You are here: Home / Policy / Health / What is true and not true about the new Coronavirus?

What is true and not true about the new Coronavirus?

April 29, 2020 by Leave a Comment
coronaviurs gov

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Florea Danut-George, a second year medical student at “Gr. T. Popa” Iasi, Romania. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

As we know, in all its history, humanity has had different notable fights with different microscopic infectious agents from the Classic Antiquity, with the Antonine Plague, all way though Middle Ages, with the Black Death, and up to the 20th centenary, with the Spanish flu, and even nowadays, with the HIV/SIDA. At this moment people grant their attention to a new global health matter, the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCov). But what do we actually know about this new virus? Is it that dangerous as we tend to believe?

What we know so far about coronaviruses in general?

By the end of the last year, China alerted the World Heath Organization about several cases of human respiratory infections, produced by 2019 Novel Coronavirus.[1] The 2019-nCov is a member of the family Coronaviridae, that is organized in 4 major groups. Even though only 2  of these groups are known to infect humans, the most of coronaviruses affect exclusive different animal species, for example cats, dogs, rats, cattle, pigs. The epidemiologic researches show that these viruses are the second etiological factor of the common cold, after rhinoviruses, being responsible for 10-30% of colds worldwide. From its discover, in 1937, coronaviruses have rarely produced sever infection, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome[2].

How does it spread?

Typically of the most of respiratory viruses, it spreads in a person-to-person manner via respiratory droplets produced by an infected person who sneezes or coughs. These droplets can land on people’s mouth or nose who are nearby causing the infection. Other ways of spreading are not clearly noticed yet.[3]

What are the symptoms?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention of USA, after the first exposure, the first symptoms of infection may appear in 2 to 14 days. The signs of a possible contact of the virus are fever, cough, shortness of breath.[4]

 Can it be prevented?

Although we do not have an vaccine for 2019-nCov yet, we can prevent the transmission by following a couple of easy-doing rules:

  • Wash your hands frequently
  • When coughing and sneezing, cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue
  • Maintain at least 1 metre distance between yourself and other people
  • Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth
  • If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early[5]

What is not true about this virus?

According to the World Health Organization, the most common myths about the 2019-nCov are:

  • There is some specific medicine that prevents the infection – UNTRUE
  • Antibiotics prevent the infection with the new coronavirus – NO, ANTIBIOTICS ARE EFFECTIVE ONLY FOR BACTERIAL INFECTIONS
  • The new coronavirus affects only younger and older people – NO, THE VIRUS CAN AFFECT PEOPLE OF ALL AGES
  • Spraying alcohol and chlorine or using UV lamps will kill the virus – UNTRUE AND POSSIBLY HARMFUL
  • Receiving packages from China can cause infection with the virus –UNTRUE
  • Garlic can prevent the infection – UNPROVED
  • You can contact the virus from your pets – UNPROVED[6]

References:

[1] https://www.elsevier.com/connect/coronavirus-information-center?dgcid=_FB_P_Connect&fbclid=IwAR1DqHFDKroPtn5GM9IZxJ4x2x-aJWC4Vk90NCsq7VlwRBpxTSQt18gqed0

[2] https://asm.org/Articles/2020/January/2019-Novel-Coronavirus-2019-nCoV-Update-Uncoating

[3] https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/transmission.html

[4] https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/symptoms.html

[5] https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public

[6] https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/myth-busters

About the author

Florea Danut-George is a second year medical student at “Gr. T. Popa” Iasi, Romania. He is spending most of his spear time volunteering for the medical students association from his university. Though his activity as volunteer, he is trying to make a change in his community. He participats at awareness campaigns about public health, sexual and reproductive heath and human rights matters, also he dedicates himself to improving the students’ experiences in his university through organizing different activities with medical education as theme.

Advertising

the sting Milestone

Featured Stings

Can we feed everyone without unleashing disaster? Read on

These campaigners want to give a quarter of the UK back to nature

How to build a more resilient and inclusive global system

Stopping antimicrobial resistance would cost just USD 2 per person a year

For small island nations, climate change is not a threat. It’s already here

How businesses can create an ethical culture in the age of tech

Hiring is broken. Here’s how to fix it

Coronavirus: Commission welcomes Parliament’s quick green light for proposed new resources to protect lives and livelihoods

My ‘’cultural’’ contacts with China

This entrepreneur built an island resort out of plastic waste

EU elections: Can EU citizens’ awareness eradicate fake news more efficiently than Facebook, Twitter and Google?

