You are here: Home / European Union News / COVID-19: National authorities should do more to raise awareness of EU action

COVID-19: National authorities should do more to raise awareness of EU action

May 4, 2020 by Leave a Comment
spread coronavirus

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The European Parliament’s Vice-Presidents for communication today called on member states to do more to inform the public about EU action and solidarity in combatting COVID-19.

“Information and communication are crucial in tackling the current health and economic crisis brought about by the Coronavirus pandemic”, stated European Parliament Vice-Presidents, Othmar Karas (AT, EPP) and Katarina Barley (DE, S&D) today, after two months of concerted EU efforts to tackle the pandemic.

“In the first instance, it is vital that all national authorities communicate clearly to the public about the measures needed to contain the spread of the virus, especially when considering lifting the lockdown. This must be done in a coordinated way across the EU”, Vice-President Othmar Karas stated.

“It is also imperative, in the interest of maintaining EU unity and solidarity, that national authorities also make an effort to communicate EU-wide collective action to assist the member states through this crisis in order to combat disinformation. Therefore, press conferences and video updates of European Commission President von der Leyen, especially when taking place in the European Parliament, should be broadcast widely in the member states. Information creates awareness”, added Karas.”

Vice-President Katarina Barley stated, “After all, the initiatives taken at EU level are approved not only by Members of the European Parliament from all member states, but also ministers from all national governments. We all play a part in the decision-making and we all have a stake in the outcome.”

Ms. Barley continued, “This is important for reasons of accountability, transparency, democracy and trust in our governance structures. Many aspects of the current crisis require a common approach and pooled resources; in agreeing rules to maintain open borders for the flow of vital medical and food supplies, support for businesses, jobs or consumers, funds to promote research into viable vaccines, common rules for the airline industry, support measures for agriculture and the tourism sectors and assistance to our immediate neighbours and third country partners.”

“The EU and ECB together have mobilised hundreds of billions of euros in financial support to underpin state finances and the economy, which is only possible due to the credit worthiness of the European Union and the large-scale leverage it has when acting together,” explained Karas.

Finally, yet importantly, Vice-President Barley emphasised: “Much of this effort goes under-reported or worse, disinformation campaigns are gaining traction and feeding the public a diet of fake news that is detracting from the true efforts to support each other in these very difficult and uncertain times.”

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

UN humanitarian coordinator condemns Central African Republic hospital attack as ‘inhuman and unworthy’

External action: more funds for human rights, development and climate change

FROM THE FIELD: Heeding the call for women’s rights around the planet

Obese people more likely to smoke, says new gene research: WHO

Europe bewildered by radicalisation and terrorism

EU Ombudsman investigates the European Commission

It’s time to gang up: a personal conflict on discrepancies in the medical community

EU Summit/Migration: Parliament calls for joint solutions based on solidarity

European Commission recommends common EU approach to the security of 5G networks

Spanish vote – bad luck for Greece: Does Iphigenia need to be sacrificed for favourable winds to blow in Eurozone?

A comprehensive strategy for Eurozone’s long term growth gains momentum

UN chief condemns deadly Burkina Faso mosque attack

Neither side stands to benefit in US-China trade spat, UN says

Protecting farmers and quality products: vote on EU farm policy reform plans

COVID-19 is an unmissable chance to put people and the planet first

Syria’s Idlib ‘on the brink’ of a nightmare, humanitarian chiefs warn, launching global solidarity campaign

Cultural diversity can drive economies. Here are lessons from India and South Asia

These are the next big products in consumer technology

Here’s what keeps CEOs awake at night (and why it might be bad news for your next job)

UN chief welcomes agreement by rival leaders in South Sudan, as a step towards ‘inclusive and implementable’ peace

UN forum spotlights cities, where struggle for sustainability ‘will be won or lost’

How tech can help businesses balance profit and purpose

Can one FTA and 110 lobby meetings make the dirty oil clean in Europe?

May led Britain to chaos, now looks for way out with unpredictable DUP

UN mission welcomes Afghan government’s announcement of Eid holiday ceasefire

Germany and Europe prepare for Trump’s America

Commission goes less than mid-way on expensive euro

Scientists have created the world’s ‘first psychopath AI’

Amsterdam is getting a 3D-printed bridge

Less than half of EU travellers are aware of EU Passenger Rights

Women ‘vital’ to peace efforts and ensuring long-lasting stability in Afghanistan

The economic cost of anti-vaccination movements in Italy

Berlin’s governing elite leads Eurozone to recession to win the September election in Germany

Malaria could be gone by the middle of the century. Here’s how

These are the cities where people work the longest hours

European Defence Fund: EU funds new joint research and industrial projects

How many websites are there?

These are the UK’s biggest trading partners

France is bringing back national service

From Prince to Picasso, the arts can be just the tonic, new UN health agency study shows

Brexit ‘no-deal’ preparedness: Final Commission call to all EU citizens and businesses to prepare for the UK’s withdrawal on 31 October 2019

New York high school students are getting free water bottles to cut plastic waste

How a teen refugee survived a shipwreck and saved a baby’s life

A money laundering case on Vatican Bank’s road to renovation

Citing public anger and youth activism, OECD Secretary-General urges governments to heed calls for climate action

Let’s Learn

Righting a wrong: UN Fund helps thousands of sex abuse survivors rebuild their lives

The Fourth Industrial Revolution is redefining the economy as we know it

UN ready to rise above political fray and help Venezuelans based ‘on need, and need alone’

The EU Parliament backs the ‘Right2Water’ initiative all the way through

Progress made in UN talks to end Yemen war, Envoy lauds ‘positive and serious spirit’

What happiness can teach us about how we measure human development

OECD presents analysis showing significant impact of proposed international tax reforms

What is behind the wide reach of  fake news about Coronavirus?

Why Opportunity Zones could be key to transforming our cities

LGBT community in Chechnya faces ‘new wave of persecution’: UN human rights experts

Paradise islands of Pacific increasingly vulnerable to climate change, as UN boosts resilience

OECD leading multilateral efforts to address tax challenges from digitalisation of the economy

Who should be responsible for protecting our personal data?

You’ve heard of 5G, but what about the quantum internet?

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: European Union News Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s