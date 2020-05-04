You are here: Home / European Union News / MEPs debate EEAS report on disinformation activities related to COVID-19

MEPs debate EEAS report on disinformation activities related to COVID-19

May 4, 2020 by Leave a Comment
covid symptoms

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Statement by Foreign Affairs Committee Chair David McAllister, following Thursday’s debate with Josep Borrell on disinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic.

”This afternoon, the Foreign Affairs Committee held an important debate with EU High Representative and Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell on the latest report by the European External Action Service on disinformation activities related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The report reveals many troubling facts, for instance the significant number of coordinated disinformation campaigns by the Russian and Chinese governments to spread false health information in and around Europe, and conspiracy theories and claims that only authoritarian political systems – not democracies – are best suited to deal with the current crisis.

MEPs raised questions about the editing of this text, as there were media reports that the choice of words and the very content had allegedly been altered following requests from the Chinese government. I am pleased that Mr Borrell agreed to discuss this today with the members of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

Just recently, the European Parliament emphasised that one thing is clear: the EU must stay free of undue political and economic influence from the outside. Democracy is not an empty word. I am convinced that an open debate about the actions being taken by European leaders is an asset, not an obstacle, as it helps us to make the right decisions. At the same time, there is no doubt that the EU must become better at strategically communicating all of its actions, in Europe and abroad, while continuing to fight external disinformation, fake news and cyberattacks.

In the Parliament’s latest resolution of 17 April on the COVID-19 pandemic, we urged the European Commission to counter aggressive Russian and Chinese propaganda efforts that are exploiting the COVID-19 pandemic to undermine the EU and sow mistrust in the local population towards the European Union. To counter negative narratives, it is particularly important to communicate about the EU’s financial, technical and medical support in response to the pandemic, both between EU countries and to our other partner, among them China. Most acts of solidarity, by organisations, professionals or individuals, take place far away from the gaze of cameras and reporters. But it would also be unfair to all the health workers, volunteers helping fellow citizens and people organising the transport of crucial equipment to let the lies about a lack of European solidarity spread without effectively challenging them.”

The importance of an independent diplomatic service

In the debate with Vice President Borrell on Thursday, many MEPs stressed their support for the European External Action Service (EEAS) and its work on disinformation. However, they also voiced their concerns about recent media reports alleging that the latest special report by the EEAS on disinformation surrounding COVID-19, and the references to the state-backed actors pushing it, had been watered down following pressure from Chinese authorities. The EU High Representative rebuked those claims, underlining that the two compared documents are, in fact, different publications – one internal for experts and one for the broader public – and not two versions of the same publication.

MEPs quizzed EU High Representative Borrell on details about the editing process, Chinese pressure and how the EEAS had reacted to this pressure. They also asked how the EU can step up its efforts to strategically communicate about its concrete work, fight disinformation more effectively and also ensure enough funding for the EU’s Strategic Communication Task Force

Some members stressed their deep concern over the media allegations, highlighting that the EEAS must clarify what kind of approaches were made by outside parties regarding the work on the latest report. Others said that the media reports appear to be “vastly overblown”, pointing out that most of the critical issues remain intact in the text – such as the clear description of extensive Chinese and Russian disinformation attempts surrounding the origins of COVID-19 and the EU’s attempts to combat them.

You can watch the interventions and all answers from High Representative Borrell again by clicking on the hyperlink below

https://multimedia.europarl.europa.eu/en/news-footage

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN humanitarian coordinator condemns Central African Republic hospital attack as ‘inhuman and unworthy’

External action: more funds for human rights, development and climate change

FROM THE FIELD: Heeding the call for women’s rights around the planet

Obese people more likely to smoke, says new gene research: WHO

Europe bewildered by radicalisation and terrorism

EU Ombudsman investigates the European Commission

It’s time to gang up: a personal conflict on discrepancies in the medical community

EU Summit/Migration: Parliament calls for joint solutions based on solidarity

European Commission recommends common EU approach to the security of 5G networks

Spanish vote – bad luck for Greece: Does Iphigenia need to be sacrificed for favourable winds to blow in Eurozone?

A comprehensive strategy for Eurozone’s long term growth gains momentum

UN chief condemns deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

Neither side stands to benefit in US-China trade spat, UN says

Protecting farmers and quality products: vote on EU farm policy reform plans

COVID-19 is an unmissable chance to put people and the planet first

Syria’s Idlib ‘on the brink’ of a nightmare, humanitarian chiefs warn, launching global solidarity campaign

Cultural diversity can drive economies. Here are lessons from India and South Asia

These are the next big products in consumer technology

Here’s what keeps CEOs awake at night (and why it might be bad news for your next job)

UN chief welcomes agreement by rival leaders in South Sudan, as a step towards ‘inclusive and implementable’ peace

UN forum spotlights cities, where struggle for sustainability ‘will be won or lost’

How tech can help businesses balance profit and purpose

Can one FTA and 110 lobby meetings make the dirty oil clean in Europe?

May led Britain to chaos, now looks for way out with unpredictable DUP

UN mission welcomes Afghan government’s announcement of Eid holiday ceasefire

Germany and Europe prepare for Trump’s America

Commission goes less than mid-way on expensive euro

Scientists have created the world’s ‘first psychopath AI’

Amsterdam is getting a 3D-printed bridge

Less than half of EU travellers are aware of EU Passenger Rights

Women ‘vital’ to peace efforts and ensuring long-lasting stability in Afghanistan

The economic cost of anti-vaccination movements in Italy

Berlin’s governing elite leads Eurozone to recession to win the September election in Germany

Malaria could be gone by the middle of the century. Here’s how

These are the cities where people work the longest hours

European Defence Fund: EU funds new joint research and industrial projects

How many websites are there?

These are the UK’s biggest trading partners

France is bringing back national service

From Prince to Picasso, the arts can be just the tonic, new UN health agency study shows

Brexit ‘no-deal’ preparedness: Final Commission call to all EU citizens and businesses to prepare for the UK’s withdrawal on 31 October 2019

New York high school students are getting free water bottles to cut plastic waste

How a teen refugee survived a shipwreck and saved a baby’s life

A money laundering case on Vatican Bank’s road to renovation

Citing public anger and youth activism, OECD Secretary-General urges governments to heed calls for climate action

Let’s Learn

Righting a wrong: UN Fund helps thousands of sex abuse survivors rebuild their lives

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is redefining the economy as we know it

UN ready to rise above political fray and help Venezuelans based ‘on need, and need alone’

The EU Parliament backs the ‘Right2Water’ initiative all the way through

Progress made in UN talks to end Yemen war, Envoy lauds ‘positive and serious spirit’

What happiness can teach us about how we measure human development

OECD presents analysis showing significant impact of proposed international tax reforms

What is behind the wide reach of  fake news about Coronavirus?

Why Opportunity Zones could be key to transforming our cities

LGBT community in Chechnya faces ‘new wave of persecution’: UN human rights experts

Paradise islands of Pacific increasingly vulnerable to climate change, as UN boosts resilience

OECD leading multilateral efforts to address tax challenges from digitalisation of the economy

Who should be responsible for protecting our personal data?

You’ve heard of 5G, but what about the quantum internet?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s