Have we reached peak smartphone?

Sudan: UN chief deplores excessive force used against pro-democracy protesters, calls on military and civilian leaders to ‘stay the course’ in negotiations

We need a fresh approach to climate change migration. This is why

Civilians ‘continue to pay highest price’ in Ukraine conflict, with peace prospects losing ‘momentum’

Heard about deepfakes? Don’t panic. Prepare

Autumn Fiscal Package: Commission adopts Opinions on euro area Draft Budgetary Plans

Zimbabwe facing man-made starvation, says UN expert

‘Don’t forget Madagascar’s children’, UN appeals for long-term help as emergency worsens

Bank resolutions set to remain a national affair

The true EU unemployment rate may have soared to 21.9%

5 key concepts for blockchain newbies

The financial war touches Frankfurt and Berlin

How listening to patients could change the way we tackle cancer

Create conditions for ‘harmony between humankind and nature’, UN chief says on sidelines of G20 in Japan

Hatred ‘a threat to everyone’, urges Guterres calling for global effort to end xenophobia and ‘loathsome rhetoric’

Libya’s migrants and refugees with tuberculosis ‘left to die’ in detention centres

Industry 4.0: Championing Europe’s fourth industrial revolution

Tuesday’s Daily Brief: UNESCO ready to help after Notre Dame fire, and updates on Libya, Nicaragua, and the Cyclone Idai response

2016 crisis update: the year of the Red Fire Monkey burns the world’s markets down

Amending Guatemala ‘reconciliation law’ would lead to unjust amnesty, warns Bachelet

UN calls for support to implement Central Africa’s newly minted peace agreement

EU Presidents lay out priorities for future of Europe

Poor quality is healthcare’s silent killer. Here’s what we can do about it

‘Proving our worth through action’: 5 things Guterres wants the UN to focus on in 2019

Gender is where the feminist and LGBTI movements meet. Here’s why

Amsterdam has a bubble barrier to catch canal plastic

Deliver ‘significant results now’, UN General Assembly President tells COP25 climate conference

Driving structural change through global value chains integration

Amid troop build-up in Rohingya’s home state, UN appeals to Myanmar for peaceful solution

Assault on key Yemeni port would endanger 300,000 children and ‘choke off’ aid for millions more: UNICEF chief

Brexit: Britain and the Continent fighting the battle of Waterloo again

MWC 2016: IoT experts fret over fragmentation

Croatian Presidency outlines priorities to EP committees

The role of students in a migration crisis in Roraima, Brazil

UN committed to helping Haiti build better future, says Guterres, marking 10-year anniversary of devastating earthquake

Why today’s leaders need to know about the power of narratives

On the detention of children in the United States of America

What does a good digital ID look like?

Hospitals among seven health centres attacked in Syria’s north-east

Deadlock broken, South Sudan on road to ‘sustainable peace’, but international support still key

UN chief calls for ‘increased commitment’ to resolution on 10th anniversary of Georgia conflict

Community Manager – 1289

Britain aligns with EU rivaling US on trade and Iran, abandons bilateral ‘Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Healing of ozone layer gives hope for climate action: UN report

Despite progress towards peace, Afghanistan facing ‘daunting challenges’ ahead of presidential vote

Globalization 4.0 means harnessing the power of the group

Scientists in Sweden are studying the climate-cooling effects of spruce forests

UN Security Council condemns Taliban offensive as a blow against ‘sustainable peace’

Climate change update: will the UN member states regain momentum despite the little progress at COP23?

PM May fosters chauvinism, declares trade war on Europe

3 ways India can tackle its human-waste problem

Better outreach to citizens needed to improve effectiveness of European Commission’s public consultations, say Auditors

From landlocked to land-linked: how the UN is helping some of the world’s poorest countries

More Stings?

Advertising

Filed Under: Health, IFMSA, Policy Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s