses and industry groups, as well as other stakeholders, aiming to integrate and inform joint action.

As an organization, the Forum has a track record of supporting efforts to contain epidemics. In 2017, at our Annual Meeting, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched – bringing together experts from government, business, health, academia and civil society to accelerate the development of vaccines. CEPI is currently supporting the race to develop a vaccine against this strand of the coronavirus.

Ill at ease

Another factor explored by researchers at University College London is gaze duration. While people are happy to stare at people they feel comfortable with for longer periods, gazes of more than 3 seconds can feel uncomfortable in less relaxed situations.

The BBC cites a German study published in the International Journal of Human-Computer Studies that finds speech transmission delays of little over a second can cause participants to perceive those on the video call as “less attentive, extraverted and conscientious”.

There is also the problem, Gianpiero Petriglieri explains, of “self-complexity”. In simple terms, human beings like variety, but now many aspects of our lives are coming together in one place – video calls.

technology tech video lockdown call zoom skype ft facetime bored tired bothered Coronavirus china virus health healthcare who world health organization disease deaths pandemic epidemic worries concerns Health virus contagious contagion viruses diseases disease lab laboratory doctor health dr nurse medical medicine drugs vaccines vaccinations inoculations technology testing test medicinal biotechnology biotech biology chemistry physics microscope research influenza flu cold common cold bug risk symptomes respiratory china iran italy europe asia america south america north washing hands wash hands coughs sneezes spread spreading precaution precautions health warning covid 19 cov SARS 2019ncov wuhan sarscow wuhanpneumonia pneumonia outbreak patients unhealthy fatality mortality elderly old elder age serious death deathly deadly
Coronavirus has been tough for many Americans.
Image: Gallup

The bigger picture

The growing frustration with video conferencing may also be related to the wider well-being challenge the lockdown is posing.

A recent survey by US pollster Gallup found almost 60% of Americans feel worried – up 20% on last summer – while 45% told the Kaiser Family Foundation the coronavirus crisis was harming their mental health.

The good news is there are plenty of ways to reduce video chat fatigue.

Some, suggested by the Harvard Business Review, include:

  • Build in breaks
  • Keep meetings shorter
  • Reduce on-screen stimuli – try hiding yourself from view.
  • Don’t feel you have to attend virtual social gatherings with colleagues.
  • Switch to a phone call or email if appropriate.

The benefits of face-to-face

But many are singing the praises of video chats.

Yale Professor Laurie Santos – whose popular lessons on wellness have made her an influential voice on mental health issues during the pandemic – says face-to-face communication can help with lockdown isolation.

“The research suggests that the act of hanging out with folks in real time – in other words, things like Zoom or FaceTime – can be a really powerful way to connect with people.

“You see their facial expressions, hear the emotion in their voice, you’re really able to connect with them.”

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

EU and China seize momentum to enhance trade agreements in response to Trump’s administration

Cleantech innovation is being stifled. Here’s how to unlock it

Trump to run America to the tune of his business affairs

The role companies play in boosting growth in emerging markets

On World Day to Combat Desertification, UN shines spotlight on ‘true value’ of land

In the age of the tourism backlash, we need ‘destination stewards’

7 steps to becoming a ‘CEO Academy’

Alarm over violent attacks on lawmakers, opposition in Malawi, ahead of elections

Here’s how blockchain could stop corrupt officials from stealing school lunches

EYE to kick off on Friday: 8000+ young people discussing the future of Europe 1 – 2 June

State aid: Commission approves €400 million of public support for very high-speed networks in Spain

Sexual exploitation and abuse: latest UN quarterly update

North Korea: ‘Time to talk human rights’, says UN expert

We can build an inclusive workplace, and it starts with empathy

EU budget 2021-2027: Commission calls on leaders to set out a roadmap towards an autumn agreement

EU Parliament says ‘no’ to austerity budget

Long-term EU budget: The Union’s ambitions must be matched with sufficient reliable funding

LGBTQI+ and medicine, in the Land of the Pure

This credit card has a carbon-emission spending limit

Humanitarian migration falls while labour and family migration rises

5 shocking facts about inequality, according to Oxfam’s latest report

Western Balkans’ leaders meeting: EU reinforces support to address COVID-19 crisis and outlines proposal for post-pandemic recovery

5 ways Coca-Cola is cleaning up its plastic footprint in Africa

Climate action ‘both a priority and a driver of the decade’: Guterres

Trump reshapes the Middle East at the expenses of Europe

‘Embrace the transformation’ to a carbon-neutral world by 2050, UN chief tells COP25

The banks first to benefit from the new euro trillion ECB plans to print

How to survive the COVID-19 lockdown with a newborn baby

Deaf advocate voices importance of sign languages as UN marks first commemoration

European Commission launches EU-wide public consultation on Europe’s Beating Cancer Plan

Lorenzo Natali Media Prize 2019: winners of EU’s development journalism award unveiled

The Commission neglects the services sector and favours industry

Switzerland fast-tracks emergency aid for small businesses weathering COVID-19

Businesses are thriving, societies are not. Time for urgent change

Top UN Syria envoy hails ‘impressive’ start to historic talks in Geneva

Time to pay up: UN summit to push for development finance breakthrough

‘We need to stand up now’ for the elderly: urges UN rights expert on World Day

UN chief ‘commends’ leadership of Greece and former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, as name dispute draws to final close

Another 170 migrants disappear in shipwrecks, UN agency reiterates call for an end to Mediterranean tragedy

Entrepreneurship and strategic planning: the enabler

The mental health of our society

“Fortress Europe”, “Pegida” and its laughing stocks

Five cities short-listed to become the European Youth Capital 2017

FROM THE FIELD: Stopping aquatic hitchhikers to safeguard environments at sea

EU supports Yemen with €79 million to sustain public services and generate job opportunities

Will the three major parties retain control of the new EU Parliament?

The EU stops being soft with 10 Downing Street about Brexit

New Iraqi Prime Minister-designate urged to act on reforms and accountability

COVID-19 highlights how caregiving fuels gender inequality

What can Darwin teach the aviation industry about cybersecurity?

Mandela, ‘true symbol of human greatness’, celebrated on centenary of his birth

This is why obesity is classified as a type of malnutrition

Migration: Commission steps up emergency assistance to Spain and Greece

Lack of investment and ambition means Youth Guarantee not reaching potential

Where is Egypt leading the Middle East and the Mediterranean economy?

Here’s how tech can help governments fight corruption

The age of influence: why digital platforms must come clean about political ads

Is the ECB ready to flood Eurozone with freshly printed money?

The great challenge of the 21st century is learning to consume less. This is how we can do it

Environment Committee MEPs vote to upgrade EU civil protection capacity

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: InfoSociety, Telecommunications, World Economic Forum Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s